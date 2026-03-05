Next week on Home and Away in the UK, it could all be over for Justin and Leah’s marriage after less than two years, as Justin delivers a final ultimatum.

Justin (James Stewart) and Leah (Ada Nicodemou) have been on thin ice in the months since nephew Theo’s (Matt Evans) death, with Leah pushing Justin away as she struggled with her grief.

Instead, she leant on Theo’s mate Sonny (Ryan Bown), to the point where she was seeing him almost as a surrogate nephew.

Leah’s fixation caused both discomfort for Sonny and frustration for Justin. Whilst Justin tried to support her—encouraging counselling and attempting to reconnect—their conversations repeatedly broke down.

Leah felt Justin was pressuring her to move on and pretend Theo didn’t exist, whilst Justin felt increasingly shut out.

Things reached a head when Leah accused him of never caring about Theo at all, leaving Justin blindsided.

Justin began avoiding Leah, and threw himself back into work at Back on Track Records. It wasn’t until Justin was heading off to the music festival that Leah admitted to Alf (Ray Meagher) that she hadn’t been dealing with her grief, and had pushed her husband away in the process.

When Justin was admitted to hospital following the crash, Leah rushed there determined to put things right. But it was too little, too late for Justin, who ordered her to leave.

Following Justin’s discharge, he refused to return home to Leah, instead opting to stay with Alf and Marilyn (Emily Symons) at Summer Bay House.

As their attempts to talk continued to fail, Justin finally admitted to Leah that he no longer wanted to be in the marriage.

Leah begged Justin to reconsider, insisting they could fix things if they kept talking, but he said that since Theo’s death they had only grown further apart.

The next day, Leah tried to explain her visit to Sonny at the hospital, but Justin insisted the real problem between them was the breakdown of trust.

Leah eventually accepted that their marriage could never go back to how it was, and said she would no longer fight for him.

Next week, after awkwardly running into Justin at David’s (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) house, Leah admits to David that every time they try and talk, it turns into another argument. In a town as small as Summer Bay, keeping their distance isn’t realistic, and the realisation pushes her towards a decision.

At the diner, Leah tells Marilyn she wants to promote her to manager, explaining she needs more support because she has to make some changes in her life.

The following morning, Leah tells Justin she’s getting out of the Bay for a while, so he can move back home as she won’t be there. When he asks what she means, she explains she’s going to Cyprus to visit VJ (Matt Little).

When Justin reacts in disbelief, Leah reminds him he was the one who said he didn’t want to be part of the marriage any more. It’s too painful to remain in town and still see him, knowing that she can’t be with him.

When Alf hears the news, he challenges Justin. What did he think would happen after telling his wife their marriage was over?

Justin finally admits he only said that out of anger and frustration—of course he still loves Leah.

Pushed by Alf to do something about it, Justin confronts Leah at the Diner, insisting that if there is any hope of saving their marriage, it won’t happen with her a thousand miles away. He tells her leaving was never what he wanted and asks her to forget what he said.

Leah pushes back immediately—she reminds him he asked for space and told her he didn’t want to be part of their marriage, and now expects her to disregard that.

The argument quickly spirals, prompting Alf to step in and march them back to the house to settle it properly. Laying down strict ground rules—no interrupting, stick to the facts—he forces them to talk it through.

But it doesn’t take long for their grievances to resurface. Justin says that after Theo died, Leah ran to someone else instead of turning to him. Leah counters that she did lean on him, only to feel pushed away.

The discussion circles the same ground until tempers fray, with Justin accusing Leah of waiting for him to say he wanted out so that she had an excuse to run. Leah storms out, leaving nothing resolved.

Frustrated, Alf points out to Justin that hiding out at Summer Bay House has allowed him to avoid facing the marriage head-on. That ends now.

“I’m fair dinkum, Justin,” Alf flames as he orders him to leave. “Pack your bags, go home, and sort out your marriage!”

Back at the house, Leah is surprised to see Justin home, pointing out that she doesn’t leave until tomorrow. Justin reveals that Alf has kicked him out, but insists he’s there because he wants to try and sort things out. He insists her leaving was never what he intended and that he wants to fight for them.

Leah isn’t persuaded. After pushing, pleading and trying to explain herself, she believes giving him space is the only option left. When she subsequently states she could be gone for six months, Justin is stunned—that isn’t a break, that’s separation.

Despite his change of heart, Leah presses ahead. She finalises Marilyn’s promotion at the diner and says her goodbyes.

Alf makes one last appeal, reminding her he sent Justin home so they could fix this, but Leah insists she has to do what’s right for her.

With the taxi moments away, Justin tries again. He doesn’t want her to go, but Leah maintains time apart will give them perspective.

Justin sees it differently. If she gets on that plane, he states, then their marriage is over!

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 9th March (Episode 8647)

Cash doubles down on his lie. Sonny snaps at Dana. Kerrie resorts to her old tricks.

Tuesday 10th March (Episode 8648)

Harper shuts Kerrie out. Sonny gets a reality check. Levi admits he needs a change.

Wednesday 11th March (Episode 8649)

Mali and Abigail assess their love. Leah makes an announcement. Will David have a change of heart?

Thursday 12th March (Episode 8650)

Lacey receives a mysterious delivery. Alf attempts to mediate. Jo and Tane finally talk.

Friday 13th March (Episode 8651)

Is Leah saying goodbye forever? Levi and Mackenzie stick their noses in. Tane and Jo need some alone time.