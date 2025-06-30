This week on Home and Away in Australia, Irene fears for her future after a shock incident, while Theo is attacked once again.

A few weeks ago, Irene (Lynne McGranger) began exhibiting some unusual behaviour, and this week it becomes clear that her memory issues are rapidly worsening.

Irene was delighted when Alf (Ray Meagher) mentioned that Roo (Georgie Parker) was finally starting to feel better following her difficult time with foster child Eliza (Martha Kate Morgan).

However, when Marilyn (Emily Symons) repeated the update at the coffee cart later the same day, Irene joyfully reacted as if it was the first time she’d heard the news—leaving John (Shane Withington) puzzled, having already heard Irene say the exact same thing earlier in the day.

Then, last week, Irene completely forgot that she had arranged to have dinner with John at Salt. John waited for half an hour before heading to the diner, where he found Irene happily working away, with no recollection of their dinner plans.

Maz was equally confused, as Irene had asked her to close up so she could have the evening off. When John showed Irene the text she had sent confirming their plans, she couldn’t understand how she had no recollection of sending it.

While she blamed her forgetfulness on exhaustion from baby Archie keeping her awake, and later agreed with Maz’s suggestion that maybe she wasn’t comfortable being in a restaurant surrounded by alcohol, it soon became clear that Irene’s memory issues were worrying her.

The following day, Leah (Ada Nicodemou) asked Irene if she was still happy to cover her shift so she could go to Kirby’s (Angelina Thomson) album launch. When Irene briefly hesitated, Leah reminded her that they’d previously discussed it.

“Yes, Leah, I know!” Irene snapped back. “Alright? I’m not a flippin’ imbecile.”

Later, Irene opened up to John, admitting that her memory lapses were becoming increasingly common, and that she’d found herself standing in middle of the garden in her nightie, with no idea what she was doing there.

However, as John became increasingly concerned by her confession, Irene tried to downplay things.

She tried to write it off as sleepwalking, and rejected John’s suggestion that she see a doctor, telling her friend that she was looking for reassurance, not for him to freak her out.

Yet later this week, Irene suffers another scare, and it’s one that could have had serious consequences. As she prepares to leave the beach house and head to work at the diner, Irene is stopped in her tracks by the sound of a loud cry.

She waits, and a few seconds later, the sound rings out again. Suddenly, she realises what it is – baby Archie, crying nearby.

The house is otherwise empty, Harper (Jessica Redmayne) is out, and Irene was meant to be babysitting. Yet she has no recollection of agreeing to look after Harper’s baby for the day.

It’s the first time that Irene’s memory issues could have left somebody else in danger, and as she looks down at Archie, she fears what could have happened if she’d left the house.

She calls John, and he arrives to find Irene in distress. She finally opens up about what’s happened, and tearfully admits that she needs help.

Will Irene be okay?

This storyline is believed to be the beginning of Irene’s exit from Summer Bay, after it was announced that Lynne McGranger was stepping back from the show after 32 years. Her final scenes are expected to air in August.

“After almost 33 years in my dream role and working everyday with people who I love, respect and whom I now consider family, it’s bittersweet to be closing the chapter on what has been the best and longest gig of my life,” Lynne said in a statement earlier this year.

“I am forever grateful to the best production crew in the world and to our genius writers – whose doors are always open – for everything they have done for Irene over the past 33-odd years, and I am so proud of the storyline which will see Irene out of the Bay. Above all, a massive, heartfelt thank you to the fans for your continued love and support.”

Elsewhere, Theo (Matt Evans) faces another shocking attack later this week, just weeks after his ordeal at the hands of the River Boys.

Theo’s ordeal first began when he took out a loan to do up a car, after deciding he needed a new hobby. He began to struggle with the repayments, and when his new friend Sonny (Ryan Bown), who was also struggling with his own finances, met River Boy leader Gage (Tom Wilson), their prayers were answered.

The pair began repairing cars for the dodgy surf gang from nearby Mangrove River, in exchange for copious amounts of cash. The gang had recently begun illegal street racing, and it wasn’t long before Theo began to race for them.

Yet Theo was left for dead when Gage discovered that he’d been sleeping with Gage’s girlfriend, Lacey (Sophea Pennington). The gang lured Theo to their compound under the guise of another race – but in reality, Gage was out for revenge.

The boys tied Theo up and strapped him to the ground, before Gage lowered Theo’s own car onto him, crushing his chest.

Theo was rescued by Sonny just in time, but after a stint in hospital where it wasn’t certain he was going to survive, he’s been forced to undergo weeks of physical therapy to recover from his injuries.

The light at the end of the tunnel has been Lacey – the pair are now dating, and with Gage behind bars, Theo is ready to put the whole ordeal behind him.

“Theo has definitely been through a lot with the River Boys and I think it has made him stronger and only solidified his feelings for Lacey,” Matt Evans tells TV Week.

Yet this week, he’s set to face another terrifying attack. Having decided to sell his precious car to help Lacey find her feet in Summer Bay, Theo places an ad. Within hours, the offers begin rolling in – and the highest offer is happy to pay in cash.

Lacey is suspicious of the offer, but Theo is determined to get rid of the car as quickly as possible. As he meets the buyer, the cash is handed over, and Theo says goodbye to his car.

However, things take a shocking turn as Theo walks off with his bag of cash. As he heads to the bank, Theo is jumped – his money is stolen, and with one punch, he’s knocked out cold!

Are the River Boys back for another round of revenge, and will Theo pull through?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 30th June (Episode 8510)

Kirby puts on the performance of her life. Bree’s concern for Remi grows. Sonny makes a shocking discovery.

Tuesday 1st July (Episode 8511)

Is Kirby getting her big break? Remi gives Sonny a tense reminder. Irene second-guesses herself.

Wednesday 2nd July (Episode 8512)

Tane and Harper have a tense catchup. David uncovers more devastation for Cohen. Irene has a terrifying wake-up call.

Thursday 3rd July (Episodes 8513-8515)

Theo’s victorious sale is short lived. Harper and Tane work to collaborate. Jo fumbles her first day on the job.

Lacey and Cash team up. Kirby makes an announcement. Remi struggles with his feelings.

Kirby chases her dreams. Bree panics. Remi is in party mode.