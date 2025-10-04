Home and Away Spoilers – Bree is stabbed by an unruly patient

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Bree’s life is on the line as she’s stabbed by an unruly patient at the hospital.

With her break-up from Remi (Adam Rowland) still raw, Bree (Juliet Godwin) is beginning to struggle at home now that she’s ended up living with two loved-up couples.

Recent months have seen Theo (Matt Evans) and Lacey (Sophea Pennington) move into the pier apartment, with flatmate Sonny (Ryan Bown) inviting girlfriend Dana to move in last week following the sale of the Beach House.

Next week, as Dana makes a flirty phone call to Sonny at the end of her shift at the hospital, Bree and Jo (Maddison Brown) can’t help but hear all the sordid details.

As Jo comments that it’s a bit much, Bree points out that Dana’s just moved in to her place, and the atmosphere can be a little triggering now she’s single.

As Jo and Dana head off, Bree explains that she still has work to do, despite having reached the end of her own shift.

When Dana meets Sonny, Lacey and Theo in the surf club, Dana tells them that Bree is clearly making excuses to stay at work and avoiding being at home.

Dana feels terrible; it’s as though they’ve forced Bree out of her own home.

Sonny immediately takes action, dashing straight to the hospital where he finds Bree taking her frustrations out on the vending machine.

Bree claims that she’s busy, but Sonny senses otherwise, and tells her he’s come there with an offer she can’t refuse…but she needs to come home first.

When Bree later walks through the door at home, she’s quickly ushered into one of the bedrooms by Dana to get ready, Sonny’s plan still under wraps.

When they later emerge, Bree is greeted by the sight of her living room turned into party central by her housemates, with music blaring and drinks flowing. They tell her it’s a night dedicated to her.

Sonny’s quick off the mark with a tray of shots for a round of “water or vodka,” but the punchline soon becomes clear—every single one is vodka.

Downstairs in the diner, David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) and Jo share a reflective moment as they reminisce about Lacey when she was younger.

Talk turns to the difficult situation they now find themselves in, separated from Lacey when they want nothing more than to be a family again.

David has already presented Lacey with a key to the Beach House, assuring her that it’s her home too, but aren’t too optimistic that she’ll be using it any time soon.

The peace is broken by the thud of music from upstairs, and when David takes a call from the station about a disturbance, he knows exactly where he’s heading.

It’s an awkward moment for Lacey when her dad arrives and orders them to turn the music down.

Theo quickly complies, but Lacey, embarrassed, follows David back downstairs.

In the diner, she slams the spare key he’d given her back onto the table, reminding him that he’s no longer part of her life.

Upstairs, the others laugh that a party isn’t really a party until the cops show up.

Bree admits she’s had a brilliant night, and tells her housemates not to hold back from enjoying themselves (and each other) just because she’s single.

Unfortunately, Bree’s newfound good mood doesn’t last long, thanks to a shocking incident at the hospital.

The next day, Bree and Jo are working side by side at the hospital when chaos interrupts their shift.

A volatile patient named Bart (Charlie Falkner) is wheeled in, suspected of being under the influence of drugs.

Jo tries to take charge of his assessment, but as she goes to attach monitors, he suddenly gropes her rear end.

Jo reacts with weary resignation, accustomed to this kind of behaviour, but Bree immediately steps in, telling Jo to call for security.

As Bart continues to cause issues, Jo informs Bree that security are currently dealing with an incident on another floor, but will be there as soon as they can.

Bree reminds Jo that she doesn’t have to stay quiet about the incident if she wants to report it, and she will support her in doing so.

Both women know harassment is far too common in their work, but Bree makes it clear she won’t tolerate it.

Jo appreciates Bree’s support, but she’s been through it all before and she’d rather just get back to work.

When Bart begins to kick off again, Bree asks someone to get an update on security before she assists the nurses in holding Bart down to sedate him.

She firmly warns him that if he tries anything like that again, the next people he’ll be talking to will be the police.

A short while later, believing it’s likely that Bart has suffered a heart attack, she heads back to insert a cannula so she can take some urgent bloods.

But despite his sedation, Bart begins to fight back again as he forcefully tells Bree that he doesn’t want it.

As Bart becomes more violent, Bree struggles to restrain him.

Bart then reaches over to the nearby tray and is able to grab a pair of medical scissors.

Before Bree even has time to react, Bart plunges the scissors into Bree’s side.

Bree stumbles back in shock as she clutches her wound, her hand covered in blood as she begins to bleed out.

Staggering until she hits the wall, Bree’s knees buckle as she slides down to the floor, struggling to breathe as the blood seeps through her fingers.

Will Bree be found in time?

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 6th October (Episode 8556)

Roo is at Adrian’s doorstep. Eden and Remi blow up. Alf keeps Cohen in the dark.

Tuesday 7th October (Episode 8557)

Remi’s running out of friends. David hits another speedbump. Roo gives up on Adrian.

Wednesday 8th October (Episode 8558)

John’s generosity raises eyebrows. Lacey rejects her father. David shuts down the party.

Thursday 9th October (Episode 8559)

Harper and Tane are awkward housemates. Is John hiding his despair? Mali’s done with Abigail’s mess.

Friday 10th October (Episode 8560)

Bree has an unruly patient. Mali hits the bottom. Harper changes tack.