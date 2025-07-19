Next week on Coronation Street, Kevin and Carl reach a stalemate, Todd strikes back at Noah, Bernie covers for Aadi, and Debbie plants a kiss on Ryan.

1) Debbie kisses Ryan!

It’s business as usual at the Chariot Square Hotel as far as Debbie (Sue Devaney) is concerned, but her unpredictable behaviour could end up costing her more than her customers.

Next week, when a hotel guest approaches Debbie with a complaint, Debbie snaps back with attitude—leaving the woman so stunned at her reaction that she starts filming Debbie on her phone.

Thankfully, assistant manager Ryan (Ryan Prescott) steps in and is able to smooth things over, convincing the customer to delete the footage. But Ryan is stunned when, by way of thank you, Debbie plants a kiss on his lips.

Ryan later confides in Debbie’s partner Ronnie (Vinta Morgan), admitting he’s worried Debbie’s dementia is getting worse.

When he tells him about the kiss. Ronnie’s floored, while Debbie remains oblivious to the fuss she’s caused.

Later in the week, the incident is still causing issues between the pair, as Ryan points out to Debbie that he was only looking out for her by telling Ronnie.

He makes it clear to Debbie that her next assistant manager might not be as understanding as he is. Is Ryan leaving the hotel?

2) Lou asks Sally for a big favour

Over at N0.4, the Michaelis kids are still coming to terms with the events of the past couple of weeks, with both mum Lou (Farrel Hegarty) and dad Mick (Joe Layton) now behind bars.

Last week saw Mick break out in an attempt to reunite his family, but after a dramatic rooftop standoff with Sally (Sally Dynevor), he eventually gave himself up to the police.

Realising he had to let his family go in order to give them a better life, Mick later rang son Brody (Ryan Mulvey) from prison and tearfully told him that he wanted nothing more to do with him.

Next week, Sally takes Mick and Lou’s daughters Joanie (Savanna Pennington) and Shanice (Molly Kilduff) to see their mum, as she awaits her trial for the attack on Gary (Mikey North). Brody, however, refuses to accompany them.

Lou is still clinging onto some hope that she will be able to avoid a custodial sentence, and explains to Sally that she is planning on pleading not guilty.

What she will need is good representation however, and Lou asks Sally if she would be willing to take out a bank loan in order to fund her legal fees.

Will Sally agree?

Later in the week, Sally and Tim hear an update from social services, and they’re forced to break the news to Brody that Lou has changed her mind—she is now pleading guilty to all the charges.

Knowing she needs his support now more than ever, Sally and Tim explain that Lou would really appreciate a visit from Brody, but will he be able to face her?

3) Carl and Kevin reach a stalemate

Elsewhere on the cobbles, the Webster brothers’ lies are beginning to catch up with them, as both Kevin (Michael Le Vell) and Carl (Jonathan Howard) discover each other’s deception.

Carl is currently running a dodgy operation out of Kevin’s garage to provide fake MOT certificates for dodgy cars, whilst simultaneously attempting to woo Kevin’s wife Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) into having an affair with him.

Abi has so far resisted temptation, though only because of Kevin’s ongoing cancer battle.

But little does Abi know that Kevin has been declared free of cancer and has finished treatment. Having gotten wind of Abi’s desire to leave him, Kevin has kept up the pretence in fear of losing her.

Next week, it seems as though Carl’s debt problem is also catching up with him, when Debbie finds her brother with bruises and a split lip.

Realising he’s in some sort of trouble, Debbie offers to lend him some money, though doesn’t anticipate just how much he needs—£50,000!

“I think he honestly expects her to give him some money,” Jonathan Howard tells us. “Especially because he’s just overheard her talking about going way over the asking price for a house.”

“It sounds like for Carl that Debbie’s got some excess cash. He would be a little disappointed if she didn’t help him out. And again, it’s just fulfilling that prophecy of ‘my family hasn’t been there for me.”

Later in the week, Abi’s keen to go with Kevin to his chemo session, but Tyrone (Alan Halsall), knowing that Kevin has been lying about his ongoing treatment, does his best to stall her.

Meanwhile, Kevin quietly slips off—only to clock Carl and his dodgy contact Fiona in deep discussion down the ginnel, where he tells her about a flash car he’s currently working on in the garage.

“Carl is frantically trying to make his money to pay off these debt guys that he owes money to,” Jonathan continues. “He gets in touch with Fiona so she can steal the car, and he can make money.”

“He wanted a 50/50 split, he doesn’t get that with her, but again, he’s desperate, so he takes whatever percentage he can.”

Kevin’s left stunned as he subsequently approaches the garage to find Fiona racing off in the stolen motor, and he instinctively gives chase—only to fall ill mid-run.

Glenda (Jodie Prenger) spots Kevin struggling and insists on dragging him to the hospital. There, Kevin reassures Carl that it was a false alarm and he’s fine… but then drops the bombshell—he saw him plotting with the woman who nicked the car.

Carl hits back—he’s already spoken to the doctor, and he knows about Kevin’s deceit.

“Kevin’s already started to have doubts and worries about what’s going on with Abi and Carl, and he’s ready to go to the police,” Jonathan adds.

