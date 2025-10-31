Home and Away’s final UK episode of the year confirmed

This year’s final episode of Home and Away will air on UK screens on Friday 5th December.

Each year, Home and Away takes a break in both Australia and the UK, with the final episode typically airing in late November before the show returns to both countries in early January.

Channel 5 have now confirmed that this year’s final episode will be Episode 8600, which will air in the UK on Friday 5th December.

The show was originally scheduled to end two weeks earlier, on Friday 21st November, but the run has now been extended until the beginning of December.

The original ‘UK finale’ episode would have centred around the wedding of Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and Eden (Stephanie Panozzo), as the pair finally tie the knot after years of will-they-won’t-they’.

With UK viewers around six weeks behind their Aussie counterparts, the wedding episode aired down under at the start of October.

The episode also sees Theo (Matt Evans) with his life on the line after being hit by the car of Councillor Craig Wendell (Justin Smith).

Councillor Wendell is the man believed to have been responsible for the death of Jo (Maddison Brown) and Lacey’s (Sophea Pennington) mum, Kristina, and Lacey makes it her mission to bring him down – with disastrous consequences.

While UK viewers would have originally had to wait until 2026 to learn Theo’s fate, they will now find out whether he survives either on Friday 21st November as part of 5STAR’s ‘First Look,’ or on Monday 24th November on Channel 5.

From Monday 3rd November, the afternoon airing on Channel 5 will also air at the earlier time of 1pm to make way for the channel’s afternoon Christmas films.

The date of the Australian Season Finale hasn’t yet been confirmed, but it is expected to air in late November.

Home and Away will return to UK screens after the Christmas break on Friday 2nd December on 5STAR.