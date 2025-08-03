Coronation Street Spoilers – Abi discovers Carl and Kevin’s deception

This week on Coronation Street, Abi discovers that Carl’s been running illegal MOT scams from the garage – but then Carl drops a truth bomb of his own.

There’s heartbreak, betrayal and more secrets this week on Coronation Street, as Kevin’s (Michael Le Vell) lies catch up with him – and Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) finds herself drawn even closer to his brother Carl (Jonathan Howard).

Abi was rocked this week when she discovered that Kevin had lied about still having cancer. Fearing he was about to lose her to Carl, Kevin had kept the truth from his wife after secretly receiving the all-clear.

Though Abi initially walked out and went straight to Carl, she later had a change of heart and decided to stick by Kevin, choosing to keep the family together.

But this week, she’s forced to cover for him at The Rovers, where she announces he’s now cancer-free. Locals are quick to celebrate the good news, but as the attention builds, Abi quietly sneaks out – heading straight to Carl’s hotel room.

There, things take another twist when Abi spots a message on Carl’s phone from someone named Fiona. Pressed for answers, Carl finally comes clean – he’s been running an illegal MOT scam using Kevin’s garage as cover.

Abi reels from the latest revelation. Another lie, another betrayal.

Later, she returns home to find Kevin and Jack buzzing with excitement – Debbie’s just booked them a surprise family holiday to Mallorca. But will Abi really be able to play happy families now?

Her answer comes quickly when she drops the bombshell about Carl’s dodgy dealings… and is stunned when Kevin admits he already knew.

Shaken, Abi later finds herself on Maxine’s bench, where Debbie urges her to think twice about leaving her husband, reminding her that no one will ever love her the way Kevin does.

But Abi isn’t done asking questions. She confronts Carl, demanding to know why he didn’t tell her Kevin was aware of the scam. Carl delivers one final truth – Kevin agreed to keep quiet, but only if Carl didn’t tell Abi that he’d already been given the all-clear.

With the full picture now revealed, Abi is left questioning everything. Has Kevin’s latest betrayal just pushed her even further into Carl’s orbit?

The next day, Abi fakes illness to get out of attending the wedding with Kevin – and heads straight back to Carl’s hotel room. She admits she can’t bear lying to Kevin, but before she can finish her thought, Carl pulls her into a kiss.

Later that day, Kevin returns home earlier than expected… only to find Abi dressed to the nines. Can she explain away where she’s been – and who she’s been with?

Out in the ginnel, Carl is waiting. He reassures Abi that he meant every word – and that he wants to be with her. As he draws her close, Abi can’t help but smile.

Are she and Carl heading towards a full-blown affair?