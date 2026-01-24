9 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 26th to 30th January

Next week on Coronation Street, Theo’s secret is under threat as residents bid a final farewell to Billy, Roy encounters an angry stranger, and will Bernie’s grief cause her to stray?

1) Sam cottons on to Megan

First up on the cobbles next week, Sam (Jude Riordan) is uneasy after overhearing Will (Lucas Hodgson Wale) and his old mate Lee (Oscar Aldersley) talking about teacher Megan (Beth Nixon) outside the kebab shop.

Lee had been trying to convince Will that he had previously slept with Megan, unaware that Will himself is now involved with her and that she’s potentially pregnant with his child.

Although Will denied being jealous of Lee’s claims, the exchange was enough to (correctly) raise Sam’s suspicions that Megan had been taking advantage of her students.

Those concerns deepen on Monday when, in the café, Sam witnesses Leanne (Jane Danson) showing Megan a tracksuit top she’s found in the flat that they share together.

Megan is quick to insist that it belongs to Daniel (Rob Mallard), but Sam isn’t convinced that it’s his style.

Later, spotting Will in the street, Sam confronts him directly and asks whether there’s something going on between him and Miss Walsh. Will laughs off the suggestion as ridiculous and walks away, but Sam remains dubious.

Not long afterwards, Sam spots the same tracksuit top amongst Will’s belongings in the Rovers, reinforcing his belief that Megan and Will are involved.

Meanwhile, Will alerts Megan that Sam has been asking questions and suspects an affair, leading Megan to take matters into her own hands.

Crossing paths with Sam in Speed Daal as he does his homework, Megan decides to sit down to have a little chat.

The following day, when Megan overhears Leanne inviting Sam to join her again in Speed Daal to get some dinner, she takes note.

When Sam arrives later on, Megan is already sitting at the table… what is she up to?

2) Will Jodie fall for Carl’s charm?

Jodie (Olivia Frances Brown) finds herself on the receiving end of a warning on Monday when Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) calls over at No.8.

In her short time on the street, whilst seemingly plotting against her formerly estranged sister Shona (Julia Goulding), Jodie has already caught the eye of local philanderer Carl (Jonathan Howard).

After Carl met Jodie in the café and shared a drink with her in the Rovers on Friday, Abi spotted the pair cosying up to each other. Confronting her ex once Jodie was out of the way, Abi told Carl that she would ensure that everyone knows that he is scum.

Keeping to her promise, Abi urges Jodie to keep her distance from Carl, making it clear that he is bad news. Shona backs her up, revealing that Carl previously betrayed Abi by cheating on her with a guy from across the road.

When Carl later calls in at the café again, will he be getting the same service with a smile from Jodie as he turns on the charm?

3) Summer drowns her sorrows

Elsewhere, Summer (Harriet Bibby) is struggling following the tragic death of Billy (Daniel Brocklebank) three weeks ago, the second of her three father figures to die in the space of 18 months, following Paul’s (Peter Ash) death from MND in September 2024.

“There was a scene the other night where she was talking about the three-dad setup that she had with Todd, Paul and Billy,” Harriet Bibby tells us.

“She compares Paul to almost like a big brother, and Todd is the funny one that she has this banter with, but Billy was the one who was like her proper dad, the one who was always there and took care of her.”

“So, I think this is massively impactful for Summer, and she is just in a bit of a whirlwind of grief for a little while, as you can imagine.”

In a bizarre twist of fate on Monday, Kit (Jacob Roberts) calls over to return Summer’s uni bag—which had been stolen from the flat, alongside Billy’s tablet and a jewellery box containing some of Paul’s ashes, only weeks after Paul’s death.

To Summer’s amazement, the box containing Paul’s ashes—the only ones remaining after the rest were sent up in a balloon to be released in space—are inside the bag.

“She’s just gobsmacked,” Harriet continues. “It’s almost like, maybe Billy is up there and he’s sending her a sign to say, ‘Look, I’m all right. I’m with Paul.’ So, it’s not closure at all because this massive thing has happened, but there’s a little hint of, ‘I know they’re together.’”

Later, while left in charge of the shop as Dev heads off to the wholesalers, Summer struggles to keep her emotions in check. Alone behind the counter, she helps herself to alcohol from the fridge.

When Roy calls in to buy some sweets ahead of his first meeting with the mysterious Alice, he’s taken aback to find Summer drunk behind the counter. Seeing how vulnerable she is, it seems as though Roy won’t be making his long-awaited ‘date’.

“Roy acts exactly how you imagine Roy would react,” Harriet explains. “He sees a hurt person in need and does what he feels is right in the moment to just get her to speak and calm her down.”

The following day, Paul’s mum Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) calls by to tell Summer that she’s thought of the perfect plan for Paul’s ashes. Will Summer agree with her proposal?

“Summer’s quite comforted,” Harriet adds. “Bernie is one person who she has a relationship with, and even though they’re not blood related, she is like a family member. So, she finds some comfort in Bernie and also, just someone else making a decision for her, so it’s not all on Summer’s shoulders.”

4) Has Theo’s killer secret been discovered?

Meanwhile, what little conscience Theo (James Cartwright) has is beginning to gnaw away at him, as he struggles with his guilt over killing Billy. Billy had been attempting to free himself from the driver’s seat of the burning minibus, when Theo halted his progress by re-buckling his seatbelt.

Although Billy did eventually manage to free himself again, by that point he was too weak to make his escape, and he perished when the minibus subsequently exploded.

