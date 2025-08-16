Next week on Coronation Street, a shocking accusation is made against Sarah, Tracy discovers Carl and Abi’s secret, Tyrone gets an eyeful, and Lisa declares war.

1) Sarah’s shock accusation

Sarah’s (Tina O’Brien) week gets off to a bad start as she enthusiastically offers to take over a client meeting for boss Carla (Alison King), but ends up being laid with a shocking accusation.

The client, Eli (Daniel Garcia), is on the way to the factory when he stops by the precinct, parking illegally in the process. He soon finds himself under the (very) long arm of the law when Kit (Jacob Roberts) spots him and insists on purposely wasting Eli’s time by conducting a search of his vehicle.

By the time Eli gets to the factory, he’s running late and has a flight to catch, but Sarah insists that her pitch won’t take long.

When Kit unexpectedly turns up, Eli is fuming—pointing out he’s the over-zealous copper who made him late in the first place. The fact that he’s Sarah’s boyfriend only makes things worse.

Eli goes to leave, but Sarah is determined not to lose this client.

“She stupidly locks him in the office mid-pitch,” Tina O’Brien tells us. “From her point of view, she wasn’t trying to lock him in; she was just very stressed, and it was like, ‘Come on, let’s keep an eye on what we’re doing here and keep everyone else out.’”

“She pushes Eli down into the chair and says, ‘Right, stop thinking about anything else. I want you to think about our underwear…’“

“In her mind, she’s thinking, ‘I want to get this pitch.’ I don’t think she thinks that what she’s doing is inappropriate,” Tina continues. “Eli assumes that Sarah is trying to come on to him–then he goes on to accuse her of sexual harassment.“

“Sarah’s told that he’ll do the deal, but he wants 40% off. It feels like he’s blackmailing her, and it’s his word against hers.”

“She’s so confused by the whole thing. Carla believes her, but she’s also annoyed that Sarah put herself in that position in the first place and caused so much drama!”

Later in the week, Sarah learns from Carla that Eli has been stirring trouble—rumours are spreading amongst other clients of Underworld that Sarah is a sexual predator!

In an attempt to meet Eli halfway, Carla manages to negotiate a still hefty discount on the contract.

However, it soon backfires when word gets around the factory’s other clients, who then start calling asking for the same level of discount.

Carla is quick to put the blame squarely on Sarah, making it clear she expects her to bring in fresh business to make up the shortfall.

As Carla piles on the pressure, Kit feels bad for Sarah—knowing his heavy-handed behaviour started the chain of events that’s now threatening both her reputation and her job.

2) Kit makes a big mistake

Kit attempts to put things right by having a quiet word with Eli, but predictably this only makes things worse. Dragged in to see DI Costello, to be quizzed on claims of police intimidation, Kit finds himself put on desk duties until further notice.

The guv does attempt to go easy on Kit however, telling him that if anyone asks, it’s because of Kit’s recent injury. That way, they can avoid a formal inquiry into Kit’s conduct.

Meanwhile, Sarah is fuming when she discovers it was David (Jack P Shepherd) who gave Kit’s details to Eli.

“David throws both of them under the bus,” Tina adds. “David doesn’t like Kit, so he intentionally tries to stir the pot, which gets Sarah into even more trouble. She’s really upset with David because it’s an underhand thing to do!”

3) Tracy attempts to seduce Carl

Elsewhere on the cobbles, having started a full-blown affair with brother-in-law Carl (Jonathan Howard), Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) isn’t unimpressed when Carl openly flirts with Tracy (Kate Ford) and casually drops that he’s staying in Room 101 at the Chariot Square Hotel.

Carl insists it was all just an act and later tempts Abi with the idea of sneaking over to his room for some afternoon delight.

Letting himself into his room later that day, Carl grins at the sound of the shower running, convinced Abi’s waiting for him. But when Tracy pokes her head out of the bathroom, Carl’s floored!

