Neighbours has released new teaser spoilers and photos for late September and early October, giving us a first look at two new characters.

Zac Willis arrives

Baby Zac Willis was born back in 1994 as the son of 90s characters Gaby Willis and Jack Flynn.

Gaby lived in Erinsborough between 1991 and 1994, before taking her son and moving to Darwin, where she later went on to manage the city’s branch of Lassiters.

Fast forward some thirty years, and there’s still a Willis living on Ramsay Street – Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou). She married into the family through Gaby’s brother Brad Willis, but they divorced in 2016 after Brad left Terese for his childhood sweetheart Lauren Turner.

Brad’s son Ned (Ben Hall) remained living with Terese at No. 22, despite her being his dad’s ex-wife, and now it seems another one of Brad’s relatives might be about to do the same.

For reasons yet to be explained, new photos have revealed that Terese’s nephew Zac is soon to reappear on Ramsay Street for the first time since he was a baby, now played by Alex Kaan.

On Tuesday 23rd September, “Colton meets a handsome stranger,” while “a new arrival is hiding a secret.”

While producers haven’t officially confirmed the identity of the new arrival, actor Alex Kaan was spotted in an Instagram post from Neighbours‘ final day of filming, and a source later confirmed to NeighboursFans.com that he’s playing Zac Willis.

What brings Zac back to Erinsborough remains to be seen – especially considering Terese and Brad have now been divorced for nearly a decade.

Colton and Zac appear to meet in the city, but Zac is soon heading to Erinsborough, where he’s seen meeting with Krista (Majella Davis) at Lassiters.

Meanwhile, Colton – who returned to the show this week – is pictured both in the penthouse talking to Leo (Tim Kano), and in The Waterhole chatting to Krista.

Just how are they all connected?

It’s not long before Zac settles into life in Erinsborough, and he’s seen at Lassiters’ reception in the episode airing on Thursday 2nd October.

Could he be a new employee, and how will Krista feel about Terese’s newphew working for the hotel, considering her recent ultimatum to Paul (Stefan Dennis)?

“Colton has an awkward encounter” on the same day, with photos showing him looking unimpressed as he and Zac talk in the back garden of No. 32.

Photos from the same episode show both Colton and Max in the kitchen of No. 32, at what appears to be Max’s (Ben Jackson) birthday celebrations.

With the share house low on numbers after Byron’s (Xavier Molyneux) departure, could Zac and/or Colton become the house’s newest residents?

Cara’s dad arrives

Another character rumoured to be arriving in the coming weeks is Cara’s father, with actor Gary Sweet believed to be stepping into the role.

Now, the new teasers have given a first look at the newcomer. On Monday 29th September, “Cara and Andrew follow a lead,” as the new storyline involving the Linwell brothers, the Varga-Murphys’ enemies, continues.

The brothers were mentioned in this week’s episodes, with Cara (Sara West) explaining to Andrew (Lloyd Will) that she had a hunch about a recent spate of burglaries in nearby West Waratah.

A man named Ricky Denham, one of the Linwells’ old associates from Werribee, was arrested in the same area for an unrelated crime, leading Cara to suspect that the Linwells and their associates were somehow involved in the robberies.

Andrew, whose mind was preoccupied by Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), coldly Cara that they can’t do anything based on a hunch – but it seems pretty likely that it won’t be the last we hear of her suspicions.

Earlier teaser spoilers for September have already revealed that “Cara’s investigation heats up” next month, while she “worries about her for her family” on Wednesday 17th September.

Photos from that episode show show JJ (Riley Bryant) and Dex (Marley Williams) appearing to leave Ramsay Street after giving their mum a goodbye hug.

The first picture of the man believed to be Cara’s dad is from the episode airing on Thursday 25th September, as the father and daughter are seen at No. 30, alongside Wendy (Candice Leask).

“Cara braces for change” on Tuesday 30th September, when the man is seen again. Both Cara and her dad smile as they look at something on Cara’s laptop.

What brings Cara’s dad to town, and is he connected to her investigatiom into the Linwell brothers?

Elsewhere, Holly and Andrew’s affair continues to be a major focus as we head into October.

