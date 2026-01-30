5 Emmerdale Spoilers for Next Week – 2nd to 6th February

Next week on Emmerdale, life at Butlers farm falls apart as Moira is charged with double murder, and Cain is given a devastating diagnosis.

Note: Emmerdale will only be airing on Monday, Wednesday and Friday next week.

1) Moira and Cain are arrested!

In the weeks following their deaths, the fallout of Celia (Jaye Griffiths) and Ray’s (Joe Absolom) illegal operations continue to have a devastating effect on the village, as Celia’s plan to frame Moira over the death of enslaved worker Anya (Alia Al-Shahibi) comes to fruition.

As this week came to a close, Ruby (Beth Cordingly) and Caleb (Will Ash) were shocked to find a supposedly missing Bear (Joshua Richards) wandering around the fields at Butlers, having escaped the cottage where Paddy (Dominic Brunt) was attempting to keep him safe in the wake of Ray’s death.

Bear’s confused talk of searching for Anya—who had been buried on the land by Ray and Celia—led Ruby and Caleb to a shallow grave, which Bear had marked by tying Anya’s red ribbon to a nearby tree.

After alerting the police, they watched as officers uncovered two bodies at the scene.

Next week, Moira and Cain are beginning their day when DS Walsh (Amanda Ryan) arrives at the farm with uniformed officers.

They’re quick to assume that she has more questions about the ongoing investigation into the people trafficking at Celia’s farm, for which Moira has come under suspicion after Joe (Ned Porteous) forced Robert (Ryan Hawley) to plant documents found at Celia’s in Moira’s living room.

However, as a horrified Matty (Ash Palmisciano), Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) and Kyle (Huey Quinn) look on, Cain and Moira find themselves arrested for two counts of murder!

Taken to Hotten police station, Cain refuses to be drawn during questioning, while Moira insists she has been framed—pointing the finger squarely at Celia.

But things soon take a turn, when DS Walsh goes on to reveal that one of the bodies found was none other than Celia herself…

As the interview continues, Moira begins to panic when she realises just how much evidence appears to be pointing her way.

Cain is later released without charge, but the ordeal intensifies when Caleb, having spoken to Moira’s solicitor, delivers devastating news—one of the bodies was wrapped in a blanket belonging to Moira.

“Cain’s just bewildered by that,” Jeff Hordley recently told EverySoap and other press. “It’s just confusion and ‘What is going on?’ and ‘How have you got to that?’ We knew that Ray and Celia were wrong ’uns towards the end when she ceases the contract with them, but this is really bewildering.”

Viewers already know how this came to be. Prior to Anya’s death, Moira had been sorting items for the charity shop when Celia offered to take them instead—using the opportunity to remove the blanket and later wrap Anya’s body in it, deliberately framing Moira should the grave be discovered.

Furious at what they’re being put through, Cain refuses to leave the police station without his wife.

But Moira isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. When DS Walsh eventually learns that the blanket Anya was buried in has Moira’s DNA on it, she reaches the evidence threshold needed.

Moira is horrified to be told she’s being charged with the killing of both Anya and Celia.

Outside the station, Cain, Caleb and Chas are devastated to see Moira being escorted into a police car, as she shouts out to them that she’s been charged with double murder.

2) Cain receives his results

Moira’s arrest couldn’t come for a worse time for Cain, who is awaiting an appointment with a consultant on Wednesday to learn the results of his recent tests.

After being shot in the Corriedale crossover, a scan had revealed a sizeable mass which potentially indicated prostate cancer.

Cain had been one of the driving forces to convince the men of the village to attend a PSA test last year at the surgery, after Dr Liam (Johnny McPherson) had his own scare. But it later transpired that Cain didn’t actually go for one himself.

“I think he was so busy trying to help Liam that he didn’t really think about himself,” Jeff explains.

“Probably a bit, ‘I don’t need to get it done, I’ll be fine,’ a bit blasé and a bit of ignorance. I think you are allowed to go to your GP and get a PSA test and ask for a blood test and if you’re of a certain age it’s definitely something that needs doing.”

Unable to tell anyone else of his appointment at this moment in time, Cain ends up heading to the hospital alone.

Already on edge, he finds himself speaking to another patient who reveals he has prostate cancer—an encounter that only heightens Cain’s anxiety ahead of his consultation.

Cain’s fears are confirmed when his consultant, Ms Rhodes, explains that he has an aggressive, but localised, prostate cancer.