Back on the street, Abi shares a tender moment with Kevin (Michael Le Vell) at No.13, only for Carl to later drop by and tell her about his unexpected encounter with Tracy, pointing out that he turned her down.

Wanting her brother to have a bit of fun, unaware that he’s doing just that with Abi, Debbie (Sue Devaney) urges Tracy not to give up on Carl and tempts her into trying again, even offering to cover the drinks.

In the ginnel, Carl corners Abi and reminds her that if she’s still sharing a bed with Kevin, then he has every right to do the same with Tracy.

His words leave Abi rattled, but she tries to focus on preparing for her holiday. At home, she reluctantly drags out her suitcase but then tells Kevin she can’t find her passport.

Kevin suggests cancelling the trip altogether, but Abi won’t hear of it, insisting he fly out to Mallorca as planned while she stays behind to organise a new one.

Later, Tracy meets Carl at the hotel and pushes him for answers when he again turns her down. Carl finally admits he’s already in love with someone else.

When Tracy hazards a guess that it’s Abi, Carl is floored—but can he talk his way out of it before Tracy realises her suspicions are correct?

4) Debbie is rushed to hospital

Whilst Debbie’s trying to matchmake, partner Ronnie (Vinta Morgan) is concerned that she’s overworking herself at the hotel following her diagnosis.

When Ryan (Ryan Prescott) turns up to work on his day off, it doesn’t take long for an unimpressed Debbie to realise that he’s been roped in by Ronnie.

Later in the week, Abi and Carl are making the most of having No.13 to themselves now that Kevin and the kids are in Mallorca.

While Carl remains in the house, Abi slips out to the shop for lager, only to run into Tracy, who is left puzzled by her behaviour.

Whilst Abi is out, Debbie lets herself into No.13 looking for her, unaware that Carl is hiding upstairs. As Debbie then takes it upon herself to start clearing a few things up in the living room, she has a sudden dizzy spell and collapses to the floor.

Hearing the commotion, Carl hurries downstairs to check on his sister, but is left in a dilemma knowing that he’s not supposed to be there.

Abi’s shocked when she finally returns to find Carl trying to tend to an unconscious Debbie, and she quickly calls an ambulance, and Ronnie who is in Wales, as Carl retreats back upstairs to his hiding place.

5) Tracy springs Carl and Abi

When the coast is eventually clear, and the two are finally alone again, Carl pulls in Abi for a passionate kiss in the kitchen. But little do they realise that Tracy is standing only a few feet away outside the kitchen door… and through the window, she can see everything!

A devious grin creeps across Tracy’s face… what will she do with this information when she later pops by to see Abi and Carl?

6) Tyrone sees more than he bargained for

Over at No.9, Steve (Simon Gregson) is on a mission to make things up to Tyrone (Alan Halsall), after he fell asleep whilst playing Hide and Seek with his son Dorin (Henry Meller).

When he eventually woke, Steve couldn’t find the 4-year-old, causing a mass panic. Thankfully it turned out that Dorin was safely hiding in the outhouse, but Tyrone was far from impressed and kicked Steve out.

Steve had temporarily moved in with Ty’s mum Cassie (Claire Sweeney) as he grew tired of bickering with Tracy over their divorce. In an attempt to sweeten Ty up again and let him stay on, Steve leaves a six-pack of lagers in the fridge.

As Steve talks with Cassie, conversation turns to Dev’s (Jimmi Harkishin) recent stag party where Steve showed off some his pole-dancing moves. With Cassie not in the pub at the time, she suggests that maybe Steve could show her some of his moves then and there…

One thing soon turns to another however, and when Tyrone returns shortly afterwards, he’s horrified to find his mum and Steve completely naked at the dining table!

How will a newly traumatised Tyrone react when Cassie later tries to persuade him to let Steve move back in?

7) Will Brody be separated from his sisters?

Meanwhile, Brody (Ryan Mulvey) is still determined to find a way to leave Weatherfield with his two young sisters, who are currently in the care of Tim (Joe Duttine) and Sally (Sally Dynevor).