“Fortunately for Carl, he’s got something up his sleeve because he’s just found out that Kevin is also lying about his cancer diagnosis.”

“So it’s like a stalemate between the two of them. It’s like, “I can keep your secret, but are you going to keep mine? Because if you don’t, if you go to the police, then I’m telling everyone that you’re lying about your cancer.”

With the truth threatening to unravel, how long until Abi finds out?

4) Todd strikes back at Noah

Meanwhile, Todd’s (Gareth Pierce) feeling on top of the world as he gushes to Billy (Daniel Brocklebank) about how comfortable Theo’s now become with his sexuality—so much so, he’s even talking about moving in together.

But things take a turn when Billy overhears Theo chatting to an old workmate in the cafe, claiming that he’s seeing a new woman.

Billy wastes no time pulling him up on it, but Theo brushes it off—his ex-colleague’s a bigot, and he didn’t think his private life was worth explaining to him. But is Billy convinced?

Later, as Todd and Theo enjoy a quiet meal in the bistro, Todd nips to the gents and Theo is approached by an unwelcome face—Noah (Richard Winsor), the man who ran the conversion therapy group that he once attended. He hands Theo a leaflet and suggests he come to a meeting the next day… to “save his soul.”

The next day, Theo tells Todd about Noah cornering him at the bistro and Todd’s furious, realising Theo’s being targeted.

When Theo heads off to the community centre, Todd stays behind and takes a proper look at the leaflet.

Alarmed, he ropes in Billy and rushes over—only to walk in on Noah performing what looks like conversion therapy on a congregation member.

When Noah smugly tells them that Theo’s “somewhere safe,” Todd loses it and launches an attack on Noah.

What he doesn’t see is one of the followers filming the whole thing on his phone.

Later in the week, Todd and Theo are shocked when a police officer calls over at No.11 to take Todd in for questioning—Noah has reported him for assault!

5) Bernie covers for Aadi

Following his surprise return after spending several months in India, Dev (Jimmi Harkishin) is brought up to speed on recent events, including the robbery of his corner shop.

Running the shop in his dad’s absence, Aadi (Adam Hussain) had been confronted by a masked intruder who demanded he empty the safe, making away with £6000.

But it soon transpired that the intruder was in fact Brody, and the whole thing had been set up by Aadi as a ruse to claim on the insurance after he’d inadvertently put the shop into debt.

Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) was quick to realise something was amiss when she walked in on the pair, and Aadi was forced to admit the truth to her.

Unaware of what really went down, Dev assures his son that he did the right thing by handing over the money to the robber and that he shouldn’t blame himself. All that matters is that he was unharmed.

Later in the week, Aadi tells Dev that the insurance company has confirmed that they will be paying out for the robbery.

But Bernie’s no fool—she clocks something’s off, and Aadi eventually caves, admitting he missed a payment and the policy was therefore invalid. There’s no payout coming.

As Aadi worries about what they’re going to do about the shop’s finances, Dev tells Bernie that one of his aunts is giving them £25k for their upcoming wedding.

Realising that it could be the answer to their problems, Bernie’s quick to hatch a plan—why not move the wedding forward? But will Dev go for it?

6) Dev puts his foot in it with Lauren

Meanwhile, things are at least looking up for Aadi and Lauren (Cait Fitton) after admitting their feelings for one another.

Lauren has found herself falling for Aadi over the past few weeks, whilst Aadi has been struggling with the knowledge that he was responsible for the accidental spiking which saw Lauren injured after she fell down some stairs.

Lauren had overcome her trust issues to tell Aadi that she liked him, but as the two agreed to go on a date together, Aadi’s conscience was pricking at him.

As he clumsily halted the conversation in an attempt to tell her the truth about what happened at the party, the pair were interrupted by Asha (Tanisha Gorey) and Lauren made a hasty exit.

Next week, Aadi and Lauren again reiterate their feelings towards one another, and it seems as though they might finally be able to move forward into a tentative relationship.

But when Aadi treats Lauren to breakfast in the cafe, the mood is somewhat soured when Dev approaches and manages to make a clumsy remark about Lauren’s abusive dad, who is currently in prison.

After Aadi takes Dev to task, Dev later approaches Lauren to apologise for his thoughtlessness, and expresses a wish to get to know her properly.

7) Lily taunts a traumatised Sam

Also this week, the Platt family gather at the bistro to celebrate Audrey’s (Sue Nicholls) 85th birthday, but as the usual family chaos ensues, young Sam (Jude Riordan) begins to become overwhelmed and quietly slips away.

Sam has been struggling since coming face-to-face with killer Mick in the school corridor last week, as he searched for daughter Joanie.

When Sam tried to escape into a nearby classroom, he found that cousin Lily had locked herself in, and she refused to allow Sam to enter.

As a traumatised Sam enters Nick’s office, he hides himself under the desk in an attempt to seek some solace.

Later in the week, Lily still hasn’t taken any responsibility for Sam’s ordeal, with dad David (Jack P Shepherd) and stepmum Shona (Julia Goulding) telling her that she owes Sam an apology.

But far from being sorry, Lily goes on to admit to Sam that she locked him out on purpose.

How will Sam react, and what has brought on Lily’s apparent vendetta against him?