Although treatment options are outlined, including a radical prostatectomy, Cain struggles to take it all in.

Overwhelmed by both the diagnosis and the potential side effects, he abruptly cuts the appointment short and leaves.

“I think he’s faced with his own mortality here and he knows this is something that could finish him off,” Jeff tells us. “He’s lost his mother to cancer so he’s all too aware of what can happen.”

“With a wife in prison who might end up staying there and then him leaving, who takes the boys? It’s all that kind of thing that’s whizzing through his mind.”

Returning to the village in a daze, Cain attempts to process what he’s been told, but his denial and anger quickly surface as he comes into contact with other villagers, bluntly dismissing Liam and then clashing with granddaughter Sarah (Katie Hill) as she works with Kammy (Shebz Miah) at the garage.

“Nobody else in the episode knows what’s going on,” Jeff continues. “We see him through the journey of a day, including going to the hospital to get the news from the doctor about what the state of his cancer is, to leaving there and walking back to the village, to working at the garage. It’s just a really lovely episode.”

“Paul Copeland’s a fantastic director and what’s lovely about Emmerdale over the last few years in particular is that we’ve had these special standalone episodes.

“There’s been so many, but we now as a team, the writers and producers are thinking outside of the box and not necessarily telling the stories in the usual formats.”

“So they came up with this idea where it’s about the camera being focused on him, everybody else is in soft focus. You occasionally hear the thoughts in his head.

“Paul, being a big lover of Eastern European film and stuff like that, has been given an opportunity to shoot this in a different way and create something a bit more artistically outside of the Emmerdale box. It was a really exciting episode to be part of.”

Later in the day, Cain heads over to Wishing Well where he sits at dad Zak’s (Steve Halliwell) graveside struggling to come to terms with everything that’s happened. Will he have the strength to open up to any of his family?

3) Cain hides the truth from Moira

Later in the week, Cain visits Moira in prison, where he’s concerned to find her sporting a black eye. Realising she already has enough to deal with, Cain makes a drastic decision.

“He feels that to burden her with the honesty of his diagnosis wouldn’t be the right thing to do,” Jeff adds. “So he decides, for better or for worse, it’s best not to tell Moira.”

“There’s a series of obstacles and hurdles that lay in front of them that I think are really going to challenge them as a couple. As to whether it makes or breaks them, I don’t think I even know just yet but it’s going to be really interesting to see.”

4) Ruby quizzes Bear about Anya

Meanwhile, after the discovery of Anya’s body, Ruby is overwhelmed with guilt that she hadn’t done more to help the young mother, before she ran away and ended up back in Ray and Celia’s clutches.

When she later sees Paddy and a distressed Bear outside Tenants, Ruby attempts to ease his worry by telling him that the ribbon he left by Anya’s grave worked. She has now been found.

As they talk, Bear recalls Anya’s final moments and mentions Ray trying to help her. Ruby lashes out, declaring that Ray deserved to die and that she hopes it was a slow, horrible death.

As Bear breaks down, Paddy steps in and asks Ruby to leave, attempting to protect Bear from further distress.

Later in the week, Paddy and Dylan are unsettled when DS Walsh arrives wanting to speak to Bear. Fearing that his confused and emotional dad might inadvertently reveal his involvement in events surrounding Ray’s death, Paddy grows increasingly anxious as Walsh questions Bear about Anya.

During the conversation, Bear reveals that he dug Anya’s grave for Ray. When he becomes distressed while talking about the blanket Anya was wrapped in, Paddy abruptly brings the interview to an end.

5) The village is shocked to learn that Graham’s alive

Elsewhere in the village, Lydia (Karen Blick) and Gabby (Rosie Bentham) are stunned when they come face-to-face with Graham (Andrew Scarborough) at Home Farm. Earlier this week, Graham dramatically revealed to Kim (Claire King) and Joe that he was alive, having faked his death six years ago.

With Rhona (Zoe Henry) and Marlon (Mark Charnock) already in the know, and realising that it’s only a matter of time before rumours start to spread, Graham and Joe figure it’s time to finally make his presence known in the village.

Needless to say, the villagers are shocked when Graham makes a very public appearance in The Woolpack, revealing that he’s been alive this whole time.

It comes as a particular shock for Billy (Jay Kontzle), who alongside Priya (Fiona Wade) had been the one to find Graham’s apparently dead body back in 2020.

But how will the village react given the fallout from his supposed death at the time?