8 Huge EastEnders Spoilers as Max disrupts Lauren’s wedding

Next week on EastEnders, as Peter and Lauren prepare to marry, Max’s return sends shockwaves through the square. Meanwhile, Okie is attacked, and will Stacey leave?

1) Peter puts wedding plans in place

This week, after flirting with fellow parent Demi (Lucy Edington-Brown) at Jimmy’s sensory class and ending up on a ‘date’ with her at The Vic, the excitement saw Peter (Thomas Law) seducing Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) and putting a much-needed spark back into their relationship.

Peter was concerned when Penny (Kitty Castledine) revealed that she’d spotted his and Demi’s flirty meeting and threatened to tell Lauren, but Peter insisted that it was just a friendly meeting between two new parents.

In this Thursday’s episode, Peter was horrified to walk into the café to find Penny, Lauren and Demi all together, seemingly laughing at his expense. When Peter called Lauren out on her behaviour, she managed to smooth things over, but revealed that she wanted more excitement in her life.

Peter then shocked Ian (Adam Woodyatt) and Cindy (Michelle Collins) by revealing he’d come up with a huge plan to surprise his fiancée – he’s going to plan a surprise wedding!

Next week, Peter presses ahead with his plan for their surprise nuptials, and gathers the family together to put things in place in record time.

However, he hits a stumbling block when Lauren refuses to take the day off work to go to the spa day Peter has organised, meaning the square isn’t free for them to put the arrangements in place.

Thankfully, Penny conveniently intervenes by inviting Lauren for a drink.

Penny has no idea about Peter’s wedding plans, so as she and Lauren chat over drinks, she instead ends up casting doubt on the couple’s relationship!

With Penny’s words ringing in Lauren’s mind, she’s in for a massive shock as she and Penny then head to The Vic to discover that it’s all decked out for a wedding, as Peter asks Lauren to marry him that afternoon!

What will Lauren say?

2) Stacey decides to stay in Walford

This week saw Stacey’s (Lacey Turner) exit story begin, as she told Lily (Lillia Turner) that Sean had invited them to live with him in Brazil.

Lily encouraged her mum to accept, and Thursday’s episode saw Stacey ecstatically reveal that she’d booked their flights!

An excited Lily then braced herself to tell Ricky (Frankie Day) that she would be taking Charli to South America.

Lily later reconsidered after seeing how upset Ricky was at the prospect of losing his daughter, prompting her to change her mind – she’d be staying in Walford!

Next week, Stacey tries to convince her daughter to join her in the move to Brazil, but Lily is adamant that she and Charli will be staying behind.

Meanwhile, Jean (Gillian Wright) and Zoe (Michelle Ryan) both try to talk Stacey out of moving, though Eve (Heather Peace) is fully supportive of her plan.

However, Jean and Zoe’s words, coupled with Lily’s decision not to move, end up changing Stacey’s mind, and as she heads to The Albert for her leaving drinks, she announces that she’s staying in Walford after all!

Despite Stacey putting on a brave face, Lily is convinced that her mum has made the wrong choice – can she talk her into leaving?

3) A Walford turf war begins

Despite Jack and Ravi’s (Aaron Thiara) recent gun-related dramas, Ravi has found himself with no choice but to continue peddling drugs.

He’d planned to finally give up the game and fulfil his promise to Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) to clean up his act, but an envelope full of covert photos of his children made it clear that the higher-ups had no intention of letting him retire. So, the drama continues.

Next week, Okie (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu) and Ravi realise that Kojo’s (Dayo Koleosho) flat might be at risk, as it becomes apparent that they’ve angered another gang with their latest drug run.

Soon after, Harry (Elijah Holloway) realises that the rival gang are watching the flat, but he doesn’t raise the alarm, hoping that the gang’s actions will put a stop to Ravi and Okie using the flat to store their wares.

However, Harry is thrown into panic when he sees Kojo returning home, fearful that Kojo will end up in the wrong place at the wrong time.

When Harry finds himself distracted by Gina, Kojo arrives home where he discovers that Okie is inside and has been attacked!

Harry soon arrives to help clean things up and help Okie, but when their actions mean he doesn’t meet up with Gina as planned before Peter and Lauren’s wedding, he finds himself on the receiving end of her anger.

The following day, with Harry realising that he’s in too deep, he finally asks Nicola (Laura Doddington) for help in getting him out of debt with Ravi.

Nicola then threatens Ravi, telling him that she’ll call his bosses if he continues to take advantage of her son.

Despite Nicola’s warning, Ravi then makes it clear to Okie that Kojo and the flat are still vital to their operations – it seems Nicola’s threat wasn’t enough to free Harry and Kojo from his clutches.

