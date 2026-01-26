Home and Away Spoilers – Remi takes drastic action after his tumour diagnosis

This week on Home and Away in Australia, Remi starts planning for the future after his brain tumour diagnosis – but while he opens up to Cash, he keeps the truth from Eden.

Remi (Adam Rowland) was dealt a devastating blow in the aftermath of the train crash last week, when a scan revealed that he had a brain tumour.

Taken to Northern Districts Hospital following the rescue operation, Remi had come out of the accident largely unscathed other than a small wound on his forehead. But later that evening, Remi was walking near the surf club when he suddenly had a seizure and collapsed.

Discovered the following morning by a passing surfer, Remi was taken back to the hospital where he endured another violent seizure, witnessed by Eden (Stephanie Panozzo).

After rushing Remi to radiology for an urgent scan, Levi (Tristan Gorey) later broke the news to Remi that they’d found a mass on his brain.

Levi explained that, in a way, the train crash had done him a favour. It appeared that the knock to the head may have exacerbated the effects of the tumour, which could otherwise have lay undetected for months, or even years.

As Levi went on to explain that the neurology team would be coming to see him shortly, Remi suddenly decided that he wasn’t going to stick around. After asking for confirmation that he wasn’t about to drop down dead anytime soon, Remi ordered Levi to remove the cannula from his arm so that he could go home.

Remi reminded Levi that, as a medical professional, he wasn’t allowed to tell anyone else about his diagnosis. With Eden waiting at Remi for reception, Levi was forced to hold his tongue as Remi claimed that his collapse was just due to the knock on his head.

Nevertheless, Eden insisted that Remi shouldn’t be on his own, and took him back to her and Cash’s (Nicholas Cartwright) place.

This week, as he continues to ignore medical advice, Remi takes drastic action as he decides to pull the plug on Back on Track Records, mere weeks after setting up the label with Sonny (Ryan Bown) and signing up Eddie (Stephen Madsen) as his first client.

Sonny is of course fighting his own battle following the accident, with severe spinal injuries that have left him paralysed in his lower body. Potentially facing the rest of his life in a wheelchair, the label may not be at the top of his priority list at the moment either.

Remi’s mind clearly made up, he throws his business cards into a fire in the backyard, watching as they go up in flames.

Planning ahead, and wanting to ensure his loved ones are taken care of should anything happen, Remi then decides that he wants to deposit $1million into Eden’s bank account. Realising that questions will be asked, Remi opts to share his diagnosis with Eden’s husband Cash, but on the condition that he does not tell Eden!

Will Cash be able to keep such a big secret from Eden about her best friend?

As we previously revealed, Remi’s diagnosis—and his apparent refusal to seek treatment from the off—first came to light back in October, when bloggers ‘Tripping with Tanni & Al‘ captured footage of a scene being filmed outside Cash and Eden’s house between Sonny and Remi.

By this point, it seems as though Remi has finally told Sonny the truth about his tumour, as the two argue over his keeping quiet for so long.

“I didn’t tell you what was going on because I was trying to protect you…” Remi is heard saying in the scene.

“Protect me?” Sonny angrily snaps back. “Oh, right, because I can’t possibly support you now that I’m some pathetic loser in a wheelchair!”

“Why do you keep going on about that?” Remi replies. “No one in there thinks you’re pathetic.”

“Clearly you think that!” Sonny replies.

“I don’t! If anything, at least you’re doing something, going to rehab, getting better!” Remi retorts, his frustration clear.

“Yeah, well I almost didn’t!” Sonny adds.

“But you did!”

“Okay, and your point is?”

“The point is, I could’ve had one operation, had this tumour cut out…” Remi concludes, as he points towards his head.

Around the same time, another picture surfaced on social media, seemingly posted by someone involved in the production of the episodes.

Clearly showing a scene with Remi in an operating theatre, surrounded by a surgical team, it indicates that Remi does eventually opt for surgery, or at least agree to a biopsy, at a later date.

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, after reconnecting with daughter Harper (Jessica Redmayne), Kerrie’s (Sara Wiseman) attempts to become a part of grandson Archie’s life have so far been met with resistance by his father, Tane (Ethan Browne).

Knowing about Kerrie’s past—and the neglectful upbringing that Harper and Dana (Ally Harris) were subjected to—Tane had initially refused for his son to even meet his grandmother. He eventually relented after some persuasion from Harper, who is hopeful that her mother is a changed woman, but made it clear that she should never be left alone with Archie.

That boundary was soon tested when Tane later discovered Kerrie with Archie at the diner. Kerrie had dropped by after learning he was being cared for by Marilyn (Emily Symons), who was unaware of the conditions placed on her, a move that left Tane furious.

He immediately took Archie away, only for Kerrie to later exaggerate the encounter—falsely claiming that Tane had threatened to take the baby away from Harper altogether, and casting him as controlling and manipulative.

Harper initially struggled to believe her mother could fabricate such a story, until she and Tane spoke with Marilyn, who confirmed Tane’s version of events.

“Deep down, Kerrie’s intentions are good but she falls back into old tricks and habits with her incessant lies and manipulation,” Jessica Redmayne told TV Week.

Given an ultimatum by Harper to either make an attempt to get on with Tane, or walk away, Kerrie tries a different tactic this week.

Kerrie approaches Tane in the gym and apologises, hoping they can move past their initial hostility and get on for the sake of baby Archie.

But it seems that it’s too little too late for Tane, who snaps back that he cannot trust her—her recent actions proving that his first instincts about her were correct.

With Harper also having lost some of the trust in her mother that she’d started to gain since their reunion, it’s a crushing blow for Kerrie.

As she deliberates her next move, Kerrie begins to wonder whether there’s a way to remove Tane—and what she sees as his influence over Harper—from the equation altogether…

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 26th January (Episode 8642)

Kerrie’s apology is too little, too late. Harper backs Tane. David learns a shocking truth.

Tuesday 27th January (Episode 8643)

A shocking diagnosis is revealed. Leah turns to Alf for help. Eden’s concerned for her friend.

Wednesday 28th January (Episode 8644)

Leah’s world crumbles. Eden’s out of the loop. Can Levi get through to a stubborn friend?

Thursday 29th January (Episodes 8645-8647)

Justin and Leah are at an impasse. Lacey is triggered. Abigail guns for an anniversary re-do.

Levi talks some sense into Remi. Lacey opens up to Holden. Cash is forced to lie to his wife.

Cash doubles down on his lie. Sonny snaps at Dana. Kerrie resorts to her old tricks.