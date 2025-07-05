6 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 10th to 11th July

Next week on Coronation Street, Gary’s attacker tries to cover their tracks, Tyrone discovers Kevin’s lie, Dee-Dee goes against James’s wishes, and Lisa attends therapy.

Note: Corrie will only be airing on Thursday and Friday next week.

1) Gary’s attacker is revealed

As concern grows for missing Gary (Mikey North), Maria and stepson Liam (Charlie Wrenshall) are still unaware that he is currently lying comatose in Weatherfield General after being attacked.

Gary’s support of Lou (Farrel Hegarty) had been causing major issues for his marriage to Maria, which Lou was keen to take advantage of by attempting to kiss him.

With Gary already forced to deny to Maria that anything had been going on with Lou, he knew that there’d be trouble if Lou carried out her threat to tell Maria about their supposed kiss.

“I don’t think Maria believes Gary and Lou are having a full blown affair,” Samia Longchambon tells us. “But she’s definitely suspicious over whether Gary might have feelings for Lou.”

“He’s been siding with Lou with everything that’s been going on and seems to see the worst in Maria but the best in Lou, so she’s definitely suspicious, but I don’t think at this stage she thinks they’re having an affair.”

The marriage already on tenterhooks, Gary packed up his stuff and announced he was going to stay at his mum’s for a bit.

Only he never returned as expected. Whilst Maria received a text to say he’d subsequently gone to stay with a mate, Gary was unconscious in hospital after being attacked by an unknown assailant.

With no word from Gary on Liam’s birthday, the family knew something must be seriously wrong, and next week Maria heads to the police station to report Gary missing.

It’s not long before a possible lead emerges, when Kit (Jacob Roberts) informs Lisa (Vicky Myers) that a ‘John Doe’ has been admitted to the hospital. The man had been found unconscious, with no ID and no one coming forward to claim him.

As the search intensifies, Maria confides in Sarah (Tina O’Brien) that there’s been no movement on Gary’s bank account since 23rd June—something that doesn’t sit right with her.

Nina (Mollie Gallagher), who overhears the conversation, looks visibly shaken. She later relays the update to Summer (Harriet Bibby), admitting that no one has seen Gary since the night they were off their heads on hallucinogens.

Summer and Nina had been terrified that evening after believing that they had attacked someone in their disoriented state. Realising that they couldn’t have both hallucinated the same thing, the pair retraced their steps but found no sign of any struggle.

Nina eventually went to the police to confess, but with no reports having come in of an attack, they were swiftly dismissed, with a ticking off from Kit for wasting his time.

With Nina now fretting over the news of Gary, Summer tries to play it down, but the feeling of dread is beginning to spread.

At the hospital, a nurse checks in on Gary and reassures an unseen female visitor that ‘Chesney’ is making good progress. It’s clear that the hospital has been misled, and it seems this mysterious visitor has gone to great lengths to keep Gary’s identity a secret.

Later, Kit breaks the news to Maria that the patient he was checking on wasn’t Gary after all. It’s another dead end—but he promises to keep pushing, determined to get to the bottom of things.

“She knows it’s awful but she actually wishes it was him just so she knew where he was,” Samia explains.

“It’s bittersweet for Maria because she’s of course glad Gary isn’t in a coma, although little does she know he actually is, but at the same time she’s worried even more now because her fear is he could be in a worse condition or even dead.”

Flashbacks begin to shed light on what really happened the night Gary vanished, piecing together the chain of events that led to his attack… and who the mysterious person is who’s now trying to keep the truth under wraps.

While Gary continues to fight for his life, his attacker continues taking steps to cover their tracks. But with Kit closing in and Maria refusing to give up, the truth might not stay buried for long.

Will Gary pull through?

2) Tyrone uncovers Kevin’s lie

Over at No.13, Kevin (Michael Le Vell) is living a lie after telling wife Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) that his cancer requires further treatment.

Kevin has officially been given the all clear following his chemo, but after seeing a suspicious text from his brother Carl (Jonathan Howard) on Abi’s phone, he’s beginning to believe that he and Abi are having an affair.

When he then spotted Abi tampering with a car in order to discredit Carl’s work at the garage, in an attempt to get rid of him, it all but confirmed Kevin’s suspicions.

Although Abi has so far resisted temptation from her brother-in-law, it has made her realise that she’s not happy in her marriage to Kevin, as she admitted to Carl that she didn’t love Kevin anymore. Despite this, she has no intention of hurting Kevin whilst he’s still undergoing treatment.

