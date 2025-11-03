Home and Away's Harper distraught as Tane takes off with baby Archie!

This week on Home and Away in Australia, Harper fears for her baby as Tane takes Archie and leaves Summer Bay!

Harper (Jessica Redmayne) returns to Summer Bay this week, having taken some time away to meet up with her estranged mum Kerrie (Sara Wiseman), in the hope she may have changed enough in order to be a suitable grandmother to baby Archie.

The lack of direct family members in Archie’s life has been weighing on Harper’s mind recently, since a throwaway comment Dana made about Patch—the cuddly toy Sonny bought for Archie when Harper had her eye injury.

When Harper told Dana that Patch was like one of the family, Dana jokingly said that the bear was encroaching on her territory, and that she and Harper were the only family Archie needed.

Later in the day, Alf took care of baby Archie for a few moments as Harper took a call in the diner.

When she returned to find Marilyn (Emily Symons) joking that Archie had taken to Alf, and that he could almost be his grandfather, it sparked off a conversation between Harper and Alf about his own grandkids.

As he spoke about his regret at not being able to spend more time with them, Alf noted that he was at least lucky to become a part of Ryder’s (Lukas Radovich) life in recent years.

With Tane’s (Ethan Browne) parents dead, and with the rest of his extended family in New Zealand, Harper’s mind turned to her own estranged parents.

Harper and Dana had a troubled upbringing, with both their mum and dad having been addicted to drink and drugs.

The sisters left the family home as soon as they were able to and haven’t looked back since, not seeing their parents in over a decade.

As far Dana is concerned, her parents have always been dead to her, so she was furious when Harper revealed that she wanted to seek them out.

Dana made it clear that she wanted nothing to do with Harper’s plan, worried about the consequences of bringing such toxic people into Archie’s life.

Harper was cagey when she brought up the subject with Tane, but it wasn’t long before he got the full story from Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) about their past.

Pulling in a favour from Cash, who looked them up on the police database, Harper learned that their father, Warwick, had died of an overdose four years previous.

However, their mother Kerrie was still alive, and apparently hadn’t been in trouble with the police in the years since.

Dana was adamant that Kerrie would not have changed, but after understanding that she couldn’t stop Harper from looking her up, Dana gently requested that she keep her out of it from now on.

Whatever Harper found out, Dana didn’t want to know.

Despite this, after looking up Kerrie’s number, Harper told Dana that she had reached out to her mum, and they both read the reply together.

The cold reply of “What do you want?” told Dana everything she needed to know.

Harper pushed forward anyway, and when she asked her mum if she’d like her to visit, the response was “If you want.”

Wanting clarity on whether Kerrie was stable enough to be in Archie’s life one day, Harper decided to meet her.

She handed Archie over to Tane, telling him she was heading off on a work trip, and set off to see her mother for the first time in over a decade.

“Harper goes to see her mum at this point in her life because, since becoming a mum herself, her priorities and perspective have shifted,” Jessica told TV Week. “She wants to see for herself that her mum has changed and hopes she can be a good grandmother.”

On her return this week week, Harper tells Dana that she truly believes their mum has changed for the better.

Dana isn’t buying it though. She remembers too well the chaos of their upbringing and points out that recovery doesn’t happen overnight.

“Dana is not willing to forgive and forget the history between them, and therefore can’t believe Harper would want to bring this woman back into their lives,” Jessica adds.

When Tane gets home from a training session to find the siblings arguing, Dana blurts out the news before Harper can explain. Tane’s furious to learn where Harper has been, and shuts down the idea of Archie getting to know his grandmother instantly.

Tane explains that he isn’t willing to let someone unpredictable anywhere near Archie, no matter how much Harper wants to give her mum another chance.

After getting advice from Cash, Harper comes back ready to talk things through, only to walk into an empty house.

Tane and Archie are gone, and Tane has left a simple note…

“I’ve taken Archie. He’ll be safe with me.”

Meanwhile, as a promo for this week’s episodes shows, Tane is sat in his car outside the surf club, with baby Archie, contemplating his next move.

Harper frantically tries calling and texting Tane, but receives no response.

“Tane, you can’t just take off on a whim with my son without telling me where you’re going,” Harper states as she leaves a voicemail.

“Come home. I’m serious.”

Whilst Dana and John (Shane Withington) try to reassure Harper that Tane is a good dad and won’t let anything happen to Archie, it does nothing to allay her concerns.

Harper soon considers calling the police, but Dana points out that Tane is already on a suspended sentence for kidnapping baby Poppy last year.

With history repeating itself, Tane would end up locked up for certain!

Harper takes some time to reflect, and later she later issues Tane a final warning:

“If my son isn’t in my arms by the end of today, I’m calling the police.”

As she awaits any news, Harper makes a big decision.

So far, Harper and Tane have been co-parenting without any legal proceedings having taken place. But with the trust now gone, Harper decides to call a solicitor for advice on securing formal custody for her son.

Will Tane return in time to avoid getting into further trouble with the law?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 3rd November (Episode 8618)

Eden’s at a loss. Tane catches Jo in a lie. Mackenzie and Levi enjoy solid ground.

Tuesday 4th November (Episode 8619)

Harper and Tane reach a stalemate. Eden’s inspired by a new possibility. Mackenzie and Levi’s romantic plans are interrupted.

Wednesday 5th November (Episode 8620)

Sonny lets a friend down gently. Harper faces an impossible decision. A creative challenge weighs on Mali.

Thursday 30th October (Episodes 8621-8623)

Harper takes action. Leah’s grief compounds. Cash is caught in the middle.

Bree says her goodbyes. Is it time for Tane to lawyer up? Mackenzie double books.

Jo is torn. Eddie plays Salt. Bree and Remi share the perfect goodbye.