9 Huge Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 29 September to 3 October

Next week on Coronation Street, Jenny misleads George about Rita, Theo’s past comes back to haunt him, and who makes a surprise return to the cobbles?

1) Glenda’s plan for George and Jenny goes awry

After weeks of disappointment for Jenny (Sally Ann Matthews), Glenda (Jodie Prenger) plans to assist her with her attempts to woo George (Tony Maudsley), as they have another crack at a Rovers Return Speed Dating night.

Jenny has so far failed to turn George’s head, whilst he’s been occupied with getting to know her arch enemy, Christina (Amy Robbins).

With Glenda also unhappy with her brother’s choice of potential partner, she explains to Jenny and Rita (Barbara Knox) that she plans to rig the draw to ensure that Jenny gets the first crack at George before Christina can sink her claws in.

As the residents gather, Glenda begins to put everything in place for her master plan… but Jenny finds herself thwarted once again, when Rita calls her to say that she’s had a fall back at the flat.

As she rushes away in concern, Jenny can’t help but feel her heart sink at another lost opportunity.

2) Jenny owes Rita an explanation

Although Rita’s fall isn’t serious, when Jenny later catches up with George she allows him to believe that Rita is extremely unwell.

When George calls over with soup for Rita the following day, Jenny quickly ushers him back out before any awkward questions can be asked.

But the truth soon comes out when Brian (Peter Gunn) casually mentions that Rita is only suffering with a sprained ankle, nothing more.

How will George react when he realises he’s been misled?

Left feeling ashamed of herself, Jenny comes clean to Rita, apologising for letting George think she was seriously ill. She explains that, in a way, she’d enjoyed the attention that George gave her.

But will Rita be able to forgive her stepdaughter once again—or has Jenny finally taken things a step too far?

3) Christina learns what Glenda thinks of her!

Later in the week, with Jenny seemingly now out of the picture, Glenda heads to the undertakers and shows George that she’s drawn up a list of pros and cons about Christina.

But as she begins to go through it, Christina appears and snatches the list from Glenda’s hand.

Has she just drawn the battle lines?

4) Has Debbie finally sprung Abi and Carl?

Elsewhere, Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) turns up at the hotel to see Carl (Jonathan Howard), but confides that she isn’t in the mood for intimacy.

Now that her split from Kevin (Michael Le Vell) is official, she explains she’s dreading sitting down to her birthday tea with Kevin and stepson Jack (Kyran Bowes).

While she’s distracted, Carl secretly sends a text to his other secret lover, James (Jason Callender), seemingly determined to get some afternoon delight from somewhere!

Later, at the garage, Debbie (Sue Devaney) notices Abi has one of the hotel key cards on her, and immediately demands an explanation.

Abi insists it’s from an old stay and she simply forgot to return it, but Debbie challenges her, saying she has no memory of such a booking.

Quick to intervene, Carl puts it down to Debbie’s dementia, leaving her feeling embarrassed as she heads away. Abi, however, is left unsettled by Carl’s ruthless manipulation.

Back at the hotel, Debbie is reviewing CCTV footage in connection with a theft when she makes a shocking discovery—the camera has captured Abi heading straight for Carl’s room. Marching over to confront them, Debbie pounds on the door. But what, or who, is she about to uncover?

Later in the week, Debbie corners Abi and lays it on the line—either she packs her things and moves out of No.13, or Debbie will tell Kevin the whole truth about his wife’s betrayal!

5) Theo past comes back to haunt him

At the corner shop flat, Theo’s (James Cartwright) jealousy over Todd’s (Gareth Pierce) friendship with Billy (Daniel Brocklebank) continues, and he quietly seethes when Todd reveals he’s promised to help Billy out with a soup kitchen at the community centre.

Later, Billy pops into the bistro and is surprised to find Theo offering comfort to ex-wife Danielle (Natalie Anderson), who is grieving over partner Noah’s (Richard Winsor) death.

Back at the community centre, Theo snaps at both Todd and Billy before throwing himself into helping Mary (Patti Clare) clear away the tables.

Suddenly he yelps in pain, having trapped his finger, and as Todd hurries off to fetch the first aid kit, Theo can’t resist giving a smug, self-satisfied smile, his plan having worked out.

Todd is taken aback when Theo happily agrees to a night out in the gay village with Sean (Antony Cotton), James, Mary, Glenda and Christina.