“Holly hatches a plan” on Monday 22nd September, as pictures show her alongside Wendy and an unknown woman. What does Holly have planned, and does her love rival Wendy need to worry?

“Max struggles to move on” on Tuesday 23rd September, suggesting that he and Holly have split, as Holly continues to hide her guilt.

“Andrew struggles to save face” on Thursday 25th September, and photos from that episode show him looking cosy with Wendy on Ramsay Street…

…but only after he’s back from a secret getaway with Holly, as the pair sneak off to a motel together!

As their risk-taking continues, “Holly oversteps” in the following episode on Monday 29th September.

“Holly does damage control” on Tuesday 30th September, while Wendy remains oblivious to her husband’s affair as she “finds pride in her marriage.”

Yet despite the positive-sounding teasers, Wendy isn’t looking too happy in the pictures from the same episode – which also show Holly and Andrew less-than-subtly talking via the fence between their respective houses.

With Neighbours coming to an end in early December, how long until the pair’s explosive secret comes out?

Here are the full set of teasers and photos for the episodes airing Monday 22nd September until Thursday 2nd October:

Monday 22nd September (Episode 9316 / 413)

Holly hatches a plan.

Sadie is left devastated.

Taye has an idea.

Tuesday 23rd September (Episode 9317 / 414)

Colton meets a handsome stranger.

A new arrival is hiding a secret.

Max struggles to move on.

Wednesday 24th September (Episode 9318 / 415)

Elle is left with egg on her face.

Nicolette lends a helping hand.

A resident attempts to hide their past.

Thursday 25th September (Episode 9319 / 416)

Leo feels left out.

Elle is faced with serious repercussions.

Andrew struggles to save face.

Monday 29th September (Episode 9320 / 417)

Cara and Andrew follow a lead.

Holly oversteps.

Taye takes his new venture up a notch.

Tuesday 30th September (Episode 9321 / 418)

Cara braces for change.

Holly does damage control.

Wendy finds pride in her marriage.

Wednesday 1st October (Episode 9322 / 419)

Paul is triggered.

Sadie must hustle.

Krista makes a confession.

Thursday 2nd October (Episode 9323 / 420)

Nicolette makes a surprise proposition.

Jane helps lift someone’s spirits.

Colton has an awkward encounter.

Before then, there are three weeks of unmissable drama ahead:

Monday 1st September (Episode 9304 / 401)

Aaron is faced with a choice.

Nicolette grapples with new feelings.

Nell delivers crushing news.

Tuesday 2nd September (Episode 9305 / 402)

Nicolette keeps it in the family.

JJ and Nell face a new reality.

Terese is wary of the latest Robinson arrival.

Wednesday 3rd September (Episode 9306 / 403)

Sadie keeps playing hard to get.

Terese draws a battle line.

Susan lands a celebrity sale.

Thursday 4th September (Episode 9307 / 404)

Susan fights for her livelihood.

Two residents cross the line.

Terese waves the white flag.

Monday 8th September (Episode 9308 / 405)

Holly finds herself in dangerous new territory.

Sadie takes the lead.

Nell makes a big decision.

Tuesday 9th September (Episode 9309 / 406)

Nell extends an olive branch.

Cara’s investigation heats up.

Andrew looks to the future.

Wednesday 10th September (Episode 9310 / 407)

Holly struggles with her conscience.

Andrew disappoints someone important to him.

Cara is onto something serious.

Thursday 11th September (Episode 9311 / 408)

Time runs out for Nell.

Terese’s patience is tested.

Two residents call it quits.

Monday 15th September (Episode 9312 / 409)

Does Remi feel a spark?

Susan faces a mutiny.

Terese and Elle find a middle ground.

Tuesday 16th September (Episode 9313 / 410)

Elle stirs the murk.

Cara makes an enemy.

Susan proposes an alliance.

Wednesday 17th September (Episode 9314 / 411)

Holly plans for the future.

Elle is caught between morality and ambition.

Cara worries about her family.

Thursday 18th September (Episode 9315 / 412)

Elle sticks to her guns.

Cara grapples with guilt.

A resident makes an audacious move.