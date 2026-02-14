Next week on Coronation Street, a flashforward reveals a death on the street, Carl reveals the truth to Ronnie, and Sam plans to catch out Megan and Will.

1) Who will die?

As the week begins, a special episode will see flashforward segments taking us to April, where a shaken Betsy (Sydney Martin) is being quizzed by police after discovering a dead body!

“We start it very much in the present,” producer Kate Brooks revealed to EverySoap and other press. “But then we flash forward, and through the course of that episode we’ll reveal that this is something that’s happening in the future.

“A body’s being found, whilst everybody seems to be having the time of their lives doing something else entirely…”

“We’ll reveal the five potential victims in that episode,” Kate continued. “So we’ll know that it’s been narrowed down to five. What we don’t know is who it is, because a lot of those potential victims have created a lot of waves in the street.”

“It’s something that will keep people on the edge of their seat, and will keep them guessing until the very end,” Kate teased. “Don’t be fooled by what you think is happening, because that might not be the case!”

2) Ronnie and Carl come to blows

As the week continues, Carl (Jonathan Howard) looks to be putting his plan to start a fire in the Chariot Square Hotel into action. In Debbie’s (Sue Devaney) absence, following her incarceration, Ryan (Ryan Prescott) has been placed in charge of the hotel—much to Carl’s fury.

Knowing that Carl had already been ripping Debbie off, it didn’t take long for Ryan to fire him after he refused to complete an assigned task. We later saw Carl checking over the insurance documents for the hotel, which are now in his name, his plan becoming clear.

On Tuesday, Carl calls in a mate, Jez (Millen Brown), and talks him through what he’s got in mind. Jez then turns up at the hotel posing as a handyman looking for work, introducing himself to Ronnie (Vinta Morgan) at the bar.

While Ronnie is distracted, Jez takes photos of the fire exits and locations of the CCTV cameras before making a swift exit.

Later, Carl goes over the finer details with Jez, but Ronnie spots them and his suspicion grows. He approaches Jez himself once Carl has left, takes a photo of him on his phone, and warns him that Carl is bad news.

Ronnie then confronts Carl directly, warning him that whatever he’s plotting needs to stop—he’s got Debbie’s back.

However, Carl retorts that Debbie will always put him first…. dropping the bombshell that she is, in fact, his mother.

The following day, Ronnie and Kev (Michael Le Vell) head over to Highfield Prison to visit Debbie, where Ronnie is quick to question her on Carl’s claim.

Devastated, Debbie admits that it’s true, Carl is her son.

Ronnie seemingly doesn’t react too well when he next meets up with Carl, as by Thursday, a black-eyed Carl is telling Kit (Jacob Robert) that he wants to report Ronnie for assault!

3) Debbie draws some unwanted attention

If Debbie’s big secret coming out into the open wasn’t enough, she has a potential problem inmate to deal with.

Debbie has already crossed paths with Lou (Farrel Hegarty) on the inside, and when she accidentally calls her ‘Abi’ next week, Debbie’s forced to explain about her young-onset dementia diagnosis.

It then becomes clear that another inmate, Paula (Kelli Hollis) has recognised Debbie, and Lou quickly makes it clear to her that Paula is someone to steer clear of.

But once Lou moves away, Paula reminds Debbie that she once barred her from the hotel—making it clear there’s unfinished business between them.

The following day, things take an unexpected turn when Paula forces her way into Debbie’s cell in tears, claiming her boyfriend has dumped her whilst serving time for aggravated burglary. Debbie attempts to comfort her, but how will Paula react?

Later in the week, Debbie’s shocked when she receives word that Carl is planning to visit, him having brutally rejected her following the revelation that she was his mother.

Meeting in the visitors’ room, Debbie assures Carl that she’ll make things up to him as soon as she’s served her time, but what does he have planned for his newfound mum?

4) Sam plots to expose Will and Megan

Meanwhile, Sam’s (Jude Riordan) determination to prove his theory about Megan’s (Beth Nixon) predatory relationship with Will (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) gathers pace, as he comes up with a plan to uncover what’s going on in the salon flat.

With stepmum Leanne (Jane Danson) away, Sam tells Daniel (Rob Mallard) that he plans to use the flat to revise. At the same time, Megan informs Will that she has the flat to herself for a few nights.

Will lies to Ben (Aaron McCusker), claiming he’s been asked to stay over at his mate Ethan’s for the night, but Ben initially refuses.

When Daniel later comes to the Rovers—to reluctantly apologise for having Will arrested, after (correctly) accusing him of being his attacker—Ben is impressed by how Will handles it and changes his mind, allowing him to go after all.

Sam watches as Will approaches the flat carrying a holdall and Megan buzzes him in—his theory growing stronger by the minute.

The following day, Sam lets himself into the salon flat, startling Megan. Once she leaves, he clears some space on a shelf, quietly putting his plan into action. When Megan later tells Will that Sam let himself in and that they need to get him on side, Will decides to take matters into his own hands.

Changing tack, Will brushes off Nick’s concerns about Sam before later offering Sam vodka and suggesting they hang out together, putting a line under their animosity. Sam agrees, hoping he’ll be able to use it to his advantage.

At the precinct, as they swig from the bottle, Will insists there’s nothing inappropriate going on with Megan. Sam is clearly dubious, but they’re suddenly interrupted when Daniel appears. Will scarpers, leaving Sam alone with the bottle of vodka to face Daniel.

Later, Sam finally gets a chance to check an app on his phone that is connected to the covert camera he’s placed inside the salon flat. As he watches the footage and sees Will and Megan enter, will he finally get the proof he needs?

