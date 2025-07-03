Home and Away airs first promo for Irene’s sad departure

Home and Away has tonight aired a promo for the upcoming departure of Irene Roberts after 33 years in Summer Bay.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Lynne McGranger would be leaving Home and Away, meaning we’d be saying goodbye to her character Irene Roberts after 33 years.

On Wednesday 26th March, shortly after 6pm AEDT, Lynne filmed her final scene on the iconic ‘Pier Diner’ set at Seven’s Eveleigh Studios, as cast and crew of the show gathered to watch.

Now, as her on-screen departure draws nearer, Seven have released a promo inviting us to “say goodbye to a legend.”

The promo begins with a shot of Irene sat on a bench, looking out across the water. We then see her tell John, “I’m so scared,” as she breaks down in tears.

Interspersed with footage of Irene from over the years, we see Irene telling Leah (Ada Nicodemou) about her diagnosis, as she begins: “If I say it, that’ll make it real,” before the pair hug.

“Time is just slipping through my fingers,” Irene tells Leah in a different scene, as the pair hold back the tears.

“I won’t lose you from my life one second before I have to,” John tells Irene in another upcoming emotional scene.

A press release for Irene’s departure was also released to accompany the new promo, announcing her exit as “the television event 33 years in the making”:

Home and Away is hurtling towards one of its most emotional and unmissable storylines yet, as Irene Roberts – played by the legendary Lynne McGranger – prepares to say goodbye in the coming months. After over three decades as the Bay’s tough-talking, big-hearted battler, Irene’s gripping final storyline is now in motion, and it will have all of Australia talking. In recent weeks, Irene has experienced a series of alarming memory lapses, including a concerning incident where she forgot she was babysitting Archie and nearly left him home alone. Next week, Irene takes her first step toward confronting the truth. With the support of her dear friend John Palmer (Shane Withington), she bravely meets with Dr Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) for a medical consultation. It’s there that Irene is faced with a gut-wrenching reality. There’s no coming back from this one.

As word spreads, the Bay will rally to support one of its most beloved residents through her biggest challenge yet, building towards an episode that will go down in Australian television history. Lynne McGranger, who is nominated for both a Silver and Gold Logie at this year’s 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards, announced in February that she had made the bittersweet decision to leave Home and Away after nearly 33 incredible years.

On her decision to leave Home and Away, Lynne said: “After almost 33 years in my dream role and working every day with people who I love, respect and whom I now consider family, it’s bittersweet to be closing the chapter on what has been the best and longest gig of my life. I am forever grateful to the best production crew in the world and to our genius writers – whose doors are always open – for everything they have done for Irene over the past 33-odd years, and I am so proud of the storyline which will see Irene out of the Bay. Above all, a massive, heartfelt thank you to the fans for your continued love and support.”

Don’t miss a moment as Home and Away counts down to the departure of a television icon. Home and Away’s Lynne McGranger and Hailey Pinto are nominees for the 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards, airing exclusively on Seven and 7plus Sunday, 3 August. Click here to vote.

When Lynne’s departure was first announced, Executive Producer Julie McGauran said: “What a pure joy and privilege it has been for all at Home and Away to work with the wonderfully talented, witty, funny and kind Lynne McGranger.”

“Lynne’s extraordinary portrayal of down-to-earth Irene Roberts is why the character is held with such great affection by fans around the world. Lynne will always be a much-loved member of the Home and Away family, her friendship to all is truly cherished and we wish her all the best for what’s next in her bright, bright future.”

Whilst Lynne’s decision to leave the show came as a shock to fans, Lynne hinted at an exit earlier last year.

Talking with Stellar magazine in May 2024, the actress said that she had been thinking about a permanent exit from the series for some time, after taking a break last year to join theatre production The Grandparents Club.

“It’s something I’ve mulled over, and it has been in the back of my mind for the last year or two,” she explained.

“Certainly, no date has been set [to leave] but what I love about working on The Grandparents Club and being involved in this wonderful celebration is that it’s taking me back to my roots.”

“Who knows what the future holds,” she added teasingly. “If this is successful, god willing, I might just be hanging up my diner apron.”

Irene’s departure storyline began a few weeks ago when she began experiencing memory lapses, which have been increasing in frequency in recent episodes.

Irene was delighted when Alf (Ray Meagher) mentioned that Roo (Georgie Parker) was starting to feel better following her difficult time with foster child Eliza (Martha Kate Morgan).

However, when Marilyn (Emily Symons) repeated the update at the coffee cart, Irene reacted as if it was the first time she’d heard the news—leaving John (Shane Withington) puzzled, having already seen Irene react to the news earlier that day.

Then, last week, Irene completely forgot that she had arranged to have dinner with John at Salt. John waited for half an hour before heading to the diner, where he found Irene happily working away, with no recollection of their dinner plans.

While she blamed her forgetfulness on exhaustion from baby Archie keeping her awake, and later agreed with Maz’s suggestion that maybe she wasn’t comfortable being in a restaurant surrounded by alcohol, it soon became clear that Irene’s memory issues were worrying her.

The following day, Leah (Ada Nicodemou) asked Irene if she was still happy to cover her shift so she could go to Kirby’s (Angelina Thomson) album launch. When Irene briefly hesitated, Leah reminded her that they’d previously discussed it.

“Yes, Leah, I know!” Irene snapped back. “Alright? I’m not a flippin’ imbecile.” – yet it was clear that she had no recollection of agreeing to cover Leah’s shift.

Later, Irene opened up to John, admitting that her memory lapses were becoming increasingly common, and that she’d found herself standing in middle of the garden in her nightie, with no idea what she was doing there.

However, as John became increasingly concerned by her confession, Irene tried to downplay things.

She tried to write it off as sleepwalking and rejected John’s suggestion that she see a doctor, telling her friend that she was looking for reassurance, not for him to freak her out.

In this week’s episodes, Irene suffered another scare. As she prepared to leave the beach house and head to work at the diner, she was stopped in her tracks by the sound of Archie crying.

Irene found baby Archie in Harper’s (Jessica Redmayne) bedroom, but when she called out for Harper, there was no response. When she checked her phone, she found a message from Harper thanking her for agreeing to babysit. Yet she has no recollection of agreeing to look after Archie for the day.

After opening up to John, Irene agreed that she would book an appointment to speak to a doctor. As next week’s episodes see her discuss her symptoms with Bree, what will be the diagnosis, and how will it lead to Irene’s exit?

Irene’s final scenes are expected to air next month.

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 7th July (Episode 8516)

Cohen’s letters get a response. Eden feels lost. Has Remi thrown away everything?

Tuesday 8th July (Episode 8517)

Dana’s worried for Irene. Bree demands answers. Avalon’s on her own.

Wednesday 9th July (Episode 8518)

Irene’s world comes crashing down. Abigail dobs on Lacey. Bree turns on Levi.

Thursday 10th July (Episodes 8519-8521)

Will Irene’s secret come out? John feels for his friend. Jo comes clean.

Harper crashes Tane’s date. Roo is concerned for Cohen. Mackenzie is shattered.

Sonny’s a reluctant middle-man. Alf and Cohen bond. Roo makes an emotional announcement.