8 Coronation Spoilers for Next Week – 1st to 5th December

Next week on Coronation Street, Todd is forced to hide himself away, Debbie gives an inspiring speech, and things heat up between Megan and Daniel.

1) Debbie rises to the challenge

Debbie’s (Sue Devaney) in a panic as she attempts to rehearse her speech for the Women in Business event, something which she had no recollection of signing up to until she received an email only 24 hours beforehand.

As she attempts to run through the speech, Debbie’s flustered as she keeps losing her train of thought.

Brother Carl (Jonathan Howard), who’s been using her dementia diagnosis to gaslight her, assures Debbie that she’d be fine to read from her notes at the event.

As the event gets underway and attendees gather for the speeches, Debbie is a bundle of nerves. It’s at that moment that Carl—who has wangled his way into looking after the hotel finances as he secretly plots his exit from Weatherfield—opts to ask Debbie for the log-in details for the accounts, so that he can pay the staff.

With no time to sort it, Debbie direct Carl as to where to find her notebook where the details are all written down.

As Debbie takes to the stage, she introduces herself but falters as she forgets the beginning of her speech.

Turning to her iPad for guidance, Debbie is horrified to find herself locked out and unable to remember the passcode.

Forced to abandon her planned speech, Debbie instead decides to open up about her recent dementia diagnosis, explaining what it means for her future and how determined she is to face it head-on.

Will Debbie’s improvised script prove to be just the motivational speech the event needed?

2) Will Becky kill Costello?

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Lisa (Vicky Myers) is still reeling following her break-up from Carla (Alison King), Becky’s (Amy Cudden) plan to tear them apart seemingly working out as planned.

Lisa makes it clear to Carla that, whatever she might believe, she’s the one she wants to be with. But will it be enough to convince Carla whilst Becky’s still on the scene?

“At this point Lisa’s numb, there’s just so much going on,” Vicky Myers explains. “She obviously still has a love for Becky, but where Carla’s concerned she’s never known anything like it. The relationship that she’s experienced, the family dynamic, the maturity that’s been brought out in Betsy since Carla has been in her life.”

“Her family was complete and then this bomb went off and shattered everything. At this point, I don’t think Lisa has any idea how she’s feeling, she’s so confused, her heart’s broken. There’s hope there, but what does she do about Becky? What does she do about Betsy? At this moment in time, Lisa feels she can’t do anything right.”

Later in the week, Lisa informs Becky that they’ve had a breakthrough—they think they’ve identified the person who attacked DI Costello (Daon Broni), a street kid known as Soap (Orion Martin).

Becky plays dumb, insisting she’s never heard the name—then proceeds to meet up with Soap to collect Costello’s burner and personal phones.

As Soap hands them over, the sound of police sirens sends a jolt through them both.

When Becky later learns from Lisa that the doctors are preparing to bring Costello out of his induced coma, Becky decides to pay a visit to Weatherfield General.

After checking she’s alone, Becky quietly pockets a syringe, intent on finishing Costello off once and for all, before he can wake and talk.

But just as she steels herself, she turns and comes face-to-face with Lisa. Has Becky been caught red-handed?

“There’s no chance she thinks Becky is dangerous, it would never enter her head,” Vicky continues. “There might be question marks raised over Becky’s story, but Lisa would be veering down that route in regards to Costello and whoever gave the order from above, because Lisa still believes that the order came from above.“

3) Becky races to cover her tracks

At the end of the week, Kit (Jacob Roberts) tells Carla that he’s certain Becky was involved in Costello’s attack—but without Costello’s phone, proving it will be next to impossible.

Over at Weatherfield General, Becky strikes up a conversation with Costello’s teenage daughter Lainey (Aretha Bennett) in the waiting room, and through some manipulation, manages to learn that her birthday is September 22nd.

When Lainey shows Becky some holiday photos on Costello’s iPad, Becky discreetly clocks the passcode.

But as Kit reveals to Lisa that they’ve now located Costello’s phone, Becky’s window to cover her tracks may be closing fast. Is she already too late?

4) Will’s fuming as things heat up between Megan and Daniel

Over at the Rovers, Will (Lucas Hodgson-Wale) can’t hide his grin when he receives a text from Megan (Beth Nixon), letting him know she’s now applied for a job at Weatherfield High.

Predator Megan, who is 15-year-old Will’s athletics coach and former teacher, has convinced Will that their relationship is genuine, and is moving from her home in Hull so that they can continue their illicit ‘romance’.

But a spark Megan shared with Daniel (Rob Mallard) has already caused Will to become jealous, and Megan has no intention of pulling things back for Will’s sake.

“I think she’s calculated with it because, one, it’s a good cover story. But two, she’s also able to make Will jealous and further manipulate him, further deepening his obsession,” Beth Nixon shares.

Megan later tells Daniel she’s already heard back from her initial application and she’s been offered an interview. Daniel’s thrilled for her and, with a touch of shyness, asks her out.

When Megan agrees, Daniel is quietly over the moon… while Will seethes nearby, having heard everything. Is he about to give the game away?

When Liam (Charlie Wrenshall) tries to make conversation with Will about his life back in Hull, he casually asks if he was seeing anyone.

