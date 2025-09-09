Next week on Neighbours, Elle’s attempts to prove herself as a journalist result in the Varga-Murphys being torn apart, as three members of the family say goodbye!

This week sees the feud between Elle (Elise Jansen) and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) continue after Elle soured their relationship back in 2019 by sending Paul’s (Stefan Dennis) ex-wives to pay her a visit before Terese married her dad.

Last week, Elle made an unexpected return to Ramsay Street, claiming she’d left her journalist job in New York. However, Terese smelt a rat, so asked Leo (Tim Kano) to do some digging to find out why Elle really left the US.

Once Terese was armed with the lowdown, she revealed that Elle was in fact sacked from her high-flying journo job under scandalous circumstances!

Elle soon found a way to get payback by telling Susan (Jackie Woodburne) about Terese’s potential deal with Colton (Jakob Ambrose) for an Eirini Rising buyout, which would have seen Susan getting the boot from her role as Operations Manager.

With the score even for now, the pair seemingly move on, until Leo realises his sister is still harbouring a grudge later this week, and he warns Terese to watch her back.

This results in another fallout, and Elle announces that she’s leaving No. 22 to move into Lassiters.

However, Terese has a change of heart after Nell’s (Ayisha Salem-Towner) farewell, having reflected on how lucky she was to live with her step-daughter again.

This leads Terese to graciously propose that Elle stay put so Paul can get a similar chance to reconnect with his daughter.

Yet at the end of this week, Paul announces he’s off to New York for the birth of his latest grandchild and Terese and Elle realise they’re stuck with each other.

And with Elle having lined up a meeting with an editor of online publication The Daily Monster about local journo work, it seems she’s planning to stick around for the long term!

Next week, Elle’s left disappointed by her disastrous first meeting with Wesley, Editor of The Daily Monster. He wants her to prove her worth before he’ll offer her the job, and when she returns to Ramsay Street, Terese breaks the ice by providing a listening ear.

With Nell gone, Terese channels her efforts into making Elle feel more settled. First up, she takes Elle on a tour of Ramsay Street to meet her new neighbours – there’ve been a lot of changes since she was last living on the street way back in 2009.

However, while Elle may be settling in nicely, her potential new journalism job is about to land one of her neighbours in serious trouble…

Last week, Cara (Sara West) revealed to Andrew (Lloyd Will) that she had a hunch that a bunch of robberies in nearby West Waratah might be connected to the Linwell Brothers.

Cara and the Varga-Murphys first came to Erinsborough to hide out from the Linwells after Cara called out their shoddy practices when working as a tradie on their stadium project in Weribee.

This week, after getting approval from her superiors to investigate her hunch, Cara updates Remi about her plans to keep the family safe.

After she discovers that one of the warehouses involved in the recent spate of burglaries used to belong to the Linwells, she goes to check it out.

Once there, Cara comes across a stash of weapons before hearing Ricky Denham (Danny Matier) – one of the Linwells’ old associates – on a call about ‘a man on the inside’ and dealing with ‘government’.

Luckily, Cara manages to get out without being seen, and the Sergeant gives her and Rodwell the case as she’s clearly onto something huge! Unfortunately, Elle is about to jeopardise everything.

As Elle visits the Varga-Murphys’ house on her Ramsay Street tour, a classified document of Cara’s catches her eye. Hoping that it could be just the scoop she needs, she steals the document, and soon realises that she’s landed on something very newsworthy indeed!

In her rush to get an article published and prove her worth to Wesley, Elle puts the Varga-Murphys in serious danger, clueless about Cara’s personal connection to the dangerous Linwells.

With her dad away, Elle’s left without anyone having her back when Leo, Susan and Terese find out what she’s done. Cara’s also fuming about Elle’s stunt, and rightfully so as it’s about to turn her whole world upside down…

After Elle’s article goes viral, Cara receives a threatening text, and the police push for her family to go to a safe house to escape any retaliation from the Linwells’ gang.

It’s agreed that Remi (Naomi Rukavina), JJ (Riley Bryant) and Dex (Marley Williams) will go to live in Taye’s (Lakota Johnson) former home in Apollo Bay with Remi’s dad.

Cara makes a huge sacrifice as she decides to stay put in Erinsborough, knowing her family will be safer without her because she’s the one the Linwells want to find.

Will this jeopardise any chance of reconnecting with Remi, just as Remi expressed her desire to remember their marriage?

Cara says an emotional goodbye to Dex and JJ, with no idea how long until she’ll see them again.

With Marley Williams believed to have left the show before the final episodes were filmed earlier this year, could this be the last we see of Dex?

Also next week, Susan and Terese’s penny-pinching threatens to cause uproar at Eirini Rising.

This week, Susan feels guilty after making a sneaky swap to cheap brand biscuits when trying to save every penny with the residential home in financial crisis.

Next week, she tries to paint a positive spin on Eirini’s new budget cuts, but the residents aren’t happy with the changes.

She tries to find a compromise, but when she fails to bring the residents round, Jane (Annie Jones) encourages her to press on regardless. However, the residents tell her that the small luxuries are part of what makes their day worth living…

In true Eirini Rising form, it’s not long before the residents start a campaign to fight for their rights, with Hilary (Anne Scott-Pendlebury) and Gino (Shane McNamara) taking the lead.

In desperation, Susan calls a meeting with Colton and Terese in a last-ditch attempt to keep her job and stop the cuts for the residents.

Susan proposes that Colton’s new employer, the Sunset Group, consider a partnership deal instead of a buyout.

With Colton set to become a Ramsay Street regular in the weeks ahead, could the plan go ahead?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 15th September (Episode 9312 / 409)

Does Remi feel a spark?

Susan faces a mutiny.

Terese and Elle find a middle ground.

Tuesday 16th September (Episode 9313 / 410)

Elle stirs the murk.

Cara makes an enemy.

Susan proposes an alliance.

Wednesday 17th September (Episode 9314 / 411)

Holly plans for the future.

Elle is caught between morality and ambition.

Cara worries about her family.

Thursday 18th September (Episode 9315 / 412)

Elle sticks to her guns.

Cara grapples with guilt.

A resident makes an audacious move.