Unfortunately, Sam hadn’t accounted for dad Nick confiscating his phone, and when he finally gets it back the following day he’s frustrated to discover that the battery is flat.

Meanwhile, Eva (Catherine Tyldesley) gathers Toyah (Georgia Taylor), Leanne and Megan for a girls’ night out at the bistro. Over drinks, Leanne teases that Megan and Daniel have been treating the salon flat as their own private love nest in her absence, blissfully unaware of what’s actually been going on there.

“Megan feels a rush because she thinks she’s hiding it so well right under everyone’s noses,” Beth Nixon tells us. “I think that’s one of her biggest drives. It’s not necessarily about the boys’ looks or brains – it’s the thrill of knowing she could get in trouble. She loves the feeling of outsmarting people.”

As Megan heads to the bar, she takes the opportunity to corner Sam. Lowering her voice, she makes it clear that if he decides to speak up about what he thinks he knows, nobody will take him seriously—telling him he’s not as clever as he believes he is.

“She completely underestimates him,” Beth continues. “Everyone tells her how smart Sam is, but she thinks she’s smarter. She views him as just a kid and assumes she’s in total control. She’s been incredibly mean to him because she sees him as weak, and she’s actively manipulating him through his grades. For now, she’s staying cool as a cucumber.”

Later, with his phone finally recharged, Sam sits down and plays back the footage he’s captured, hoping it contains the confirmation he’s been waiting for…

5) David catches Jodie and Carl

Over at No.8, despite receiving warnings from Shona (Julia Goulding) and Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) about getting involved with Carl, Jodie (Olivia Frances Brown) has chosen to carry on her fling with the street’s loverat.

When David (Jack P Shepherd) returns home unexpectedly to find Carl and Jodie in a state of undress in the living room, he’s stunned, and immediately orders Carl out of the house.

Far from being embarrassed in front of David, Jodie is quietly pleased to have caught her brother-in-law’s attention, her plan to come between him and Shona seemingly moving forward…

6) Hope plans revenge on Brian and Rita

Meanwhile, David’s daughter Lily (Grace Ashcroft-Gardner) finds herself a job when David persuades Brian (Peter Gunn) to give her a newspaper delivery job at the Kabin. Lily’s initially thrilled, until David points out that it means he’ll be able to get her out of his hair every morning.

As Lily sets off the next day on her first round, she quickly gets bored with the idea, and dumps the newspapers in a bin in the precinct. Hope (Isabella Flanagan) spots them and brings them back to Brian and Rita (Barbara Knox) at the Kabin.

Hope is keen to see if she can enlist Rita to help her out with earning a Duke of Edinburgh award badge, but a quip about Rita’s age soon puts paid to that idea.

The following day, Brian tells David and Shona that he’d like a word about Lily’s conduct. Finding a way to stir up some more trouble, Jodie steps in and nudges Lily towards the Kabin, prompting her to apologise.

The apology, however, lacks any real remorse—and when Lily abruptly asks for her job back, Brian refuses to reinstate her.

On Friday, Jodie doesn’t let the matter drop, telling Hope how badly Brian and Rita treated Lily. Hope initially sticks up for them, but Jodie suggests that while they may be pleasant to her face, they could be saying something very different behind her back.

Later, it seems Jodie’s theory is confirmed, when Hope overhears Brian and Rita discussing her troubled past in the Kabin.

Unhappy, Hope begins plotting her payback…

7) Mal ups his game to woo Bernie

At the cafe, Mal’s (Tim Treloar) making the most of the extra time he’s bought himself in Weatherfield as he continues trying to woo Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove).

Despairing at seeing Bernie loved up to husband Dev (Jimmi Harkishin), believing she deserves better, Mal lied to Roy (David Neilson) that the flat needed a complete rewire—despite being told that it had only been done 7 years ago—in order to stick around longer.

Next week, Mal attempts to pander to Bernie’s interests, as he shows Brian a bag of crystals he’s bought and claims to be learning about their healing properties. An unimpressed Bernie sees straight through it, knowing that he’s simply trying to impress her.

Stressed about Mal’s constant presence, Bernie ends up lashing out at Jodie when she mixes up Brian’s order and serves him the wrong toastie. Not one to take criticism, Jodie clocks Bernie’s unease around Malcolm and begins formulating a revenge plan…

As the week continues, Mal not so subtly tries to quiz Chesney (Sam Aston) about what Bernie’s favourite crystal is, and by Friday is poised to make another move.

As she’s closing up the cafe, Mal invites her to join him in the flat upstairs so they can have some alone time… but how will Bernie react?

8) Maggie sabotages Ollie’s potential romance

Over at the Rovers, Maggie (Pauline McLynn) admits to Eva and Ben that she’s resorted to subterfuge in an attempt to stop grandson Ollie’s (Raphael Akuwudike) plans to romance barmaid Lauren (Cait Fitton).

Ollie had asked Lauren out on a date, which Maggie deliberately scuppered by ensuring Lauren had to work.

Next week, irritated after witnessing Lauren flirting with Ollie, she orders Lauren to keep her mind on the job in hand.

Why is Maggie so desperate to keep them apart?

9) Has Steve got a new bestie?

Meanwhile, when Tim (Joe Duttine) calls in at the Rovers, he’s irritated to find best mate Steve (Simon Gregson) enjoying a conversation with Ben. The little green-eyed-monster taking hold, Tim waits until Steve goes to the loo to point out to Ben that Steve is his best friend, not Ben’s.

But as Steve and Ben enjoy a game of darts together later in the week, is Tim and Steve’s bromance under threat?