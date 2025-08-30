Next week on Coronation Street, Theo lashes out at Todd, Brody and Dylan are caught in the act, and will it be third time lucky for a Carla and Lisa engagement?

1) Theo turns against Todd

Theo (James Cartwright) and Todd’s (Gareth Pierce) relationship takes another dark turn next week, as Theo loses control and physically attacks Todd.

Theo’s increasing jealousy of Todd’s bond with Billy (Daniel Brocklebank) saw him issue an ultimatum in yesterday’s episode.

Billy calling the police on Theo’s teenage son Miles (Lewis William Magee)—after he pushed Billy over whilst taking part in an anti-gay campaign on Victoria Street with Noah (Richard Winsor)—was the final straw for Theo, as he ordered Todd to stay away from his ex-partner.

Next week, Todd reluctantly assures Theo that he will keep his distance from Billy.

“There’s a definite sadness there, he’s being forced to make a compromise that he doesn’t feel he wants to make or that he should be making,” Gareth Pierce tells us.

“There’s been a lot of appeasing and making allowances for Theo’s increasingly controlling behaviour because of what’s gone on in the past for Theo. But I think it’s starting to get to a place where Todd is at least internally wondering whether he is making a few compromises too many.”

Todd wishes Theo luck as he heads off to a mediation with ex-wife Danielle (Natalie Anderson), over access to Miles and his sister Millie (Kaitlyn Earley).

Danielle had barred Theo from seeing them after Miles lashed out at Todd, causing Theo to intervene and inadvertently strike his son in the face.

At the mediation, Theo is immediately thrown off balance when Danielle turns up with Noah in tow.

Noah wastes no time winding Theo up, and what should have been a calm discussion quickly spirals into a heated argument.

Later, Theo returns home to find the place deserted. On realising that Todd is in the Rovers with Billy, his anger boils over and he reaches for the brandy bottle.

When Todd eventually returns, events take a shocking turn as Theo lashes out at Todd for defying his request.

The next day, Todd is still unnerved by Theo’s outburst.

“The slightly reformed version of Todd we see these days is maybe inclined to be a bit more diplomatic, but I think in that moment it’s made very clear to him that a massive line’s been crossed,” Gareth states.

“He has to really forcibly communicate that that is just not acceptable behaviour in any world, but certainly not in this relationship.”

Todd confides in Sarah (Tina O’Brien), where he tries to excuse Theo’s unpredictable moods as the result of his difficult background, but Sarah can see how much it’s weighing on him.

Meanwhile, Theo broods at home and bristles when he spots a photo online of Todd and Sarah together at the pub.

When Billy later bumps into him on Victoria Street and checks in, Theo snaps and lashes out again, threatening Billy.

Later in the week, Theo tells Billy that he’s taking steps to get professional help and is due to see a therapist, leaving Billy hopeful that he might finally be on the right track.

Billy urges Todd not to be too hard on him, but Todd is taken aback when the therapy is mentioned.

It soon becomes clear that Theo didn’t follow through, when he later admits to Gary (Mikey North) that he couldn’t bring himself to attend the appointment.

“He’s maybe in that mindset of it’s not really abuse, he just lost his temper that one time, he was drunk,” Gareth adds.

“It’ll probably dawn on him that [it’s] an abusive relationship, sooner than he finds the strength to end it.”

2) Will Lisa and Carla become engaged?

Across at No.6, after her aborted attempt to propose to Lisa (Vicky Myers) in the Rovers three weeks ago, Carla (Alison King) is determined to pull out all the stops as she prepares to pop the question again.

Carla confides in Betsy (Sydney Martin) that she wants to propose to Lisa, but only if she has her blessing first. Betsy’s delighted by the plan and reassures her that it’s a wonderful idea.

With the garden decorated for the occasion, Carla leads Lisa outside, but it’s not long before something… or someone… sends Carla’s plan into chaos once again!

Later in the week, after hearing from Betsy that Carla had been attempting to propose to her, Lisa tells Betsy about her own intentions.

What is Lisa planning, and could it be third time lucky for a Swarla proposal…?

3) Lisa comes face to face with Tia Wardley

Meanwhile, the mystery of Lisa’s late wife Becky continues to cast a shadow over proceedings, as Kit (Jacob Roberts) informs Lisa that Logan Radcliffe’s (Harry Lowbridge) uncle has been brought into custody.

When Lisa recalls how Logan misled Carla with false information about a woman named Tia Wardley, Kit is taken aback.

