Next week on Emmerdale, Joe discovers he has a new enemy, Gabby and Sarah are rushed to hospital, and Ross confronts a scheming Robert.

Note: Emmerdale will only air on Tuesday, Thursday (double) and Friday next week.

1) Joe is taken captive by a familiar face

The harassment campaign against Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) takes a dramatic turn next week, as a face from the not-too-distant past makes an unwelcome appearance.

Recent weeks have seen strange goings on at Home Farm, as Joe found his anti-rejection medication had been stolen from his room, and his car keyed, before he then started receiving threatening letters claiming to know what he’d done.

“It could be anyone by this point really, couldn’t it!” Ned Porteous recently told EverySoap and other press. “I think there’s enough people in the village who have it in for Joe who could warrant a reason to be blackmailing him.”

Next week, another letter appears in Home Farm’s kitchen, with a demand for £100,000.

“It’s a rather large sum of money, even to Joe, which is quite a scary thing,” Ned continues.

“But it’s less the money and more the idea that someone had gone to the house. It’s that feeling of losing your safe bubble when someone’s broken into your kitchen and left a note. It’s the home of the people that you really care about.”

“He’s less scared and worried about the blackmail and more worried about the fact that his girl and her kids are going to be in danger.”

Not knowing who to trust, Joe ends up turning to estate gamekeeper Sam (James Hooton).

“Joe’s fond of Sam because he’s simple and he can figure him out,” Ned explains. “There isn’t any malice behind Sam, there’s no evil in there and there’s nothing you have to watch out for when Sam’s around.”

“I think Joe feels that he can be more of his true self around Sam. He can be a bit more vulnerable around him, and he can express his fears and worries. Even if it’s just as a joke, he knows that it’s probably safe with Sam.”

Joe shows the letter to Sam but he’s equally as clueless as to who could have left it and when they got into the house.

Joe soon begins to suspect his henchman Shaun, who he’d recently hired again to investigate Billy (Jay Kontzle), is behind the threats.

Shaun had previously been the one hired to attack Caleb (Will Ash) so that his kidney could be harvested, so Joe knows what Shaun is capable of.

Summoning Shaun to Home Farm, Joe voices his suspicions before giving him the sack. But as things get heated between the pair, it’s Sam who ends up coming to Joe’s aid.

“Sam turns up with a big old shotgun in tow,” Ned laughs. “So I get to hide behind him and go, ‘Yeah, who’s laughing now, huh?” Joe and Sam have come a long way. I remember six years ago, Sam had Joe down a hole in the woods somewhere, pointing a gun at his face.”

Once Shaun is out of the way, Joe opens up to Sam and admits the whole thing has got too close for comfort. Deciding he needs some distance to reassess, Joe tells Dawn (Olivia Bromley) he’s been called away on a last-minute business trip and starts preparing to leave the village.

But just as he’s ready to make his exit, Joe’s plans are derailed. Shaun ambushes him from behind and knocks him out cold with a shovel—leaving Joe lying unconscious.

When Joe comes to, he finds himself lying on a table in a makeshift operating theatre, with none other than a sinister Dr Crowley (James Hilliard) looming over him—the very man he’d hired to keep him alive all those months and to perform the underground kidney transplant!

It seems as though Joe’s blackmailer has been uncovered, but just how far will Crowley go to get what he wants?

2) Kim has a new man!

Elsewhere in the household, Kim (Claire King) nervously makes a confession to Dawn, telling her that she’s in the early stages of a new relationship.

It marks the first sign of romance for Kim since the death of her husband Will (Dean Andrews) at Christmas—and after the fallout that followed, with Dawn accusing Kim of killing her dad, Kim is determined to be honest about the prospect of a new relationship.

But how will Dawn react to the news, and when will we meet Kim’s mystery man?

3) Sarah needs a distraction

Down in the village, Charity (Emma Atkins) is concerned for Sarah (Katie Hill) as she brings her home following her recent trauma.

