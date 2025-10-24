8 Huge Emmerdale Spoilers for Next Week – 27th to 31st October

Next week on Emmerdale, Mack confronts Kev after he threatens Aaron, Dylan and April plan their escape, and Jai and Kerry find themselves trapped.

1) Kev has a stark warning for Aaron

In the fallout of last week’s revelations, Aaron (Danny Miller) is on another downward spiral.

Having only just got back together with Robert (Ryan Hawley), Aaron was stunned to spot him in a smooch with former cellmate Kev (Chris Coghill), who he later learned was actually his secret husband.

Robert tried to justify his actions, explaining that he’d married Kev in prison out of gratitude after Kev protected him, never expecting to cross paths again due to Kev’s long sentence.

But with Kev recently released on compassionate grounds, having learned he only has months to live, he turned up in Emmerdale determined to spend what time he has left with Robert.

Robert assured Aaron that he didn’t love Kev in the same way that he loves him, and that he was only keeping up appearances out of fear of what volatile Kev might do.

He even admitted that he stood to inherit £250,000 when Kev passed away. But Aaron wasn’t swayed—if Robert truly wanted to be with him, he needed to end things with Kev for good.

However, just as Robert gathered the courage to come clean, disaster struck when Kev collapsed from a heart attack.

After Kev was rushed to hospital for surgery, Robert confessed to Aaron that he couldn’t bring himself to leave a dying man. Heartbroken, Aaron walked away from his relationship with Robert.

Aaron was soon drowning his sorrows in the pub, with Vinny (Bradley Johnson) caught in the firing line of one of his drunken outbursts.

Next week, Aaron faces pressure from Chas (Lucy Pargeter) to apologise to Vinny and talk about his fight with Robert. When Aaron later tries to make peace, Vinny pointedly ignores him and walks out.

Out on Main Street, Kev watches Aaron with fury in his eyes, knowing it was him who exposed the truth about his marriage to Robert to the entire village.

Later, tensions flare at the café as Aaron and Robert cross paths again—just as DS Carter (Lisa Diveney) arrives, who’s searching for Kev in connection with an assault on an old acquaintance.

Back at The Woolpack, Aaron finally manages to make peace with Vinny, but the calm doesn’t last long.

When Robert and Kev walk in, the atmosphere turns icy, and Aaron’s composure slips as he realises Robert has shared the truth about his traumatic past with abusive dad Gordon.

Once they’re alone, Chas finds her son struggling to hold it together and does her best to comfort him.

When Aaron later returns to his Mill Cottage flat, he finds Kev waiting for him with a sinister death threat, as he warns him to stay away from Robert!

2) Mack fights Aaron’s corner

The following day, Robert crosses paths with Aaron and is unsettled to hear about Kev’s threats towards him.

Later at the Woolpack, Robert confronts Kev about what’s been said, and the situation quickly turns tense. Aaron’s arrival only adds to the friction, but when Kev shuts him down, Robert’s relieved that another crisis has been averted.

Still shaken, Aaron turns to Mack for support, admitting his worries about Kev’s behaviour.

Mack doesn’t hesitate to step in, ready to defend his mate and calls in at Woodbine to have a little chat with Kev. But how will Kev react?

3) Dylan and April plan their escape

Elsewhere, whilst Dylan’s (Fred Kettle) new job at the depot has already proved useful for him, Ray (Joe Absolom) quickly becomes frustrated as Dylan begins to prioritise it over the illicit sideline that’s been forced on him.

Rushing to get to his shift at the depot, Dylan decides to carry out his latest drug handover for Ray out in the open. The move infuriates Ray, who snaps at him to remember what’s really important as he takes the backpack of cash from him.

After questioning Kev, DS Carter spots Ray on Main Street and makes a beeline for him. Thinking fast, Ray stashes the backpack behind a wall before approaching her.

As Carter watches him walk away, she unknowingly prevents him from doubling back to collect it.

“There’s lots of incriminating evidence in that bag, so he’s got to get the bag back,” Joe Absolom recently told EverySoap and other press. “He knows DS Carter—I sense that there was a history there—so when he loses the backpack, it’s quite incriminating. I think there’s £3,000 or something.”

Elsewhere, new housemates Vinny and Lewis (Bradley Riches) are tiring of Ross’s (Michael Parr) bossy attitude, prompting him to lend a hand shifting a few bags into the house—including Ray’s which has managed to get mixed up alongside them.

Later, Ray spots his rucksack at Dale View, but when he moves in to grab it, Ross gets in the way. Ray quickly scarpers, and instead orders Dylan to recover the bag.

“Ross is a big man, and Ray’s scared of him,” Joe points out. “So Ray gets Dylan to do it for him, the classic ‘You go in there, where the big scary man is, and get the bag back!’ And Dylan’s very nice and obliging.”

Under pressure, Dylan tries turning on the charm with Vinny to get into the house, but the attempt falls flat, leaving him even more anxious.

While Vinny’s at the shop, Dylan pretends to buy flowers and quietly pockets Vinny’s keys to Dale View. Meanwhile, Ray arranges for April to meet someone, leaving her uneasy following her encounter with Tim at the hotel, but clearly without a choice.