Looking into it further, he learns that Logan was placed in segregation after a fight that followed Carla’s recent visit.

As Kit starts digging into the links between Logan Radcliffe and Tia Wardley on the police database, could it lead to a breakthrough?

Later in the week, as DI Costello (Daon Broni) makes conversation with Lisa about her evening plans, Kit can’t help but be suspicious about his boss’s sudden interest.

Elsewhere, Roy (David Neilson) is pleasantly surprised to bump into Evelyn (Maureen Lipman) at the hospital while seeking treatment for his back, and she promptly invites herself along to Carla and Lisa’s dinner party at the bistro.

As the gathering gets underway, Carla and Lisa are interrupted by a woman introducing herself as Tia Wardley, suggesting that she’s the person they’ve been searching for.

Will Lisa finally get the answers she needs?

4) Will Carl’s affairs be exposed?

Elsewhere, Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) tells James (Jason Callender) that she’s arranged a date with Ollie (Raphael Akuwudike) and asks if he can look after baby Laila for her.

James agrees, though it means cancelling his own plans for romance, and he masks his disappointment.

Viewers were shocked by yesterday’s twist that James had spent an afternoon in bed with none other than Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard), who has already been embarking on an affair with his sister-in-law Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine).

Whilst blackmailing Carl and Abi over their relationship, Tracy (Kate Ford) has also been attempting to get into bed with Carl herself.

Turned away after coming to his hotel room door and propositioning him, little did Tracy realise that Carl was already entertaining James in the room.

“Carl likes living life on the edge,” Jonathan Howard explained following the reveal.

“He is a hedonist and a free spirit, he is attracted to a person regardless of their gender and if he sees something he wants he goes for it with no real thought to the consequences of his actions.”

“He is frustrated that Abi has gone away with Kevin and he needs something to distract himself. There is a spark between him and James so he goes for it,” Jonathan continues.

“Tracy was also offering herself to him but he isn’t stupid and he knows that would be a dangerous move. James on the other hand is less complicated and more fun.”

When Tracy corners Carl for her money, she proceeds to make digs about Kevin (Michael Le Vell) in the process.

Debbie (Sue Devaney) overhears part of their exchange and is fuming—has Tracy given too much away about Carl and Abi’s secret?

5) Brody and Dylan’s first car theft goes awry

When not sleeping his way around the street, Carl is also occupying himself with a stolen car racket, with Brody (Ryan Mulvey) and Dylan (Liam McCheyne) also now involved.

Carl instructs Brody and Dylan to scope out luxury cars that would be worth stealing, and later in the week, Brody informs Carl that he and Dylan are planning to pull off a job that will earn him a big payout.

Dylan is clearly uneasy, but still goes along with the plan. But as the pair attempt to break into a car, James catches them red-handed.

Will James report them?

6) Jenny pines after George

Jenny’s (Sally Ann Matthews) battle for George’s (Tony Maudsley) affections continues next week, as his friendship with Jenny’s arch-rival Christina (Amy Robbins) blossoms.

Jenny had been sure that Christina was attempting to scam George when she returned to the street last week, claiming that partner-in-crime Dom had passed away.

But as Jenny stormed into the undertakers to expose the supposed scam, she was horrified when she removed the lid of the coffin only to find Dom’s body inside.

Next week, Jenny apologises once again to George, watching longingly as he walks away completely oblivious of her feelings towards him.

George later confides in Christina that he’s received a message from ex-partner Eileen (Sue Cleaver), and Christina suggests they go for a drink.

When Jenny tries to approach George at the pub, she’s disheartened to see that he only has eyes for Christina.

7) George is falling for Christina

Later in the week, even Glenda (Jodie Prenger) is beginning to doubt Christina. She warns George not to take Christina at face value, insisting she can’t be trusted.

When she then casually mentions that Jenny has feelings for him too, George can’t help but be amused by Glenda’s claim.

With Dom’s funeral behind them, George goes for another drink with Christina and admits that his feelings for her are growing.

Christina confesses that she feels the same, but when her card is declined at the bar, she breaks down in tears as recent events start to catch up with her.

Are Christina’s tears genuine, or is she playing a long game with George…?

8) Debbie joins a dementia choir

Also next week, when Glenda hands Debbie a flyer about a local dementia choir, Debbie isn’t hugely keen on the idea. Ever an advocate for the arts, Glenda encourages her to give it a try.

The session seems to go better than Debbie expected. Buoyed by her experience, Debbie speaks to the group with enthusiasm, insisting that they have real potential and that she’s just the person to push them further.

But will everyone agree?