At one of the clubs, the group are in high spirits, until Theo suddenly locks eyes with a man, Owen (Dominic Vulliamy), who recognises him.

Shock flashes across Owen’s face before he turns away, unsettled, and makes for the exit. Theo stares after him before urging Todd back onto the dance floor.

But when Theo slips off to the toilets, Owen seizes his chance to confront him. Dragging him outside, Theo roughly shoves Owen into the street and warns him to stay away.

Just who is Owen, and what hold does he have over Theo?

The events of the day inevitably lead to yet another disagreement between Theo and Todd. The next morning, Todd confides in Shona (Julia Goulding) and Gary (Mikey North) that Theo stormed out the previous night and hasn’t been seen since.

Matters take a worrying turn when Jake (Bobby Bradshaw) later pops into The Kabin and hands Brian a mobile phone that he found—which Brian quickly recognises as belonging to Theo. Todd is left reeling. What has happened to Theo?

6) Asha’s caught out

At No.7, Asha (Tanisha Gorey) mental health struggle is continuing following recent events.

The departure of twin brother Aadi (Adam Hussain), together with a nightmare shift as a paramedic which saw her racially abused by a drunken patient, has seen Asha experiencing panic attacks and a low mood.

Asha was able to confront her attacker, Naomi (Melissa Batchelor), when she found her to be the guest speaker at a careers fair at the hotel, but she denied all knowledge of the incident.

Disgusted to learn what her stepdaughter had been through, Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) took it upon herself to publicly out Naomi at the event. That only proved to make things worse however, when Bernie was landed with the threat of a lawsuit for defamation.

Having reported Naomi to the police over the attack, Asha reluctantly withdrew her complaint on the condition that Naomi dropped the lawsuit against Bernie.

Next week, as ex-girlfriend Nina (Mollie Gallagher) joins Asha at the bistro, she can’t help but notice how many drinks she’s knocking back and voices her concerns.

Later in the week, whilst telling her family that she’s returned to work, Asha sits outside the hospital watching her fellow paramedics coming and going, feeling more alone than ever.

Asha is rumbled when her colleague Sienna (Charlotte Tyree) calls into the corner shop, and inadvertently reveals to Dev (Jimmi Harkishin) that Asha is still on leave.

When Asha later returns home, Dev asks about her shift and reveals that he knows she’s lying. Caught out and embarrassed, Asha storms out.

Asha eventually opens up to Dev about the Naomi situation, with Dev assuring Asha that she’s done the right thing by retracing her complaint.

But will that be of any comfort to Asha?

7) Bethany makes a shock return

Over at the police station, there’s a surprise for Kit (Jacob Roberts) when he is informed that a suspected car thief is waiting to be questioned. Entering the interview room, Kit is floored to find Bethany (Lucy Fallon) sat there.

Having left the street to take a job in London back in February, Bethany admits she walked out of her job and took her boss’s car without asking, and is now being accused of theft. Will Kit be able to smooth things over?

Bethany later catches up with mum Sarah (Tina O’Brien) and tells her that she had no choice but to leave her job before she was pushed.

As a result, Bethany reveals she’s back on the street for good. But how will her ex-partner Daniel (Rob Mallard) react to the news?

8) Carla finally snaps

At the Swarla household, Carla (Alison King) tries to put on a brave face when Betsy (Sydney Martin) reveals that Becky (Amy Cudden) will be joining them for lunch.

But as Becky cheekily reaches across to pinch some of Lisa’s (Vicky Myers) food at the bistro, Carla’s unease is hard to hide.

Becky insists all she’s after is a bit of normal family life, but Carla snaps—telling her it’s abundantly clear what, or rather who, she is after. Accusing both Becky and Lisa of fooling themselves, Carla storms out in frustration.

Later, at the station, Carla opens up to Kit, admitting she doesn’t buy Becky’s version of events and suspects there’s more to her witness protection story. Will Kit share her doubts?

9) Tyrone returns home

Also next week, Tyrone (Alan Halsall) returns home from hospital following the hit and run.

As Tyrone tries to get to grips with navigating No.9 in a wheelchair, he and Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) are paid a visit by Debbie, Carl and Brian.

With Tyrone still angry over the driver not yet being identified by the police, little does he realise that the culprit, Carl, is standing right there in front of him!

“There’s definite frustration there as to who has done this and anger that the police can’t come up with any answers,” Alan recently told us. “He’d like some form of justice for this accident and to at least find out who it was. That’s definitely the case for the whole family.“