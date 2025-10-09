Home and Away Spoilers – The race is on to find Bree’s attacker

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, as Bree’s condition deteriorates, Cash and David race to track down her attacker after he escapes from the hospital.

Bree’s (Juliet Godwin) life is on the line next week, after she was violently attacked by a man she’d been treating at Northern Districts Hospital.

Bree and Jo (Maddison Brown) were treating volatile patient Bart (Charlie Falkner), who was believed to be under the influence of drugs and whose behaviour rapidly escalated.

After making an inappropriate advance towards Jo during his assessment, Bart became increasingly aggressive and had to be sedated.

When Bree later returned to continue treatment, he lashed out again, stabbing her in the side with a pair of medical scissors.

Bree was left bleeding and struggling to breathe as she collapsed to the floor.

Next week, chaos unfolds as Bree is rushed into an emergency bay, bleeding heavily.

She’s surrounded by colleagues doing their best to keep her stable, while Jo takes command and calls for urgent assistance.

Within moments, Levi (Tristan Gorey) arrives to take over. Assessing the wound, he quickly realises how serious the situation is.

The scissors have punctured Bree’s lung, leaving it collapsed and filling with blood.

As Levi reels off Bree’s obs, it only serves to distress Bree further, understanding all the terminology and knowing full well that she’s in a bad way.

Levi orders the team into action, as they prepare for a chest drain.

Meanwhile, Sergeant David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) arrives at the hospital to begin his investigation.

Jo gives him her account of the incident, explaining that Bart turned violent during treatment and fled the hospital immediately after the attack.

David wastes no time coordinating a search, determined to track the suspect down before anyone else gets hurt, and has posters quickly distributed in the local area.

Alf’s (Ray Meagher) quick to print some off back in Summer Bay, and after pinning one up in the surf club, passes some to Tane (Ethan Browne) to hand out.

At that moment, Harper (Jessica Redmayne) is taking baby Archie out for a walk when she comes across a man dressed only in joggers and covered in blood.

Unbeknownst to her, it’s Bart, who has seemingly managed to make it all the way from Yabbie Creek to Summer Bay.

Concerned, she calls out to ask if he’s okay, but Bart’s erratic behaviour puts her on edge.

As luck would have it, Tane (Ethan Browne) is passing and notices the interaction, instantly recognising the man from the wanted poster in his hand.

Sensing the danger, Tane moves in to defuse the situation, speaking calmly to Bart while subtly urging Harper to wheel Archie’s pram to safety by asking her to deliver the posters to the diner.

After stepping away, Harper takes a look at the poster and is horrified, quickly phoning Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) to report the sighting.

Following Harper’s call, David and Cash soon arrive at the scene.

They spot Bart down on the beach, Tane stood next to him, crouched at the water’s edge as he frantically tries to wash the blood from his hands.

But as soon as Bart sees the officers approaching, panic sets in.

With nowhere to go, Bart bolts into the water and begins swimming in a desperate attempt to flee. David and Cash look at each other, both knowing what happens next.

As his superior nods his head towards the water, Cash is forced to strip off and head in after Bart whilst David calls for backup.

Back at the hospital, there’s relief as things have begun to settle for Bree following her chest drain.

Levi and Jo’s next task is to reinflate Bree’s lung, but just as they’re about to begin the procedure, they hear a commotion from the front desk.

Remi (Adam Rowland) has arrived, having just learned from Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) what’s happened.

Shaken and desperate to see Bree, he yells as he tries to force his way through, but Levi intercepts him—Bree having specifically asked him to keep her ex away.

Unwilling to bow to Remi’s demands, Levi orders him to leave, explaining that whilst Bree is stable she does not want to see him.

Remi stubbornly refuses to budge, and when Levi returns a short time later, he orders Remi to respect Bree’s wishes and leave.

With a security guard lurking nearby, Remi reluctantly exits the ward, with Levi asking Eden to keep him in check.

Meanwhile, on Flat Beach, Cash has managed to apprehend a confused Bart and returns him to shore, passing him over to David who promptly places him under arrest.

David explains to Cash that Bart will be taken straight to the police station rather than back to the hospital. The last thing the staff need is to see him back there, particularly Bree.

Harper and Tane’s ears prick up at the mention of Bree—she was the one hurt?

It doesn’t take long for news of Bart’s arrest to spread, and Remi finds himself a new target as he barrels down to the police station, barging behind the desk and demanding that Cash let him through to the cells to see Bree’s attacker.

Strangely enough, Cash isn’t obliging.

Back in Yabbie Creek, David heads to the hospital to talk to Bree. Though weak, she starts to give David a brief statement about what happened before the attack.

She struggles to speak for long however, and midway through her account, Bree suddenly begins to gasp and lose focus.

The monitors sound as Bree’s oxygen levels drop dramatically, and Levi quickly calls for immediate assistance. The medical team rush back into the room, working to stabilise her once again.

Will Bree pull through?

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 13th October (Episode 8561)

A life is on the line. Remi’s protective instincts come alive. Cash gives chase.

Tuesday 14th October (Episode 8562)

Remi feels powerless. Justin plans a poker night. Leah’s kicked out. David raises the stakes.

Wednesday 15th October (Episode 8563)

David’s forced to revisit his pain. Abigail’s haunted by her past. Lacey gives Theo a choice.

Thursday 16th October (Episode 8564)

Theo stands his ground. Dana says the wrong thing. Adrian’s ready to be a dad.

Friday 17th October (Episode 8565)

Dana gains more insight on her man. Adrian turns on Roo. Harper’s ready to put herself out there. Cohen makes a decision.