Carl vowed to wait for her, but Abi refused to make any promises.

Whilst it’s currently unknown whether Kevin has overheard all this via the audio feed on the garage CCTV, it’s clear that Kevin realises that Abi is planning to leave him, and is clinging to his lie, desperate to stop her from walking away.

Next week, Kevin decides to tell Carl that he has been given the all-clear. But Abi is thrown when she hears about Kevin’s apparent lie, and is quick to put Carl straight by declaring that Kevin needs another round of treatment.

Later in the week, Kevin pulls a groin muscle as he has a little kick around with Jack (Kyran Bowes), and Abi insists it’s time he stopped trying to hold it all together on his own. It’s time to come clean with the rest of his loved ones.

Taking a breath, Kevin sits Debbie (Sue Devaney) and Tyrone (Alan Halsall) down and tells them his cancer hasn’t responded to treatment—he’ll need more chemotherapy.

But the lie doesn’t sit well. Later cornered and clearly struggling, Kevin eventually blurts out the truth to Tyrone—he was given the all clear, and he’s lied to Abi.

Tyrone is floored. Why would Kevin pretend he’s still sick when he’s not?

3) Dee-Dee betrays James

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Dee-Dee’s (Channique Sterling-Brown) mind is set on having baby Laila christened, despite the deep opposition from her brother, and Laila’s official guardian, James (Jason Callender).

Though having insisted on giving Laila up, the unexpected return of James from the US has seen Dee-Dee begin to bond with her daughter.

When the idea of christening Laila came up last week, James made it very clear that he would not be bringing her up with any form of religion.

But Dee-Dee’s own faith has clearly taken precedence, and she proceeded to enlist Billy (Daniel Brocklebank) to book in a ceremony, with Alya (Sair Khan) drafted in as a godmother.

Next week, Dee-Dee tries to hide her guilt as she collects baby Laila from James ready for the service, knowing full well it’s completely against his wishes.

Afterwards, Dee-Dee joins godparents Alya and Adam (Sam Robertson) to celebrate the christening, and thanks Billy for organising the service. But with the event now behind them, the question remains—will James find out what Dee-Dee’s done?

Later in the week, seemingly having decided that it’s time to draw an official line, James tells Dee-Dee that he’s spoken to the adoption agency to start drawing up the legal paperwork. But how will Dee-Dee react?

4) New love for Dee-Dee?

Later in the week, at the Rovers, a man named Ollie (Raphael Akuwudike) introduces himself to Dee-Dee and insists on buying her a drink. As they chat, Dee-Dee appears receptive to the conversation with Ollie turning on all the charm.

But given this is Weatherfield, is Ollie too good to be true?

5) Lisa struggles to open up

Meanwhile, recent events have been taking their toll on Lisa, with questions about late wife Becky being raised as well as the death of colleague Craig (Colson Smith).

With her work now being affected, after she ignored Brody’s (Ryan Mulvey) requests for his medication whilst in a police cell, leading to him having an epileptic seizure, Lisa is now faced with attending therapy.

Lisa is sceptical that it will make any difference, but Carla (Alison King) does her best to encourage Lisa to go through with it.

As she attends the appointment, it isn’t long before the therapist brings up the subject of Becky, completely throwing Lisa.

Will she be able to open up?

6) Lauren turns against Aadi

Also next week, Aadi (Adam Hussain) continues to feel bad about Lauren (Cait Fitton) inadvertently being spiked at his recent party, after she accidentally consumed Aadi’s drink which had been laced with LSD.

Lauren subsequently started seeing visions of deceased abuser Joel (Calum Lill), and managed to sustain broken ribs and a ruptured spleen as she fell trying to escape him.

Whilst he was unable to admit his part in her trauma, Aadi is determined to help out where he can, and insisted on giving Lauren a loan to tide her over whilst she recovers.

Next week, as Lauren prepares to move into a new flat with daughter Frankie, Aadi offers to help out and presents her with an air fryer as a housewarming gift.

But given her experiences with Joel, Lauren has longstanding issues with trust. She recently alienated friend Bobby (Jack Carroll) by believing he was secretly blackmailing her in order to get close to her, and Lauren is now worried about Aadi’s motives.

Lauren suddenly turns, and tells Aadi that she doesn’t need his help.

Will Aadi be able to convince Lauren that he’s genuine before history repeats itself?