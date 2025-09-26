8 Emmerdale Spoilers for Next Week – 29th September to 3rd October

Next week on Emmerdale, Robert’s thrown by a face from the past, April’s horrified when Leo is rushed to hospital, and will Gabby find out the truth about Vinny in court?

1) Robert has a mystery visitor

Just as RobRon fans breathed a sigh of relief, after dastardly John (Oliver Farnworth) made his exit from the village, it seems a new arrival could also be set to stand in the way of a potential rekindling of Robert (Ryan Hawley) and Aaron’s (Danny Miller) relationship.

Tonight’s episode saw Robert receiving texts from a mysterious contact named only as ‘K’, who asked Robert to stop ignoring them and call.

Next week, the mystery man is revealed as Kev Townsend (Chris Coghill), who arrives in the village and immediately heads to the café to ask for directions.

A short while later, Robert is stunned when he answers a knock at the door to find Kev stood in front of him.

He welcomes Kev into the cottage, but is quick to glance up and down Main Street to see if anyone has witnessed him doing so.

It soon becomes apparent that Kev is an acquaintance of Robert’s from prison, but what is the exact nature of their relationship?

It certainly rises some questions when Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) returns home to find Robert holding hands with a stranger in their living room.

After managing to get rid of Kev, Robert knows he’s going to face an interrogation from Vic about his mystery man.

Later in the week, Robert has managed to find himself in a very tricky situation as he deals with the repercussions of Kev’s arrival.

What is he hiding?

2) Dylan discovers April’s secret

At Smithy Cottage, April’s (Amelia Flanagan) new job as one of Ray’s (Joe Absolom) dealers is already causing her immense guilt as she lies to stepmum Rhona (Zoe Henry) about her whereabouts.

April and Dylan (Fred Kettle) have been manipulated by Ray into working for him in one form or another, after he staged a bag snatch to make April believe that she owes him for lost goods.

April reluctantly agreed to start work as a dealer, without Dylan’s knowledge, in the belief that they would pay off their supposed debt to Ray much quicker.

Following her first job, Ray tried to persuade April to sample some of the merchandise herself, telling her to keep a leftover sachet for her own enjoyment and arguing it keeps the stress levels down.

But no sooner has April started her double life than Dylan finds out about it, when he’s shocked to discover her selling outside the university halls next week.

In desperation, Dylan goes back to Ray and pleads with him to let April quit. But whilst Ray acts as though he’s happy to comply, he turns on the emotional blackmail as he promises Dylan that he’ll face the “big bosses” himself.

Not wanting Ray to to be put in any danger, Dylan backs down and allows April to keep dealing, taking some solace in the fact that they’ll at least be paying off their ‘debt’ quicker.

3) Leo is rushed to hospital!

Later in the week, as Ray keeps piling the pressure on, April’s world begins to unravel. Tasked with taking care of brother Leo (Harvey Rogerson) whilst Rhona and Marlon (Mark Charnock) are out, April finds herself having to abandon him on Ray’s orders.

As she leaves the cottage, she fails to spot the bag of pills dropping from her bag.

When April eventually returns she finds chaos awaiting her, and is horrified to see Leo being taken away in an ambulance.

At the hospital, April anxiously waits with Rhona and Marlon. When both police and social services become involved, Rhona’s suspicions immediately turn to April.

April steels herself to confess, but when she catches sight of police officers arriving she bolts in panic.

April rushes to Dylan, admitting things have reached a crisis point and she needs to come clean. But Ray has overheard what she’s said and her words spark panic.

Realising that April is ready to turn against him, Ray knows his empire is now hanging by a thread…

By the end of the week, April’s life has imploded, but how much has she revealed to Rhona and Marlon and how will they react?

4) Vinny receives shocking news

Elsewhere in the village, Mike’s (Macaulay Cooper) court appearance is fast approaching and Vinny (Bradley Johnson) is nervous about testifying, knowing that if new bride Gabby (Rosie Bentham) finds out it could be the end of their short marriage.

So Vinny is understandably horrified when the prosecution barrister calls over at the house, and informs him that the defence are planning to call Gabby as a witness!

When Gabby inevitably learns that Vinny is involved in a court case, he quickly covers up what the case actually involves, desperately hoping she doesn’t find out about Mike extorting him over the questions he had about his sexuality.