When Carl walks into the garage just as Brody’s preparing to steal an expensive car, he warns him that it’d be a surefire way to end up back in the STC.

However, having been dealing with dodgy motors himself over the past couple of months, Carl then tempts Brody with the promise of an ‘easier way’ to steal vehicles, and tells him to look him up once he’s back from Wales.

Later, in the Rovers, Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) inadvertently spills to Tim that Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) previously caught Brody trying to do a runner with the girls.

Confronting him, Tim insists that social services aren’t the enemy and urges Brody to trust that they’re acting in the best interests of the whole family.

Later in the week, news reaches the family that mum Lou (Farrel Hegarty) has been sentenced to four years following her assault on Gary (Mikey North). As Brody tells Joanie (Savanna Pennington) and Shanice (Molly Kilduff) the news, Sally and Tim do their best to support the three of them.

They’re soon interrupted by the arrival of social worker Dawn (Yazmin Kayani), who has come to check on the kids, accompanied by psychologist Alison (former Emmerdale actor Glenda McKay).

After talking things through, there’s relief when Dawn and Alison declare that they’re happy for the family to stay together.

But suddenly, a scream is heard from the garden… what has happened, and will it change everything?

8) Will Dee-Dee cross a boundary?

At the bistro, Adam (Sam Robertson) and Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) are all smiles as they welcome Alya (Sair Khan) back into the fold, whilst preparing for a meeting with Dee-Dee’s new client Ollie (Raphael Akuwudike).

Dee-Dee first encountered Ollie in the Rovers when he bought her a drink, but they didn’t cross paths again until Adam introduced Ollie as their latest client.

Dee-Dee has kept things strictly professional since, but once their meeting with Ollie wraps up, she can’t help but confide in Alya that she’s developed a soft spot for Ollie.

When Dee-Dee and Ollie later spend time together, the attraction proves impossible to ignore. Both admit they like each other, but acknowledge it would be wrong to blur the boundaries with a client.

That doesn’t stop Ollie from leaning in for a kiss—and after a moment’s hesitation, Dee-Dee gives in and kisses him back.

Pulling away, Dee-Dee admits she wants to take things slowly.

Despite this, she later opens up to James (Jason Callender) and admits that, despite how much she likes Ollie, she’s determined to keep it professional, not wanting to risk another heartbreak.

Later in the week, Ollie calls in to the corner shop and finds Dee-Dee there with baby Laila in her pram. Ollie is taken aback when Dee-Dee admits that Laila is her daughter, before suggesting they meet up properly for a drink so she can explain everything.

How will Ollie react?

9) Swarla vs David

Also next week, battle lines are drawn between the Connor/Swain household and their new neighbour David.

The new residents at No.6 have already got on David’s bad side, after Betsy (Sydney Martin) sneaked a pizza box and other items into David’s recycling bin. David retaliated by removing the rubbish and placing it on Carla and Lisa’s front garden.

“I think it’s best we set the boundaries from the get go, don’t you?” David commented as Lisa pointed out he could have just had a quiet word with them.

As the rivalry over the bins continues, Lisa decides that she can be equally as petty, as she begins to note down every time she hears David the Dog barking next door.

Carla cannot help but be amused, but how far will things escalate?

10) Aadi makes a decision

Plus, there’s finally some good news for Aadi (Adam Hussain), when he learns that the police have let him off with a caution following the spiking incident at his party.

Lauren (Cait Fitton) was furious when she discovered that Aadi had been the one to accidentally spike her, after she took his drink which was laced with LSD, and retaliated by calling the police on him.

With dad Dev already having refused to support him any longer, and with Lauren also having caused Amy (Elle Mulvaney) to fall out with Aadi, he decides that there’s little left for him on the street.

Aadi tells Dev and twin sister Asha (Tanisha Gorey) that he’s decided to follow Dev’s orders, and is planning on moving to India with work with cousin Vikram (Chris Bisson).

Whilst Aadi believes that it would be good for him to start afresh, Asha is quietly devastated.