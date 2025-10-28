New Neighbours spoilers see the Varga-Murphys rocked by a shock death, but is all as it seems?

Next week on Neighbours, the Varga-Murphys are rocked by a shock death – but is all as it seems? Plus, Max learns that Holly is pregnant!

Last week, Elle (Elise Jansen) took a more direct approach by finally asking her crush, Felix (James Beaufort), for a drink, telling him that it was clear that he was at least “a little bit interested” in getting to know her.

Felix made a hasty exit as he told her “maybe some other time,” but as he fondly referring to the redhead with his nickname “red,” it left Elle excited to continue with the challenge of winning over her new love interest.

The pair first caught each other’s eye when Felix returned to Ramsay Street, but he quickly distanced himself after discovering Elle was the journalist who launched the Linwell story that caused havoc his son JJ (Riley Bryant) and family.

Earlier this month Andrew (Lloyd Will) decided to let Cara’s (Sara West) dad, Greg (Gary Sweet), off the hook for being in possession of a gun, which would likely match the bullet casing that Cara found as part of the Linwells’ case.

Greg had been deceiving his daughter by reporting back to the Linwells on her investigations, on the basis that it would protect her family from more harm.

Greg told their associate Ricky Denman (Danny Matier) that he wanted out, but Ricky clarified that once you’re in with the Linwells, you’re in for life.

Greg had conveniently seen Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) and Andrew in cahoots and realised they were likely having an affair, which he used to blackmail Andrew into silence.

Andrew chose to risk his job over his marriage to Wendy (Candice Leask) by keeping schtum, but Felix vowed to keep a close eye on Greg.

Last week, Felix asked Cara if he could move into No. 30, wanting to distance himself from Andrew, and Cara accepted.

JJ was thrilled to have his dad come to live with them, but in yesterday’s episode, he found a letter from his grandfather to say he’d left – leaving JJ and Cara are confused by his swift disappearance.

Felix told Andrew that he gave Greg a warning, which could be connected to his exit.

Next week, Elle and Felix continue to run into each other, and the chemisty between them is clear, so much so that Cara notices.

Felix tries to deny he’s keen on Elle, but Cara realises that he’s only denying his desires out ot of loyalty to her and her family.

Cara gives Felix her blessing to explore their connection properly, with it providing a welcome distraction from her dad’s mysterious departure.

Felix is pleased he can finally take a chance on Elle and a date is planned. Could this be the next Ramsay Street romance?

Cara and Andrew are rooting for Felix as he get ready for his date, until the trio receive some shocking news.

Greg’s car has exploded after going off a cliff, and Greg is presumed dead!

Cara’s overcome with emotion at the shock after only just reconnecting with her father.

The police put Greg’s death down to a tragic accident, but the Rodwell brothers suspect there’s more at play, especially as they know about his connection to the Linwells.

Later, Cara updates Felix and Andrew that she’s heard her dad recently took out a big life insurance policy, leaving the brothers wondering whether Greg faked his own death.

Andrew and Felix continue to keep Cara in the dark about their intel on Greg and go to do their own investigations, heading to the crash site in search of clues.

Elsewhere, Elle’s buzzing to finally be going on a date with Felix, while Paul’s (Stefan Dennis) still unhappy about the prospect of his daughter dating the ex-crim.

Paul feels justified in his argument that Felix is no good for her when he’s a no show for their date.

But Felix has a legitimate excuse: he’s been dealing with the shock news about Greg, who had previously saved Elle from a hit and run incident.

Felix then rushes to the V Bar to apologise to Elle and explain his reasons for not turning up. Elle’s empathetic and understanding and they agree to re-schedule.

Paul then gives Felix a firm warning about messing with his daughter, but Felix just laughs it off, leaving Paul frustrated and embarrassed.

Will Andrew and Felix be able to get to the bottom of Greg’s disappearence?

Also next week, Holly’s pregnancy news begins to spread around Erinsborough.

This week, Taye (Lakota Johnson) spots Holly and Sadie (Emerald Chan) discussing Holly’s pregnancy, and he can immediately tell that the girls must be discussing something pretty major, given they’ve not really been talking for weeks.

Taye won’t give up on getting the goss from Sadie and when he jokingly questions whether Holly is pregnant, Sadie’s face says it all.

He’s immediately adamant Max (Ben Jackson) needs to know – which Max overhears as he walks into the kitchen at No. 26.

Next week, Max asks what they’re talking about and Taye chooses to be loyal to his friend, telling him what he’s figured out – Holly’s pregnant!

Max is shocked by the revelation and seeks out Holly to confirm it’s true – is he going to be a dad?

With her lies catching up with her, Holly is forced to let Max believe he’s the baby’s father, desperate that her affair with Andrew doesn’t get out.

Max makes it clear he’ll support Holly and the baby and she shares that she hasn’t decided either way about the pregnancy…

Holly then tells Susan (Jackie Woodburne) and Karl (Alan Fletcher) about the baby before the news ripples across Ramsay Street.

Holly’s family vow to support her, but she still feels alone with the burden of the lies she’s carrying.

Elsewhere, Sadie’s furious with Taye for blurting out Holly’s private news to Max, although Taye remains convinced that he did the right thing.

Sadie’s adamant that it was Holly’s choice to tell Max and not up for Taye to decide.

Taye then offers an apology to Holly for blurting out her news. But although Holly seems forgiving, Sadie knows she has a long way to go before she can get over Taye’s betrayal…

It’s been a tough week for Taye after losing his Piano Bar job and new business venture – is he about to lose his girlfriend too?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 3rd November (Episode 9340 / 437)

Sadie unleashes on Taye.

Cara is left devastated.

Holly’s secret tears through the share house.

Tuesday 4th November (Episode 9341 / 438)

Felix tries to make amends.

Krista and Leo’s priorities are challenged.

Cara and JJ struggle with a loss.

Wednesday 5th November (Episode 9342 / 439)

Krista reaches a realisation.

Moira and Vera face off.

Zac makes a confession.

Thursday 6th November (Episode 9343 / 440)

Elle plays matchmaker.

Taye works to prove his worth.

The Kennedys rally around Holly.