In the end, Vinny feels he has no other choice but to pull out as a witness, despite knowing that the whole case against Mike could collapse without his testimony and leave him free to target further victims.

5) Kim opposes Vinny and Gabby’s plans

Vinny’s new family unit is already at a particularly crucial moment, after Gabby asked Vinny if he would consider adopting her three-year-old son Thomas (Bertie Brotherton) in order to give him a stable father figure.

Vinny was of course thrilled by the idea, but now the time has come to share the news with Mandy (Lisa Riley), and Thomas’s grandmother Kim (Claire King).

Summoning Kim and Mandy to Dale View, Gabby and Vinny share their exciting news, but aren’t met with the reaction they’d hoped.

Kim is immediately against the plan, arguing that it would erase her absent son Jamie (Alexander Lincoln) from Thomas’s life entirely, despite the fact that he’s never actually met his son.

Knowing how important it would be for Thomas, Vinny and Mandy make an impassioned plea to Kim, but will they be able to convince her to allow the adoption?

6) Vinny’s confronted in court

Having managed to get Kim over the line, Vinny’s joy at the adoption quickly turns sour when Mike turns up in the village again.

Despite Vinny having pulled out of the court case, Mike demands that Vinny owes him some form of compensation, and that he can use Gabby’s fortune to provide it to him.

Cornered, Vinny thinks on his feet and strikes a deal—if Mike keeps Gabby out of it, he’ll agree to testify, but deliberately mess things up and throw the case into Mike’s favour.

Whilst Mike agrees, he doesn’t realise that Vinny is planning to expose him once and for all by telling the truth in court.

As the hearing approaches, Gabby can sense Vinny is lying to her about what’s really going on. She gives him an opportunity to be honest with her, but he only manages to dig himself into an even bigger hole.

Frustrated over being kept in the dark, Gabby unloads to Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy), who is quick to remind Gabby that she’s hiding a secret of her own—that fact that she cheated on Vinny before the wedding during a drunken encounter she had in Portugal.

The day of the court hearing finally arrives, and Vinny steels himself to come face-to-face with Mike once again.

As Vinny begins answering the court’s questions, Mike is annoyed when Vinny finally begins to stand up to him, clearly going against their agreement.

But Vinny’s newfound strength could be set to come crashing down when Gabby then enters the public gallery!

Her sudden arrival knocks him Vinny off balance, and when their eyes lock across the courtroom, Vinny begins to panic.

The weight of her presence manages to unsettle him at the worst possible moment—right as he’s about to reveal that his first dealings with Mike came through an online forum for those questioning their sexuality.

Will Vinny find the courage to continue, knowing his marriage will be put at risk?

7) Bob has his eye on Celia

Meanwhile, after a fleeting night of passion with Bernice (Samantha Giles) in recent weeks, it seems Bob (Tony Audenshaw) is setting his sights on a rather unlikely romance when he attempts to woo Celia (Jaye Griffiths).

Having now joined forces with Moira (Natalie J Robb), apparently having turned her back on her plan to ruin her in collusion with the Tates, the jury’s still out on whether Celia can really be trusted.

Visiting Butler’s next week, Celia shows no sign of mercy when she encounters Paddy (Dominic Brunt), who was viciously attacked by a dog on Celia’s land which required him to have emergency surgery.

When a prank Celia pulls about the attack leaves Paddy shaken, Moira’s not having it, telling Celia that she must fix things and apologise to Paddy.

Celia pulls out all the charm as she asks Paddy for his forgiveness, and he agrees to put it behind them.

But when Bob later comes along with an attempt to woo her, will she be able to continue her newfound sensitivity, or bring him back down to earth with an almighty bump?

8) Charity struggles around Sarah

Also next week, Charity (Emma Atkins) continues to hide her guilt as she awaits the results of her unborn baby’s paternity test.

Whilst everyone believes that Charity is carrying the surrogate child for granddaughter Sarah (Katie Hill), Charity knows there’s a chance that it could be Ross’s (Michael Parr) baby, after a drunken night which saw her cheat on Mack.

Mack can’t help but notice that Charity is subdued around Sarah, and asks his wife whether she feels Sarah is getting overexcited about the baby too soon.

Charity quickly covers by changing the subject, but with the results due any day now, how long will she be able to keep things under wraps?