Whilst attending appointments to begin the process of IVF, it was discovered that Sarah had cervical cancer.

Tragically, whilst undergoing surgery, a massive bleed occurred which caused Sarah to start haemorrhaging, leaving the doctors with no choice but to perform an emergency hysterectomy.

Unfortunately, the moment Sarah arrives back in the village, she’s dealt a harsh reminder of everything that she has lost, when Rhona (Zoe Henry) approaches with one-year-old daughter Ivy.

Later, Sarah puts on a brave face in front of ‘Grumpy’ Cain (Jeff Hordley)—determined to be strong for him, knowing how much he’s grieving for late son Nate (Jurell Carter). But once Cain’s back is turned, her composure slips.

Despite her body still recovering from the hysterectomy, Sarah refuses to slow down, much to Charity’s dismay.

Ignoring all advice to rest, Sarah instead throws herself into finding things to do, desperate for a distraction.

She eventually heads down to the garage and offers Kammy (Shebz Miah) a hand with some of the work. Cain isn’t happy when he finds her working, but he’s also got other things on his mind—he too, is clearly looking for something to keep him busy.

4) Has Laurel discovered Vinny’s secret?

Meanwhile, Vinny (Bradley Johnson) has been doing all he can to avoid Kammy since trying to kiss him a few weeks ago.

The moment took both Vinny and Kammy by surprise, with Vinny never having questioned his sexuality before.

Whilst Kammy has been supportive, he also realises that not dealing with the issue could cause Vinny problems with his engagement to Gabby (Rosie Bentham), so he’s been keen for Vinny to talk things through.

When Gabby asks Vinny to take her car to the garage, Vinny knows that it won’t be possible to avoid more questions from Kammy about his sexuality.

But as the pair talk, Gabby passes nearby whilst on the phone to Laurel—and a glitch with the Bluetooth means that Laurel instead hears a snippet of Vinny’s conversation with Kammy.

When Laurel later insists on talking to Vinny and admits what happened, Vinny is terrified about exactly which part of the conversation she heard.

Laurel urges Vinny to be honest with himself about how he’s feeling, and tells him that he should not go through with marrying Gabby if he’s unsure about the relationship.

Will Vinny take Laurel’s advice on board?

5) Gabby and Sarah are rushed to hospital

Oblivious to what’s going on with Vinny, Gabby’s mind is focused on the engagement party, and is feeling triumphant that a crash diet she’s put herself on appears to be working. Refusing to eat before the party, Gabby instead fuels up with a quadruple black coffee.

Frustrated that the issues with her car are still persisting, she heads back to the garage where Sarah offers to join her for a test drive to try and diagnose the problem.

But as they make their way along the country lanes, disaster strikes. Gabby suddenly begins to feel faint and loses consciousness at the wheel.

Sarah, still fragile from her hysterectomy, is forced to stretch across to take control—managing to bring the vehicle to a stop despite being in agonising pain.

Sarah then has no choice but to get Gabby to hospital herself, and by the time they arrive at A&E, both are in a bad way.

Back in the village, panic sets in as Vinny and Kammy receive the news that Sarah and Gabby have ended up in hospital. Vinny rushes to Gabby’s side, clearly shaken.

After Gabby is given the all-clear, the doctor warns her about the dangers of her extreme dieting. But Vinny, overwhelmed with relief, sets his concerns to one side and throws himself into being the supportive fiancé—showering Gabby with love and reassurance.

But with doubts still lingering beneath the surface, could Vinny be on the verge of talking himself into going through with the wedding after all?

6) Cain has a solution for heartbroken Sarah

Meanwhile, Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant) is the one to rush to Sarah’s aid as she collapses in pain on her arrival in A&E.

Later, as she recovers in hospital, Cain pays his granddaughter a visit. As they talk, an emotional Sarah opens up, telling him the accident has made her realise just how much she wants a family of her own one day, but that dream is now in tatters.

