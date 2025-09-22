Home and Away Spoilers – David’s investigation is shut down

This week on Home and Away in Australia, David hits a dead end as he edges closer to the truth about his wife’s death, whilst Abigail and Tane have a surprise for Eden and Cash.

Having now found a potential suspect responsible for the car accident that killed his wife, David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) finds himself hitting a roadblock.

For the past two years, daughter Jo (Maddison Brown) has been unable to remember the circumstances that saw her car come off the road and hit a tree, killing her mother Kristina.

It wasn’t until Jo opted to try hypnotherapy last week that she unlocked a memory that revealed there was another car involved.

As she recalled flashes of a grey Mercedes coming towards them on the wrong side of the road, Jo managed to identify a partial numberplate.

Further investigation led David to a potential driver, Craig Wendell (Justin Smith), a local councillor for the Red Gum Falls area where the accident occurred.

Curiously, Councillor Wendell had gone on to sell his grey Mercedes only six days after Jo and Kristina’s accident.

David requested a meeting with Wendell, who showed up at Yabbie Creek police station the next day. Whilst he was sympathetic to hear about the accident, he explained that not only does he not have any recollection of what he was doing that day, but any member of his team could have been driving the car at that time.

As David pointed out that Craig would likely have old schedules he could look at, to find out his whereabouts at the time of the accident, Wendell promised that he would get his staff to look into it.

As he left the station, Wendell passed Jo, who had a strong feeling come over her as she caught his eye.

She later explained to Lacey (Sophea Pennington) that she felt Wendell had recognised her, and that he looked scared as a result.

David was also uncertain about the councillor’s version of events as he spoke with Cash (Nicholas Cartwright).

“He’s slippery,” David explained. “But he’s smart. He had an answer for everything, but nothing useful. He’s also seemed to know more than he should.”

This week, it comes as no surprise to David when his attempts to follow up on his request seems to hit one dead end after another, and he struggles to find any way to progress.

Eventually, Wendell decides to hide behind his lawyer, who orders David to back off. It is at this point that David’s superiors learn of his unofficial line of enquiries, and make their own orders to shut it down.

“This investigation definitely challenges David and his moral code,” Jeremy Lindsay Taylor tells TV Week. “He is told to back off… will he?”

Meanwhile, with their dad keeping his cards close to his chest over the investigation for the moment, Lacey and Jo are at odds with their own detective work.

When Lacey then decides to go rogue, is she about to put herself or her loved ones in danger…?

Elsewhere, with their wedding now only days away, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) should be giddy with excitement. But instead, the couple are finding the build-up more stressful than anticipated.

Cash has wasted no time throwing himself into last-minute preparations since returning to Summer Bay last week, though he was unsettled to find celebrant John (Shane Withington) in a flap.

With Eden away in the city dress shopping with sister Abigail (Hailey Pinto) and mum Deb (Tammy MacIntosh), John’s efforts to lock in a meeting with both bride and groom at once were going nowhere, leaving him increasingly frazzled.

Eden’s trip wasn’t as successful as she’d hoped either. The dream gown she’d found was far beyond her budget, and with time running out, other bridal stores couldn’t promise anything at such short notice.

Thankfully, her brother Levi (Tristan Gorey) stepped in to save the day, liaising with Deb to surprise Eden by purchasing the dress she’d fallen in love with.

But while the dress drama has been resolved, Eden now faces another hurdle—her vows.

Cash already has his written, yet Eden hasn’t managed to put pen to paper, and the thought of standing at the altar with nothing prepared is beginning to weigh heavily on her mind.

“Eden is so excited about the wedding but also stressed,” Stephanie Panozzo tells TV Week. “As you can imagine, weddings are really not her vibe – she never thought she’d be getting married. So, Eden’s a little out of her depth planning a wedding.”

Her attempts to find Cash’s vows to take a sneak peek have so far proved unsuccessful, and as TV Week reports, this week Eden will also learn that his words may not hit the right tone, leaving her with more worry.

“Eden is concerned Cash is going to get up in front of all their friends and family and embarrass himself,” Stephanie adds.

If that wasn’t enough, Eden also has the added stress of learning that Abby has organised “24 hours of relentless party fun” for her hen’s party.

Neither Eden nor Cash are particularly fussed with having the spotlight shone on them in their respective celebrations, and whilst Cash isn’t too anxious about what best man Tane (Ethan Browne) may have planned, he can see that things are beginning to get to Eden.

As a last resort, Cash asks Abby and Tane to cancel their arrangements, so that he and Eden can have some quiet time together. But despite their wishes, Abby and Tane have other plans.

Believing that Cash and Eden deserve a celebration before the big day, they secretly arrange a joint pre-wedding party at the farmhouse with all their loved ones present, and lure the couple there under false pretences.

As Cash is dragged to the bar for drinks, with some tasteful artwork on the straws, Dana (Ally Harris) and Sonny (Ryan Bown) get the party started in earnest by hitting the dance floor.

But Eden still struggles to focus on enjoying herself, her mind still set on finding Cash’s vows.

With everyone distracted by the proceedings, Eden chooses to quietly slip away to continue her search…

Will Cash work out what she’s up to?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 22nd September (Episode 8582)

Jo and Lacey join forces. David’s hits a roadblock. Mackenzie and Levi get lifechanging news.

Tuesday 23rd September (Episode 8583)

Eden confides in John. David refuses to give up. Mali makes a shocking discovery.

Wednesday 24th September (Episode 8584)

Eden’s met with a drunken confession. Harper’s caught in the firing line. Mackenzie and Levi struggle to keep their secret.

Thursday 25th September (Episodes 8585-8587)

Lacey and Theo are at odds. Dana sees red. Sonny is wracked with guilt.

Sonny tries to patch things up. Lacey pushes for an update. Jo searches for answers.

Sonny’s in the doghouse. Mackenzie fears the worst. Lacey admits to going rogue.

