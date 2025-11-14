8 Emmerdale Spoilers for Next Week – 17th to 21st November

Next week on Emmerdale, April’s life is on the line following Celia’s warning, Bear’s concerned for Anya, and will Lewis and Kev discover their shocking connection?

1) Celia threatens April’s life!

Having been forced to go up to Newcastle by Celia (Jaye Griffiths) and Ray (Joe Absolom) for a job in recent episodes, April (Amelia Flanagan) has found herself in even more bother after being picked up by the police!

Believing she owes Ray and Celia even more debt after thinking she killed client Callum—who actually survived—April wasn’t given a choice when she was told of her latest drop, and had to tell her loved ones that she was off to visit a friend at uni.

But after being discovered on the streets of Newcastle with a stash of drugs, April was hauled down to a local police station, and as we return to the scene next week, she has to make a difficult phone call pleading for help.

Meanwhile, news soon reaches Celia about April’s arrest, and she’s not happy! She vents her annoyance and warns Ray that the situation could easily get out of hand.

Back in Newcastle, it’s April’s grandad Bob (Tony Audenshaw) who shows up at the station to act as April’s appropriate adult, as she insists that the police have made a mistake.

In the interview, April shuts down completely when asked about the drugs, giving the officer nothing.

But when DS Clarke (Adam Donaldson) gently raises the idea that someone might be taking advantage of her, there’s a flicker of doubt as April toys with the idea of confessing everything.

Bob is shaken by how defensive his granddaughter was during the interview, and is even more torn when she begs him not to tell Marlon (Mark Charnock) about the incident, threatening to cut him off if he does.

By the time they return to the village, both April and Bob are drained—and the sight of Celia and Ray waiting only adds to April’s stress. April apologises profusely as she explains how the interview played out.

But as Celia speaks privately with Ray, she makes it clear that whatever the police decide now will not just affect April’s future—it may determine whether she survives at all.

The following day, April tries to smooth over the cracks, offering Marlon an excuse for why she missed Ivy’s birthday party.

Bob, still wrestling with his conscience, admits he feels he should tell the truth, but Celia steps in before he can, brushing off the arrest as insignificant even as frustration flashes underneath when he won’t back down.

When she finally corners April alone, Celia’s tone shifts completely.

April has now run out of chances, and Celia makes sure she understands exactly how precarious her situation has become… one more mistake, and she’s done for.

2) Kev causes a stir at the Dale View housewarming

Over at Dale View, Kammy (Shebz Miah) wants to liven things up a bit, as he decides that residents Vinny (Bradley Johnson), Lewis (Bradley Riches) and Ross (Michael Parr) need to throw a housewarming party.

On hearing the news from an enthusiastic Kammy, Lewis does his best to get on board, pushing past his anxiety even though the idea clearly unsettles him, and Vinny and Kammy later discuss plans in The Woolpack.

Meanwhile, in the wake of their split, Robert (Ryan Hawley) walks straight into chaos at the café when he finds Kev squaring up to Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb) over a spilled coffee.

He steps in before it blows up, steering Kev outside.

Once they’re clear, Kev clings to Robert emotionally, convincing himself that playing up his so-called ‘impending death’ is the surest way to keep Robert close.

Later at Mill Flat, Robert admits to Aaron (Danny Miller) how guilty he feels about drifting from Kev during the final months of his supposed illness, and Aaron quietly supports him when he reveals he’s agreed to nurse Kev when the time comes.

By the following day, Kev has decided he’ll turn up to the housewarming, and Aaron encourages Robert to go too, promising to keep their rekindled feelings under wraps.

When the party gets going at Dale View, Lewis copes by sticking himself behind the drinks station, keeping his head down and focusing on the small tasks that steady him.

Robert and Aaron are uneasy when Kev eventually wanders in, already tipsy. The atmosphere shifts again when he insists on doing drunken karaoke and begins to awkwardly serenade Robert, desperately hoping to win him back.

It’s a disaster, leaving Kev humiliated and wounded, and he slips out of the party convinced he’s been rejected all over again.

3) Will Kev and Lewis discover their connection?

A short while later, the party begins to disband and people file out to the pub. Quietly overwhelmed by the evening, Lewis opts to stay behind and start cleaning things up.

