10 EastEnders Spoilers for Next Week – 9th to 11th July

Next week on EastEnders, Harry gets caught up in Ravi’s latest scheme, Lauren gets surprise news about Jimmy, and Elaine comes to Cindy’s rescue, but is she pushing herself too hard?

Here’s everything in store in Walford from Wednesday 9th to Friday 11th July.

EastEnders is currently scheduled to air a double episode on Wednesday at 8pm, then single episodes on Thursday and Friday at 7pm on BBC One, with no episodes on Monday or Tuesday.

1) Ravi tries to save the Panesars’ business

This week’s episodes saw Bernie (Clair Norris) and Felix (Matthew James Morrison) leave Walford together, ready to start a new life in Spain.

Vicki (Alice Haig) had discovered that Bernie was siphoning money from the Panesars’ accounts, after she was left in charge of their businesses in Nish’s (Navin Chowdhry) will.

Bernie went on to frame Vicki for her crime, and while Suki and the Panesars eventually discovered that it was Bernie who was responsible, Suki let her go – ensuring that The Six’s secret stays secret forever.

Next week, with Bernie having taken a considerable sum of money from their accounts, the Panesars have an uphill battle as they try to save their businesses.

Ravi (Aaron Thiara) turns to familiar territory as he approaches Nicola (Laura Doddington) to get a dealer’s contact details, despite her warning him of the dangers.

Later, Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) is angry at Ravi for making some big promises for Avani’s (Aaliyah James) birthday party, despite their financial woes, but Ravi insists that he won’t let their daughter down.

Is he about to get himself into some serious trouble?

2) Ravi is caught out

After getting the contact from Nicola, Ravi contacts a dealer named Okie to do a job for him. However, as they get to work, Ravi is forced to hide his car when the police arrive.

With Ravi needing to stash his car out of the way, Harry (Elijah Holloway) agrees to keep it in The Arches, but as he and Kojo (Dayo Koleosho) start snooping around, they find a large stash of drugs in the boot!

Meanwhile, Kojo and Harry face another issue when a customer, Leo, is rude about Kojo.

Harry jumps to his friend and colleague’s defence, but Phil (Steve McFadden) isn’t happy when he learns what happens, as it transpires that Leo is a long-term customer who puts a lot of business their way.

In the second episode of the week, a panicked Harry calls Ravi to get him to move the car, but Ravi doesn’t pick up.

Meanwhile, a tense Kojo refuses to return to work at the garage until Harry has got rid of Ravi’s car and the drugs.

3) Johnny and Callum kiss again

This week’s episodes saw Felix make a spur-of-the-moment decision to leave Walford with Bernie, after discovering new boyfriend Johnny (Charlie Suff) kissing Callum (Tony Clay).

Next week, Cindy (Michelle Collins) is angry that Felix’s departure has left her in the lurch at The Albert, and she berates Callum for kissing Johnny.

Unfortunately, Lexi (Isabella Brown) overhears, and Callum is forced to promise her that nothing is going on between him and Johnny.

However, later, as Callum tries telling Johnny that they can only be friends, the pair give in to temptation once again and end up kissing again.

4) Lauren searches for reassurance

This week saw Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) and Peter (Thomas Law) put aside their differences and reunite, with Peter feeling smitten after spending the night at No. 25.

Next week, Lauren looks to Peter for reassurance about Jimmy’s diagnosis. Later, Peter struggles to settle their newborn, until the sound of Jay (Jamie Borthwick) playing the guitar nearby soothes him.

Inspired by his newfound way to soothe his baby boy, Peter asks Jay for guitar lessons, and Lauren arrives home to find the pair practising.

Later, Jay tells Peter that it’s time to stop looking back, and to throw himself into his relationship with Lauren and the children.

5) Ravi’s stash disappears

Phil tells Harry that he needs to get back into Leo’s good books after Harry fell out with the regular customer. When Phil questions why Ravi’s car is in the garage, Harry is forced to lie to his boss about what’s going on.

When Nicola spots Ravi in tense talks with Harry, she figures that he’s somehow got her son involved in his dodgy dealings, and she sneaks into The Arches to find out what’s going on.

Later, when Harry returns to The Arches to find Phil fixing Ravi’s car, he’s shocked to discover that the stash of drugs is gone!

Knowing that his mum was sneaking around, Harry accuses Nicola of taking it!

However, is Harry accusing the wrong person?

