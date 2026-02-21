Home and Away Spoilers – Kerrie claims Tane wants to take Archie from Harper

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Kerrie continues to cause havoc as she plots to drive a wedge between Harper and Tane in order to build a relationship with grandson Archie.

Hearing about the troubled upbringing Harper (Jessica Redmayne) and sister Dana (Ally Harris) suffered at the hands of their neglectful addict parents, Tane (Ethan Browne) initially barred Kerrie (Sara Wiseman) from having any contact with Archie, despite Harper’s hope that her mother had turned over a new leaf.

Worried for his son after hearing that Harper had been meeting up with her mum, Tane took off with Archie overnight.

On his return, a furious Harper moved out of the Parata house with their son and began pursuing a formal custody arrangement through solicitors.

Tane eventually relented after Kerrie turned up in Summer Bay, but only on the condition that Kerrie was never left alone with Archie, and that he was kept up to date with any further developments.

Since learning of Tane’s reservations, Kerrie has repeatedly suggested that he is influencing Harper’s decisions, drawing comparisons with her late husband Warwick and questioning why Harper can’t see what she claims to be his controlling behaviour.

Next week, Kerrie is curious about Harper’s decision to become a social worker. Reflecting on her childhood, Harper explains how the kindness she and Dana experienced from social workers left a lasting impression, ultimately influencing her decision to pursue the same career.

Kerrie’s memory of social worker encounters is entirely different, of course, but she can at least acknowledge now that they were acting in the best interest of the girls.

At Salt that evening, John (Shane Withington) asks Harper to pass on to Dana and Sonny (Ryan Bown) his offer of assistance with their current situation. He’s been where Dana is in the past with his son Jett (Will McDonald).

Harper is clueless as to what John is talking about, and is shocked when he reveals that Sonny is suffering from paralysis following the train crash, unsure if he will ever walk again.

The next morning, in the diner, Harper decides that she’s going to head to the hospital to see Sonny and Dana, and asks Marilyn (Emily Symons) to look after Archie. Kerrie is hurt that she wasn’t asked instead, arguing that Archie is comfortable with her now.

Harper reminds her that Tane isn’t okay with that arrangement—but admits that even if he were, she still wouldn’t trust Kerrie to babysit. She recalls being left alone in their house with Dana for a week when she was only six-years old, tearfully explaining that the incident still haunts her.

“I know I did some terrible things back then,” Kerrie explains through her own tears. “But I am not that person anymore.”

“I’m happy that you’ve turned things around,” Harper gently replies. “But this is why I can’t leave you alone with my son. And I think you know that.”

Kerrie goes on to explain what happened, that Warwick had fallen into trouble with his dealer and that she had travelled to Kiama to help repay the debt.

Describing how their marriage was shaped by manipulation—what would now be labelled coercive control—Kerrie says she was trapped and blind to how far things had deteriorated.

Kerrie hopes she isn’t watching history repeat itself with Tane, but Harper immediately shuts that down, insisting she and Tane have a healthy co-parenting relationship.

Later, knowing Marilyn is babysitting Archie at the diner, Kerrie returns under the guise of ordering a coffee and spending time around her grandson, assuring Marilyn that she will remain in charge.

When gently asked why Harper is uncomfortable with her caring for Archie, Kerrie admits she wasn’t a good mother, acknowledging she prioritised partying and her husband over her daughters.

When Archie begins to grizzle, Marilyn—moved by Kerrie’s candour—encourages her to give him a cuddle.

Unfortunately for Kerrie, that’s the exact moment that Tane walks in, having heard from John that she was at the diner with Archie.

Taking Archie from her, he reiterates the agreed boundaries, making it clear he does not trust Kerrie to be alone with his son. Kerrie protests that she’s family, but Tane calmly collects Archie’s things from Marilyn and leaves.

When Harper later arrives to pick Archie up, she finds Kerrie alone. Kerrie claims Tane stormed in, ignored attempts to stop him and warned that Harper would never get Archie back!

Shaken, Harper confronts Tane. He questions why Archie was with Kerrie at all before firmly denying making any threats, insisting he would never keep Archie from her. If he intended to disappear, he argues, he’d be long gone.

Both agree that the only way forward is to confirm things with Marilyn.

But as soon as they arrive at Summer Bay House, the conversation quickly descends into another row. Harper presses Marilyn about whether Tane forced her to hand Archie over, while Tane insists she’s putting words in her mouth.

The pair talk over one another, each trying to steer the narrative, until Alf steps in and points out that they’ve come for clarity yet haven’t allowed Marilyn to get a word in edgeways.

Once Harper and Tane cool down, with Alf acting as mediator, Marilyn is finally able to give a clear account of what happened.

She explains that she willingly handed Archie over to Tane and did not feel pressured into doing so. Crucially, she confirms that no threats were made, and Tane did not say Harper would never see her son again.

Harper’s heart sinks as the truth is made clear—Kerrie was lying to her.

Harper and Tane confront Kerrie together. She initially claims Marilyn didn’t hear everything before shifting her stance, insisting she didn’t lie but merely felt Tane was aggressive.

Accusing him of being selfish and controlling, she’s met with Harper’s firm defence—Tane is a good father who loves his son. Frustrated, Kerrie storms off, telling them that they deserve each other.

The next morning, Harper discovers Kerrie has slept in her car. Although Kerrie snaps again, she later apologises for lying, whilst still arguing that Tane is coming between her and Archie.

Harper explains that Tane knows the truth about their childhood and is protective of Archie because of it. Kerrie admits she was a terrible mother, but reiterates that she’s trying to make amends.

Harper makes her position clear—if Kerrie wants to be part of Archie’s life, she must learn to get along with Tane.

When Kerrie insists Tane will never accept her, Harper leaves her with a final ultimatum—try, or walk away.

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 23rd February (Episode 8637)

Multiple lives hang in the balance. Tane’s in a life-and-death race against the clock. A Summer Bay favourite receives life-changing news.

Tuesday 24th February (Episode 8638)

Leah calls on Alf. Levi delivers shocking news. Eden worries for her friend.

Wednesday 25th February (Episode 8639)

Harper’s honest with her mum. John is the bearer of bad news. Mali confides in Levi.

Thursday 26th February (Episode 8640)

Kerrie expresses remorse over her past mistakes. Tane’s trust in Harper wavers.

Friday 27th February (Episode 8641)

Tane and Harper go head-to-head. Kerrie’s lies cause friction. Mali extends an olive branch.