When the pair cross paths later, April and Dylan both try to hide how on edge they are. Dylan senses something’s wrong, but April insists she’s fine. Slipping into Dale View, Dylan searches for Ray’s bag but comes up empty-handed—and Ray’s furious response soon follows.

Later that day, Dylan meets April on Main Street and admits he did find the bag, confessing he’s taken the money from it and wants the two of them to run away together!

But as April and Dylan prepare to make their escape, a video message from Ray throws their plans into jeopardy. Can they get away before it’s too late?

“It’s a real moment where Ray realises he may be losing a grip on these two people,” Joe adds. “He has to now take it to a different level, to get the money back and get them back on side. He’s at risk of losing everything really.”

4) Jai and Kerry are trapped!

Also running late for work at the depot this week is Kerry (Laura Norton), who walks straight into the firing line when Jai (Chris Bisson) catches her on arrival and lets rip.

When a call from Matty (Ash Palmisciano) comes through, Kerry quickly asks Billy (Jay Kontzle) to cover for her before heading off to meet Matty and Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant) at the shop.

There, the trio read through the coroner’s report on the limo crash which has just come through.

It’s a tough read with Matty and Kerry having lost Amy (Natalie Ann Jamieson), and Joe his mum Leyla (Roxy Shahidi), in the Valentine’s night accident.

Despite the steady stream of calls from Jai, Kerry focuses on cheering up a downhearted Matty and tries to lift everyone’s spirits with a drinking game.

But when Jai walks into the shop and misreads the moment, he fires Kerry on the spot!

The next day, Jacob and Matty share their concerns about Kerry’s situation. When company owner Caleb (Will Ash) later learns what’s happened, he’s furious and storms into the depot to demand that Jai reinstate her.

Left embarrassed, Jai reluctantly offers Kerry a formal apology. That evening at the Woolpack, Kerry proudly gloats about her victory—only to be left bemused when Jai calls it “pyrrhic.”

By the following day, it’s clear that Jai isn’t about to forgive and forget, making Kerry’s working life a nightmare.

Deciding she’s had enough, she quits on the spot—but her dramatic exit backfires when she accidentally pulls the handle off the door, trapping them both inside the office.

Can Kerry and Jai find a way to make amends?

5) Caleb and Ruby disagree over Anya

Meanwhile, tensions are rising at Mill Cottage after Ruby (Beth Cordingly) and Caleb (Will Ash) found a young stowaway, Anya (Alia Al-Shabibi), hiding in one of the Depot vans that had arrived from the continent earlier this week.

Wanting to make sure she was unharmed, Ruby let Anya stay in Steph’s room and called on Dr Liam (Jonny McPherson) to check her over.

After assessing her, Liam advised Ruby to contact the authorities, but she was unsure whether reporting Anya was the right thing to do.

Caleb was set against the idea, knowing full well that the company would receive a hefty fine.

Next week, when Ruby discovers Anya packing her things to leave at Caleb’s request, she’s furious and insists that the girl stays.

A row breaks out as Ruby makes it clear she won’t see Anya turned away. Later, when Caleb returns home to find Anya still there, another argument erupts, and Anya begins to realise she’s no longer welcome.

The next day, still divided over what to do, Ruby and Caleb are stunned to discover that Anya has vanished. Caleb tries to convince Ruby that perhaps her leaving was for the best, but Ruby isn’t ready to hear it and storms out.

When Ruby walks back through the door, still frustrated, Caleb steps forward and apologises, finally easing the tension between them.

But as calm returns, the question remains—has Anya really gone for good?

6) Ray shoots his shot with Laurel

During his time in the village, Ray has often met Dylan up at The Hide, bringing him to the attention of Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) who has taken something of a shine to her handsome new regular.

When the two encounter each other again next week, Laurel is flattered when Ray asks her out for a drink.

“When he meets Laurel, there’s something that brings a side out of him that he didn’t know he was going to have, but the writers did!” Joe tells us. “I like it because it adds an element of a different side of him.”

“He sees Laurel with her kids and sees a family life that he never had,” Joe continues. “He was adopted very early on by by Celia, when he was eight.

“Laurel is this kind of woman who has a business, children…and she lives in a nice house! I think it’s attractive to Ray in lots of different ways.”

Whether Laurel opts to take up Ray on his offer is still under wraps, but by Friday’s episode Laurel is being irritated by a visit from ex-husband Jai.

Has Jai spotted the pair together and is now voicing his disapproval? In this case, his interference would probably be for the best…

7) Celia has another proposal for Moira

Whilst her son is occupying himself with potential romance in his spare time, big boss Celia (Jaye Griffiths) is taking her time out from being Emmerdale’s drug baron by keeping up her business interests with Moira (Natalie J Robb).

Next week Celia is making another offer to Moira to buy and sell turkeys. What will Moira say?

By the end of the week, Celia is furious about something. Has her latest business plot gone awry, or has she discovered that Ray is fraternising with a villager?

8) Are Mack and Ross becoming besties?

Also next week, is there a new, unlikely friendship blossoming between enemies Mackenzie and Ross?

With Mack’s wife Charity (Emma Atkins) secretly pregnant with Ross’s baby, as opposed to the surrogate she’d planned to carry for granddaughter Sarah (Katie Hill), it’s surely one friendship that is doomed to fail before it’s even started…