4) Will Lauren and Peter get married?

After Peter’s shock proposal at the end of Monday’s episode, we return to The Vic on Tuesday where Peter announces everything he’s planned for their wedding.

It’s clear that Lauren is feeling overwhelmed, but she agrees to marry Peter nonetheless, and heads to No. 25 to start getting ready.

Penny can tell that Lauren feels forced into the marriage and tries to get her to open up about her overwhelm, but Lauren insists that she’s fine.

Meanwhile, above The Vic, Ian and Cindy help Peter get ready.

Back at No. 25, Lauren attempts to flee, but it seems she decides to go ahead with things, as she heads to The Vic where she and Peter prepare to marry in front of their friends and family.

However, their impromptu wedding day then faces another massive hurdle, as Max Branning (Jake Wood) arrives back on Albert Square suited and booted and ready to celebrate his daughter’s wedding!

5) Max returns!

Max was last in Walford in 2021, and a lot has changed since then.

His son Oscar (Pierre Moullier) is out of juvie and living with Lauren, and we’ve recently discovered that Max found himself in a relationship with Zoe while he was away from the square.

Max was implicated in Zoe’s attack on Greg when she confessed that she believed she’d killed him after he tried to assault her. And of course, Stacey – Max’s ex-girlfriend – has no idea that Zoe and Max hooked up.

There’s also the small matter of Cindy, who’s also back in E20 and won’t be best pleased that Max has returned, considering she blames him for son Steven’s death.

After Tuesday’s doof-doofs, we return to The Vic on Wednesday, and both Stacey and Zoe are stunned by Max’s arrival.

However, Max’s initial attention is on his kids – can he reconnect with Oscar, and will Lauren be happy to have her dad around to celebrate her wedding day?

Later, Kat spots Zoe and Max talking. Having no idea that the two were an item, Kat does her best to warn Zoe to steer clear of him.

However, it’s clear that Max’s main focus is Stacey, and he follows her back to No. 31. How will Stacey feel to reconnect with Max, and will it influence her decision to stay?

Later, in The Vic, Oscar attempts to get his dad’s attention, but this time Max turns his focus to Zoe. Meanwhile, Peter’s concerns grow that Cindy will walk in and face an unexpected confrontation with her son’s killer!

6) Lily convinces Stacey to leave

Aided by Max’s unexpected return, Lily eventually manages to convince her mum that moving to Brazil is the best thing for her.

Stacey relents, and it’s official – she’s leaving Lily and Charli behind, and heading off to Brazil alone for a fresh start!

Will she leave before having a chance to find out about Zoe and Max?

Meanwhile, Stacey and Mo (Laila Morse) try to get hold of Jean to give her the news that Stacey’s leaving. However, they’ve got no idea that Jean is stuck on the tube with Priya (Sophie Khan Levy), with no idea of the drama unfolding at home.

As Jean begins to have a panic attack, Priya does her best to help her. Will she get back to Walford in time to say goodbye to her daughter?

7) Cindy and Max face off…

In Thursday’s episode, Max and Lauren argue over their similarities, prompting Lauren to demand that her dad leave Walford. Will he listen?

However, he soon has bigger fish to fry. Over at The Albert, Jasmine (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) accidentally reveals to Cindy that Max Branning is back, and she rushes over to The Vic to face the man who killed her son…

8) Elsewhere

Gina and Harry finally make things official, as Harry surprises his girlfriend by suggesting that they book a last-minute weekend away. How romantic.

The Albert’s newest employee Jasmine quickly made herself some enemies when she sweet-talked Cindy into giving her a job, but in doing so managed to get Freddie (Bobby Brazier) sacked.

Having found herself in the Slaters’ bad books, the family continue to make their feelings known next week.

When Jasmine asks them to pay for their drinks upfront, she finds herself on the receiving end of the Slaters’ wrath – but what do they have planned for her?

Plus, Priya is frustrated at Ravi for the fact that he’s barely ever around. In an attempt to make him jealous, she lies about her evening plans – but will it backfire?

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 29th September (Episode 7197)

Peter pulls rank as he plans a surprise that could backfire.

Stacey makes a decision for her family.

Harry is overwhelmed by a growing situation.

Monday 30th September (Episode 7198)

Lauren is shell-shocked as she attempts to save face.

Harry turns to Nicola for support.

Jasmine makes a bad first impression on one family.

Tuesday 1st October (Episode 7199)

There’s drama ahead in Walford following an unexpected surprise.

Things are looking up for Harry.

Priya and Ravi face more hurdles.

Thursday 2nd October (Episode 7200)

Recent events have consequences for all involved.