Later in the week, Kojo admits to what he’s done, leaving Harry horrified – however, he’s determined to protect his new friend.

Across the square, Ravi refuses to scale back on Avani’s party plans as Suki insists that he tries to save some money.

Shortly after, he and Okie arrive at The Arches to collect Ravi’s car, where they find that their stash has vanished!

Harry offers Harry’s Barn free of charge to host Avani’s party, but somehow we don’t think that’s going to make amends for their disappearing package…

6) Ian has a plan for Martin’s legacy as secrets are revealed

Also next week, Ian (Adam Woodyatt) proposes to Stacey (Lacey Turner) that they rebuild and reopen Martin’s (Janes Bye) fruit and veg stall, and Stacey agrees that it’ll be a good legacy for the kids.

The following day, Lauren surprises Peter with a picnic in the gardens – but before she does so, Cindy spots her and Zack (James Farrar) hugging.

In this week’s episodes, Lauren spoke to Zack about their recent, and Zack reassured her that their secret would stay between them – however, in what’s becoming a recurring theme for the Beales, it seems Cindy is about to out her secret.

As Lauren and Peter enjoy their family picnic, they finally explain to Louie (Jake McNally) that Jimmy is blind.

The moment brings the whole family closer together, but at that moment, Cindy and Ian show up, and Cindy makes her accusation that Lauren is cheating on Peter with Zack!

While Lauren denies having an affair, she’s forced to admit that she and Zack did share a kiss!

7) Louie and Jimmy vanish!

In the aftermath of Lauren’s confession, Peter refuses to speak to her, and instead throws himself into his first day working on Martin’s fruit and veg stall.

Meanwhile, it’s the day that Lauren and Peter get the results of Jimmy’s gene test results, and Penny (Kitty Castledine) gives Lauren a pep talk before she heads to the hospital.

As Lauren and Peter are given the results, the doctor explains that Jimmy’s condition is caused by a genetic mutation – it isn’t inherited, and it wasn’t caused by Lauren’s drug use during her pregnancy.

Peter has spent weeks blaming Lauren for Jimmy’s blindness, so, unsurprisingly, a row breaks out as Lauren realises that she wasn’t to blame after all. Lauren storms out, and Peter later confronts Zack and punches him.

Soon after, Peter and Lauren head home, still arguing, but they forget their issues when they go to get Louie and Jimmy, only to find that both of their sons are missing!

8) Elaine comes to Cindy’s rescue

Yes, you read that right. Next week, Freddie (Bobby Brazier) struggles with his plan to rescue The Albert’s big event when he can’t find entertainment for the night.

In a remarkable turn of events, it’s Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) who swoops in and rescues the situation, much to Cindy’s delight.

However, Linda (Kellie Bright) worries that Elaine is pushing too hard after her recent heart attack and tries to get her mum to relax.

Meanwhile, Anna (Molly Rainford) finally returns from Spain, where she’s shocked to find that George (Colin Salmon) and Elaine are getting divorced, and that The Vic is up for sale!

After both Linda and Anna fail to get through to Elaine, Anna asks her dad to talk to his estranged wife and encourage her to take things slowly following her recent health scare.

Will George be able to get through to her, or just push her over the edge?

9) Avani’s party gets underway

As Avani’s 16th birthday party gets underway at Harry’s Barn, Avani is having the time of her life.

Harry, meanwhile, is touched by Ravi’s gratitude at the free venue hire, and for the fact that Ravi has invited him to join the party.

But is Harry really off the hook that easily?

10) Elsewhere…

Lauren and Peter begin an anxious search for Louie and Jimmy.

After spending the night with Johnny, Callum wakes up full of guilt, and is forced to tell Johnny that they can’t be together.

Plus, Denise (Diane Parish), Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) and Honey (Emma Barton) toast the Lionesses and their Euros 2025 campaign as they share drinks at The Vic.

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Wednesday 9th July (Episode 7149–7150)

Ravi is forced to come up with a cash plan, Callum deals with a difficult situation, and Harry jumps to Kojo’s defence.

Harry panics when he realises what has happened, Cindy makes an accusation, and Freddie tries to impress.

Thursday 10th July (Episode 7151)

Lauren and Peter get some answers, Harry takes drastic action, and Linda worries about Elaine.

Friday 11th July (Episode 7152)

Lauren and Peter have a scare, Ravi takes matters into his own hands, and Elaine gives cause for concern.