Next week, with the plans for Billy’s funeral taking shape, Theo seeks out Bishop Greg (Roger Bingham), hoping for guidance as he struggles to live with what he’s done. The Bishop reassures him that he is not responsible and advises him to place his trust in God.

Later that day, Theo is left alone at the undertakers while George (Tony Maudsley) steps away for a few minutes.

With no one else around, he moves towards Billy’s coffin and speaks to him, apologising for abandoning him to die.

But when Theo then hears a door closing, he panics, fearing that his words may have been overheard…

Who has discovered Theo’s dark secret, and what will they do with that information?

The following day, Debbie (Sue Devaney) bumps into Todd (Gareth Pierce) outside the salon. Although Carl had been driving the car that ploughed into the minibus, causing the fire that led to Billy’s death, Debbie has said nothing as Carl shifted the blame onto her.

Awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to three charges, Debbie has already faced the full force of Summer’s anger in a very public outburst in which she was slapped. With little else she can do, Debbie decides to try and help in the only way she feels able.

Quietly offering Todd £3000 towards the cost of Billy’s funeral, Debbie explains that it’s the least she can do. But as Todd begins to break down over his own feeling of guilt, Theo approaches and demands Debbie leave Todd alone.

Debbie attempts to explain but Theo rips into her, deflecting his own guilt, to the point where a nearby Carl is forced to intervene.

5) Roy encounters an angry stranger

On Tuesday, Roy explains to Mary (Pattie Clare) that he sent Alice some flowers after his supporting Summer caused him to miss their first planned meeting. From what he’s heard since, the gesture appears to have helped smooth things over.

But the following day, Roy’s thrown when a man in his fifties, Mal (Tim Treloar), enters the café asking for him… before revealing that he’s Alice’s husband!

Roy hurriedly tries to explain his platonic friendship with Alice, but is Mal in any mood to listen?

After that particularly awkward encounter, Roy is later forced to call in an electrician when Nina (Mollie Gallagher) tells him that the power has gone off in the flat.

Three guesses as to who turns up…

6) Weatherfield farewells Billy

On Wednesday, Weatherfield says an emotional goodbye to Billy at his beloved St Mary’s Church. As friends, family and parishioners come together for the service, Theo is visibly unsettled, still rattled by the possibility that his private words to Billy may have been overheard.

During the funeral, Bishop Greg invites Todd to deliver the eulogy. Todd makes his way to the front but struggles to continue once he faces the congregation.

Stepping in, Theo takes over, but instead of reading Todd’s words, he opts to deliver a eulogy of his own.

In doing so, he subtly attempts to further heighten the guilt Todd feels over the crash, Todd having been the one to request Billy take him home early as he attempted to leave Theo.

At the wake in the Rovers, Todd is fuming at Theo’s actions, but will he have it out with him?

7) Will Bernie spend the night with Mal?

Meanwhile, Bernie is struggling to keep her emotions in check following the funeral, and turns her anger towards Dev. Back at No.7, after making some hurtful remarks towards her husband, she retreats upstairs with a bottle of wine.

The following day, Bernie tells Dev that she is heading for a night out with the girls. When Dev warns her that drinking won’t help with her grief, Bernie reacts angrily, fed up with Dev’s fussing over her.

Later, she meets up with Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell), Sally (Sally Dynevor), Glenda (Jodie Prenger) and Christina (Amy Robbins) at the Rovers, quickly getting through several rounds of shots before announcing that she’s heading home.

But rather than calling it a night, Bernie ends up at the Chariot Square hotel, where she sits at the bar with a large whiskey and ginger.

She’s soon joined by none other than Mal, who introduces himself and explains that his wife has been cheating on him.

As the conversation continues, Bernie talks about Paul and Billy and the relationship they shared. When Ryan (Ryan Prescott) intervenes and tells them they’ve had enough, Mal suggests they continue their conversation up in his hotel room.

Will Bernie accept his invite?

By Friday morning, Dev is beside himself with worry with Bernie having failed to return home, as Kit and Asha (Tanisha Gorey) attempt to reassure him.

In the café, Ryan overhears Gemma informing Roy that Bernie is missing and won’t be in for work. Will he tell Gemma about what Bernie was up to last night?

As Dev, Asha, Gemma and Chesney (Sam Aston) later prepare to head out for Brody’s (Ryan Mulvey) birthday gathering, a dishevelled Bernie finally arrives home.

Outside No.4, Bernie admits to Gemma that she made a big mistake the night before, but as she turns around, Bernie is horrified to see Mal walking up the street!

8) Ryan’s faces terror at work

Earlier in the week, Ryan’s shift at the Chariot Square takes a violent turn when two masked robbers confront him at reception.

As one of them produces a claw hammer and demands access to the safe, Ryan is left frozen on the spot!

After clearing out the safe, the pair turn on Ryan and launch an attack as they demand more cash. As Ryan desperately tries to plead with them, Carl suddenly appears in the bar. Will he be able to save the day?

9) Theo takes control of Todd’s finances

If the stress of Billy’s funeral wasn’t enough for one week, Todd faces more of Theo’s manipulation.

On Friday, Theo opens Todd’s post and confronts him with a final demand from a credit card company. Clearly uncomfortable, Todd insists that the situation is under control.

Theo presses the issue further, pushing Todd to take immediate action. In an attempt to rein in Todd’s spending, whilst asserting more control over him, Theo suggests to Todd that he cuts up his bank cards and instead rely on cash only, that he’ll provide.

Todd doesn’t get any choice but to agree, leaving himself further in Theo’s debt.