A disgruntled Kev later returns looking for his jacket, and in the calmer space the two fall into an unexpected conversation, the first signs of a tentative friendship beginning to form.

Of course this unusual bond goes far deeper than either of them could imagine, both completely unaware at this time that they are, in fact, father and son.

That shock connection was seeded earlier this week during the special Robert and Kev stand-alone episode, when Kev quietly admitted to Liam (Jonny McPherson) that he had a son out there somewhere.

He explained how a one-night stand with a Leeds barmaid named Emma had resulted in a baby who was later given up for adoption, and how Emma herself was subsequently murdered.

Viewers immediately realised that Kev was telling the story of Emma Barton (Gillian Kearney), and the result of their liaison was obliviously clearing tables with his headphones on only a few feet away from where Kev and Liam were sat.

With Lewis and Kev now firmly on each other’s radar, how long will it be before the first hint lands and everything comes to light?

4) Lewis’s anxiety takes hold

Later in the week, the pressure on Lewis is continuing to mount. He throws himself into work, trying to keep up appearances, but the strain is obvious the moment he’s on his own and the mask finally slips.

When a queue of café customers builds and the noise starts to close in, he hits breaking point, abandoning his shift and heading home before a full-blown panic attack can take hold.

Back at Dale View, a concerned Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) pops round to check on him—but will Lewis be able to open up to her?

The following day, Vinny isn’t fooled for a second by Lewis’s bright front, seeing straight through his friend’s forced positivity.

Will he be able to help?

5) Kev forms a plan

When Robert goes after Kev to make sure he’s alright following the party, the conversation takes a turn.

Caught up in the moment with an emotional Kev, he finds himself promising he’ll be there when the end finally comes—a reassurance that leaves Kev quietly thrilled, despite the fact he isn’t actually dying.

But by the following day, the mood has shifted. Back at Woodbine, Kev sits alone with a handgun in his hands, his thoughts darkening as he steels himself for what comes next.

The question is, what exactly Kev is gearing up to do?

6) Bear’s concerned as Anya’s condition worsens

Over at Celia’s farm, things are going from bad to worse for the enslaved Bear (Joshua Richards) and Anya (Alia Al-Shabibi).

Anya has been unwell since being taken captive and forced to return to the farm with a leg wound, and Bear grows increasingly anxious as her fever takes a turn for the worse.

Despite seeing how ill she is, Ray sends Bear back to work, promising antibiotics are on the way.

Later, over at Mulberry, Ray turns on the charm with Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) and things start to heat up—until a call from Celia abruptly cuts through the moment.

When Ray returns to the farm, the guilt finally hits him. Faced with Anya slipping in and out of consciousness, and rocked by the revelation that she has a daughter out there, he softens.

Ray quietly tells Bear he can stay by her side, no longer able to pretend everything is fine.

By the following day, Anya’s condition has deteriorated even further, and Bear is unwavering as he promises he’ll look after her, whatever comes next.

7) Charity blackmails Liam

Elsewhere, Charity’s (Emma Atkins) irritation only grows as she watches Mack and Ross’s unlikely friendship blossom—even whilst Ross is away in Liverpool visiting brother Pete.

Charity knows that Ross has only befriended Mack to wind her up, but Mack seems convinced that he’s found his new bestie.

When Liam jokingly calls it a “sweet” bromance, Charity pounces on the comment and promptly railroad him into striking up his own friendship with Mack, convinced he could fill the best-mate gap that Ross has currently forced himself into.

But later in the week, Charity’s plan spectacularly backfires. Liam and Mack end up clashing during a gaming session, and Liam returns to Charity declaring the whole idea a complete waste of time.

Charity, however, is desperate to be rid of Ross and refuses to let it drop. When she uncovers a piece of information Liam would rather keep quiet, she uses it to blackmail him into giving the budding friendship one more try…

8) Liam and Chas keep schtum

Also next week, Liam and Chas (Lucy Pargeter) are both ready to get things off their chest, each burdened with a secret they’re struggling to carry.

But when they start talking, the moment doesn’t feel right. They both lose their nerve and decide to keep their worries to themselves.

How long will they keep quiet?