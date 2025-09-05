Next week on Emmerdale, a dramatic showdown ends with John pulling Aaron over a cliff, Charity sees her unborn child for the first time, and Kammy seeks justice for Vinny.

1) Aaron makes another break for it

With Aaron (Danny Miller) finally beginning to realise what husband John (Oliver Farnworth) has been up to, the time has come to confront his killer husband.

Determined to make Aaron totally reliant on him following their move to the cottage, John has been drugging Aaron, whilst keeping Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb) locked away in an old bunker in the surrounding woods.

As John was occupied with chasing an escaped Mack, Aaron was stumbling through the woods and distinctly heard Mack calling out for him. Aaron soon discovered the hidden door to the bunker, but then collapsed as he had a seizure.

John returned Aaron to the cottage, and gaslighted him by making out his seizure, and the things he’d seen and heard, was from drinking too much whisky. Aaron later realised that he hadn’t imagined it however, when he discovered Mack’s phone hidden in John’s pocket.

Next week, Aaron again makes a desperate bid for freedom, but his attempt to slip away from John is quickly overshadowed by Robert’s (Ryan Hawley) arrival. John has only just learned of Aaron and Robert sleeping together, after finding a message on Mack’s phone from Aaron needing advice.

Robert wastes no time in accusing his brother outright of being a killer, but John refuses to back down, standing firm in his denial.

The tension escalates until the situation turns violent, and in a turnaround from their last confrontation, it’s Robert who’s left sprawled unconscious on the ground.

For a moment, John fears the worst—that he’s inadvertently taken another life like he did with Nate—but his relief is palpable when he realises Robert is still breathing. That relief, however, is short-lived, as John suddenly notices Aaron seizing the opportunity to escape from the cottage.

As a distressed Aaron flees into the woods, he’s determined to find the hatch that he vividly remembers coming across earlier, certain that it holds the key to Mack’s disappearance.

Whilst Aaron searches frantically, John is in hot pursuit, powering through the trees as he battles to stop Aaron from finding out the truth.

Aaron’s run eventually comes to a sudden halt when he reaches a deep gorge blocking his path. With nowhere left to go, he spins around in dread—only to come face to face with John.

2) Has John killed Aaron?

Back in the woods, John scrambles to spin yet another cover story, but Aaron has finally stopped buying into his lies. In that moment, the scales fall from Aaron’s eyes and he sees John’s true colours—the instability impossible to ignore.

Desperate, Aaron demands that John take him to Mack. For a fleeting second, it seems John might finally surrender to his guilt, his resolve wavering as he reaches the point of calling the police to confess.

But that moment is quickly broken, when Robert makes a sudden reappearance.

John’s paranoia immediately takes hold once again as he lashes out, accusing Aaron of setting up another reunion with Robert behind his back.

Feeling betrayed, John desperately claws back control by phoning the police, but twisting the situation to frame Robert as the culprit.

Then, in one devastating move, John grabs onto Aaron and throws himself into the gorge, dragging his husband with him!

3) Robert is No.1 suspect

Back in the village, having dismissed Robert’s concerns about John as his paranoia, Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) is alarmed to hear from Paddy (Dominic Brunt) that his own concerns about John are genuine, having realised that he’s been talking to him on an online support network.

Vic immediately tries to contact John, but with no joy, she enlists Paddy to help her search for him.

At the gorge, Robert is horrified, unable to process what he’s just seen as he screams out Aaron’s name.

As he peers over the cliff edge, his stomach drops at the sight of John and Aaron lying motionless below. Fighting the shock, Robert fumbles for his phone and calls 999.

When Robert later tries to explain what really happened, his words fall on deaf ears. No one is willing to accept his version of events, and with his ongoing hatred of John known, his claims that John is behind the string of recent ordeals around the village are dismissed outright.

Chas is convinced that Robert himself is responsible for forcing John and Aaron over the edge, and she makes it clear that he’s going to face the consequences.

At the police station, Robert sits waiting to be questioned. The accusations against him are bad enough, but his main concern remains with Aaron. With no news on his condition, Robert grows increasingly anxious about whether Aaron has survived the fall.

4) Charity sees her baby

Elsewhere in the village, Charity (Emma Atkins) faces her dilemma head on as she sees her baby for the first time.

Still uncertain whether the baby is the surrogate embryo she’s carrying for granddaughter Sarah and her fiance Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant)—or the result of her one-night-stand with Ross (Michael Parr)—Charity’s stunned when Jacob announces he’s pulled some strings at the hospital in order to get Charity in for an early ultrasound.

As the scan begins, Sarah and Jacob are thrilled to see their baby on the screen, admiring the image together. Charity sits beside them, managing a smile, but inside she is battling with her conscience.

“She’s just in the most awkward, inappropriate situation and she can’t tell anyone,” Emma Atkins tells us. “She’s having to hide all of this stuff and put on these fake smiles. There is an element of feeling really empowered that she is able to carry this child for Sarah, and now she’s being met with the dilemma that it might possibly not be Sarah’s.”

As Sarah and Jacob continue to share in their excitement, Charity quietly wonders what would happen if the truth came out.

“There’s that real heartache of, ‘What if she found out and it isn’t hers?’ It’s that bittersweet feeling of, ‘Oh my God, what do I actually do with knowing all of this?’ She can’t function at the moment because she’s so full of emotions for so many different reasons.”

Later, when Ross turns up with Moses, Sarah is eager to show him the scan photo. He studies it closely, keeping his reaction in check, but struggles with the possibility that the child could be his despite Charity’s continued denial.

5) Vinny confides in Kammy

Meanwhile. after several weeks of hiding the truth about the vicious assault Mike subjected him to, Vinny (Bradley Johnson) finally comes clean to Kammy (Shebz Miah).

Vinny had shifted the blame onto Kammy for his injuries, in a desperate attempt to cover the fact he was seeking answers about his sexuality on an online support forum, where homophobic Mike lured him into meeting up.

The accusation has had a devastating effect on Kammy, and scuppered any hopes of a relationship with Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) when she learned of the supposed incident.

Vinny’s so far refused to give Kammy an explanation, and when Kammy again questions what’s going on next week, Vinny attempts to brush him off again.

But the pressure soon proves too much and he breaks down in tears. Kammy is quick to comfort him, but Vinny is left embarrassed by his emotional outpouring.

Finding the courage to speak up, Vinny finally admits what Mike did to him. Kammy is furious by what he hears, appalled at the ordeal his friend has been put through. Yet despite Kammy’s insistence, Vinny refuses point-blank to go to the police.

The authorities had already approached Vinny after seeing he’d made a payment to ‘Mike’, who was under investigation over other extortion claims, but Vinny denied all knowledge for fear of fiancee Gabby (Rosie Bentham) finding out.

6) Kammy is intent on revenge

Left frustrated, Kammy decides to take matters into his own hands. He signs up to the same LGBTQ+ forum where Vinny first encountered Mike, clearly with a plan forming.

But with his emotions running high, could Kammy’s actions end up making the situation even worse as he arranges to meet up with Mike…?

7) Gabby’s upset about the wedding

Unaware of what her husband-to-be is currently going through, Gabby’s main priority is for the upcoming wedding, and she’s left upset next week when she realises that mum Bernice (Samantha Giles) will apparently not be able to attend the wedding.

With Kim (Claire King) also currently away in Dubai, Gabby is dishearted by the thought there she won’t have anyone by her side as she walks down the aisle.

Will there be a last minute change of plan, or will Gabby ask someone else to step up for the occasion?