Will takes it the wrong way, bristling instantly, and Maria (Samia Longchambon) is horrified when she spots Will squaring up to Liam.

Later in the week, Megan finishes a phone call and proudly announces she’s got the job. As Daniel kisses her in celebration, the moment quickly turns passionate, and a devastated Will can only stand and watch as his heart breaks.

“I think that over time, she does develop some kind of feelings for Daniel and she does get emotionally involved with him, and it’s not just a cover like she’s telling Will,” Beth continues.

“But she’s just getting herself into more and more of a mess because if she does develop feelings for Daniel, she can’t then leave Will because it’s all going to come out, and she needs to silence him, keep him quiet.”

“So she’s having to juggle all these different things, which adds to her stress.”

5) Todd hides himself away

At the corner shop flat, Todd (Gareth Pierce) is forced to hide himself away after Theo’s (James Cartwright) brutal attack, which saw him smash Todd’s head into a mirror in a fit of anger.

Theo convinces Todd that he needs to lie low in the flat, insisting it’s better than people spotting his injuries and ‘jumping to the wrong conclusion’. Todd agrees, reluctantly.

When Summer (Harriet Bibby) mentions that Todd’s cancelled on her because he’s “gone to London,” Theo backs up the lie without missing a beat.

Left on his own in the flat, Todd grows bored and edges towards the window for a look outside—only to dart back when someone glances up at him.

Down at the pub, an alarmed Summer tells Theo she’s sure she saw someone moving around in the flat, and assumes a burglar must have got in.

With no way out, Theo says he’ll head over and check the place himself. But when Gary (Mikey North) and Ben (Aaron McCusker) insist on going with him for backup, Theo’s web of lies threatens to unravel.

Later in the week, Dev (Jimmy Harkishin) swings by the flat unexpectedly after hearing about the ‘break-in’, only for Todd to step out of the bathroom mid-shower.

Todd hurriedly bluffs his way through a story about just getting back from London, and that the cut on his head is the result of a boozy afternoon he had whilst there. Will Dev buy it?

Trying to keep Todd under his thumb, Theo then gifts him a fitness watch and chirpily suggests that, since he’s ‘now home’, he might as well get back to his marathon and aim for a 10k. Todd can barely hide his dismay.

After forcing himself through a painful run, Todd’s barely able to stand when Christina spots him on Victoria Street and brings him into the undertakers for a soothing cuppa.

Having tracked Todd’s movements through the watch and spying from nearby, Theo’s face clouds over, fuming at yet another ‘interference’.

As Todd settles down, will he open up to Christina?

6) Will Todd leave Theo?

On Friday, Theo proudly unveils the exercise bike he’s bought for Todd, just as Billy (Daniel Brocklebank) and Summer happen to pass by.

Spotting the cut on Todd’s face, they immediately ask what’s happened. Theo jumps in first, casually claiming Todd picked up the injury during a heavy night out in London, but Billy’s scepticism is written all over his face.

Todd reluctantly gives the bike a try, only for Theo’s ex-wife Danielle (Natalie Anderson) to turn up with news—she’s taking the kids to Tenerife for Christmas.

Todd is floored, bracing for Theo’s reaction, but when Theo walks in, he unexpectedly supports Danielle’s plans.

Moments later, Theo checks Todd’s fitness app and criticises him for having completed only one sprint. When he then twists the situation to place the blame on Todd for Danielle’s decision to take the kids away from Christmas, Todd finally snaps. He tells Theo he’s had enough and starts preparing to leave.

But then, in another act of manipulation, Theo suddenly begins slapping himself across the face, leaving Todd utterly shocked. Will be taken in?

7) What has got Roy unnerved?

Over at the cafe, Roy’s (David Neilson) new fixation with the post was explained last week, as he revealed to Nina (Mollie Gallagher) that he’d recently signed up to a prison letter-writing scheme, exchanging correspondence with inmates who have little contact with the outside world.

He sees it as a small way of offering support after his own time behind bars, and has so far kept any further details close to his chest. It later emerged that Roy was also writing to the mother of one of the prisoners, who had wished to extend her gratitude.

Next week, Roy is noticeably on edge during his shift, his mind clearly elsewhere. When Nina mentions that he received a letter earlier that seemed to unsettle him, Shona (Julia Goulding) starts to worry. Convinced something isn’t right, she takes it upon herself to sift through Roy’s post to see what might be troubling him.

But how will Roy react when he inevitably walks in to find Shona rummaging through his private correspondence?

8) Dee-Dee has big news as she dumps Ollie

Also next week, Ollie tries to move things forward with Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) by suggesting they spend Christmas Day together, imagining it’ll be a big step for them as a couple. But Dee-Dee hesitates, and refuses to commit. Ollie masks his disappointment, though it’s clear the brush-off hits harder than he lets on.

Later in the week, Ollie reveals that Dee-Dee has ended things between them completely, and Maggie immediately offers to speak to her on his behalf.

Meanwhile, Dee-Dee confides in Alya, sharing some massive news that’s been sitting heavily on her shoulders…

What is Dee-Dee hiding?