Cain is left reeling by her admission as he begins to understand just how heartbroken Sarah is. When Charity arrives at the hospital, she’s shocked to overhear Cain encouraging Sarah to consider surrogacy as a way of making her dream a reality.

Charity’s frustration is clear—she accuses Cain of giving Sarah false hope. But Cain is resolute, insisting that if it’s what Sarah truly wants, then he’ll do whatever it takes to help her.

7) Cain puts his foot in it with Tracy

Cain manages to further annoy Tracy (Amy Walsh) next week too, as preparations continue for Nate’s upcoming funeral and memorial.

Tracy has banned the entire Dingle clan from attending the funeral, believing Cain was the one responsible for killing his own son. As a result, and at Sarah’s suggestion, Cain has set about organising their own send-off for Nate in a true Dingle fashion.

With Sarah having helped Cain design a poster for Nate’s memorial, Cain goes about putting them up in the village.

When Tracy catches up with him having seen the posters, she blasts Cain for not considering the impact they might have on her and Nate’s four-year-old daughter Frankie.

8) Ross confronts a scheming Robert

Elsewhere, Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) is delighted when she hears that Robert (Ryan Hawley) is planning to buy back their late gran Annie’s (Sheila Mercer) field from Moira (Natalie J Robb).

Moira is desperately looking for ways to raise funds to cover the fine she’s been lumbered with following the silage spill.

Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb), who mistakenly believes he was responsible for the spill, had hoped to get some quick cash by selling off Lewis’s (Bradley Riches) weed crop, which he was growing to supply medicinal CBD gummies and oils.

After Mackenzie went behind Lewis and Ross’s (Michael Parr) backs to contact a buyer, Ray (Joe Absolom), Ross put a stop to the deal, vowing to continue doing things Lewis’s way. But the decision was taken out of their hands when they later found the crop had disappeared from the barn.

Unbeknownst to the three, Robert had somehow got wind of the situation and swiped the plants to sell to Ray himself.

Robert later came to Moira with his offer to buy Annie’s field, stating that he had an investment tucked away. He claimed that he wanted to re-establish a smallholding with a few cows, bringing back the Sugden name to village farming.

Moira could see how much it meant to him, so despite Robert’s offer being less than she would have asked for, she accepted.

However, it later became apparent that Robert was in cahoots with none other than Kim—his plan being to purchase the land at a knockdown price with his heartfelt story, and then sell it on to her for a tidy profit!

Unaware of his scheme, Victoria couldn’t be happier to learn of the planned purchase, though he swerves going into any details when she queries him about his plans.

Meanwhile, Ross has put two and two together and realised that Robert must have had a hand in the crop going missing.

When Ross goes to confront him outside the Hide, Robert points out that he’s the one holding the cards at the moment. He could very easily change his mind and pull out of buying Moira’s land, leaving her right back at square one, staring down a financial black hole.

Ross is forced to back down, for now, but it’s clear that this is far from over.

Will anyone discover Robert’s scheme before it’s too late?

9) Lewis scores a new job

Also next week, with his crop now wiped out, and all his equipment also gone after Moira discovered the illicit setup in her barn, Lewis is on the hunt for a new source of income.

As luck would have it, Nicola is having a particularly busy day in the café and is clearly struggling on her own.

When Lewis offers to lend a hand, Nicola is quickly impressed with his work ethic, and it seems as though there’s another dynamic duo in the making.

“I feel like Lewis finds the café as quite a safe space,” Bradley Riches told EverySoap and other media at a press event in May. “There’s quite a lot of scenes where he goes there when he’s by himself thinking. A lot of nice things happen there, so I think he has this natural attraction to the café and obviously Nicola comes with the café.”

“They kind of grow a bond, and I think this bond is where Lewis finds his purpose within the village,” Bradley continued.

“I think Nicola was saying she’s always wanted a gay son, but now she’s got a gay second son! It’s a really fun duo to be a part of and for Lewis to find his place in the village a bit more.“