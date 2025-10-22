Home and Away releases first spoilers for Bree Cameron’s departure

New Home and Away spoilers have revealed Bree Cameron’s Summer Bay exit may be just around the corner.

After a little over 3 years on the show, it looks like we’ll be saying goodbye to Bree (Juliet Godwin) before the end of the year.

Home and Away has seen a number of departures in the last 12 months – in July, Kirby (Angelina Thomson) left the bay to join band The Chosen on their world tour, while Irene (Lynne McGranger) departed for a world tour of her own a month later.

Before that, Xander (Luke Van Os) headed to Melbourne for a business internship from which he never returned, while Rose (Kirsty Marillier) bagged herself a place on a detective training course in the city.

Most recently, Theo (Matt Evans) met a tragic end on Aussie screens last month, and the residents of Summer Bay are still coming to terms with his shock death, which will air on UK screens on Friday 21st November.

There’s one more departure in store before the end of the year, as Dr Bree says goodbye to Summer Bay in the coming weeks.

Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) first arrived in the bay in August 2022 as a new doctor at Northern Districts Hospital.

Now, after a little over three years in the bay, she’s set to leave in the coming weeks.

Bree’s exit plot began a few weeks ago, when she was stabbed by a patient at work.

Bree was attempting to restrain combative patient Bart (Charlie Falkner) when he grabbed a pair of surgical scissors and stabbed her in the side.

Jo (Maddison Brown) and Levi (Tristan Gorey) raced to save Bree, who had been left with a collapsed lung after it was punctured by the scissors.

The incident set Bree on a personal crusade to improve safety at the hospital, after she learnt that Northern Districts’ security staff were overstretched and had little authority to deal with potentially dangerous patients.

New teaser spoilers for next week’s Australian episodes reveal that “Bree’s bursting with good news” in the first of Thursday’s triple-bill, while she “contemplates a new chapter” in the day’s second episode.

While full details of Bree’s exit are under wraps, it looks likely that Bree’s crusade to improve hospital safety will land her a job offer somewhere away from Summer Bay, prompting her exit from the show as she heads off for her “new chapter.”

Recent months saw Bree and Remi (Adam Rowland) split, leaving her free to depart Summer Bay without worrying about the effect it would have on their relationship.

The pair embarked upon a relationship together shortly after Bree’s arrival in August 2022, but Bree ended things earlier this year after learning that Remi had cheated on her with fellow muso Avalon.

While the two briefly attempted to rekindle their romance, Bree eventually decided that she couldn’t move on from Remi’s infidelity, and put an end to their relationship for good.

In mid-September, a change to the opening titles all but confirmed that the pair wouldn’t be getting back together, as a shot of Bree and Remi as a couple was replaced by a new shot of Bree on her own.

Bree’s exit has been expected for a while, as Juliet Godwin hasn’t been seen filming at Sydney’s Palm Beach for a number of months.

The location in Sydney’s Northern Beaches is where Home and Away films most of its external scenes – and with fans able to watch filming take place, it’s often possible to tell when characters are set to depart when they go for long periods without being seen.

Matt Evans also hadn’t been spotted for a number of months, fuelling speculation that he was leaving, and his heartbreaking exit recently aired on Australian screens.

In addition, in a since-deleted post on a crew member’s Instagram page from July, a caption read: “Happy birthday @amyweems15 & farewell @julietgodwin_ you beauties 🤩”.

As one character departs, another one is right about to arrive.

Eddie Shepherd, played by Stephen Madsen, is set to arrive in tomorrow’s Australian episode – and it sounds like he’s about to make life complicated for fellow newcomer Jo (Maddison Brown).

From teasers for upcoming episodes, Eddie looks set to be the first musician signed to Remi’s (Adam Rowland) new Back on Track record label.

Theo was originally meant to be the first artist signed to Remi’s label, with the pair agreeing to the deal just hours before Theo’s death.

“Remi has a big announcement” in tomorrow’s triple-bill, as he “meets his first musician.”

Next week, “Remi’s got big plans for Eddie” on Tuesday, while “Eddie complicates things for Jo” in Wednesday’s episode.

On Thursday, “Jo rekindles an old connection” – do she and Eddie already know each other?

What Eddie’s arrival means for her fledgling relationship with Tane (Ethan Browne) remains to be seen.

The pair finally got together at the end of last week after months of will-they-won’t-they.

While Lacey (Sophea Pennington) has already discovered their relationship, Tane is currently doing his best to keep their new romance a secret from Jo’s dad David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor), who recently warned him that Jo deserved something simpler.

Will Eddie’s arrival make things even more complicated for the loved up pair?

32-year-old Stephen grew up in Mona Vale, a 20-minute drive to Palm Beach, and has previously starred in Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries and Secret Bridesmaids’ Business.

He’s also set to star in Spartacus: House of Ashur, which is expected to be released later this year.

While we know very little about his new character, he’s set to feature in this year’s season finale.

In late July, a post on Tristan Gorey’s Instagram showed Stephen Madsen alongside a number of the show’s existing cast members, including fellow newcomer Lach Millar.

The photo was believed to be taken when the cast were filming scenes in Cowra, NSW, for what is rumoured to be a dramatic train accident for the 2025 season finale.

For more on that, and info on the other new characters arriving before the end of the year, read our recent Arrivals and Departures article.

Eddie arrives on Australian screens tomorrow, Thursday 23rd October. Bree is expected to leave before the end of the year.

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 27th October (Episode 8612)

Eden’s feeling on the out. Cash goes in to bat for his wife. Leah crumbles.

Tuesday 28th October (Episode 8613)

Remi’s got big plans for Eddie. David gets a blast from the past. Tane and Jo fight fate.

Wednesday 29th October (Episode 8614)

Levi returns from his trial. Eddie complicates things for Jo. Tane offers Mackenzie a healthy dose of reality.

Thursday 30th October (Episodes 8615-8617)

Bree’s bursting with good news. David asks for victim impact statements. Abigail rallies to support her brother.

Leah and Lacey turn a corner. Bree contemplates a new chapter. Dana plays second fiddle.

Jo rekindles an old connection. Remi’s confronted with a hard truth. David rises to a profound challenge.

Home and Away cast shakeup with new arrivals and departures A new set of characters are set to arrive in Home and Away in the months ahead, while we might be saying goodbye to some favourites. Read more...