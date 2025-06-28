Next week on Coronation Street, Todd attempts to help Millie cover her lie, Kevin receives big news as his suspicions grow about Abi and Carl, and Maria and Liam fret over a missing Gary.

Note: Corrie will not air on Friday 4th July.

1) Todd is onto Millie’s lie

Millie’s (Kaitlyn Earley) plan to cause chaos for Todd (Gareth Pierce) and Theo’s (James Cartwright) blossoming relationship looks set to be rumbled this week, as Todd makes a shocking realisation.

Millie has been playing the long game in her attempt to scupper her dad’s new gay relationship, and convince him to move back home to play happy families with her mum Danielle.

Her latest plan has been to fake a pregnancy in the hope that it would convince Theo that he needed her support at home, but she has instead found herself staying at No.11 with her dad and Todd.

Next week, Todd starts to grow increasingly concerned about Millie’s behaviour when she panics upon learning that Theo is planning to speak to her teacher about the pregnancy. Sensing that something isn’t adding up, Todd decides to have a quiet word with her.

Todd tells Millie that it’s clear she hasn’t been telling the truth about the pregnancy, and suggests that the best thing she can do is come clean before things spiral further out of control. An emotional Millie eventually admits that he’s right.

Todd proposes that she take another pregnancy test, which she could use to show that the original may have been a false positive. He promises not to let on to her parents, giving Millie some reassurance.

Later, when Theo arrives back home, Millie nervously tells him that there’s something she needs to talk to him about—but will she go through with telling him the truth, or twist things once again?

2) Abi attempts to get rid of Carl once and for all

Next door at No.13, the ongoing flirtation between Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) and Carl (Jonathan Howard) looks set to be discovered by Kevin (Michael Le Vell), as he prepares to attend a very important appointment.

Abi has been resisting her brother-in-law’s charms ever since he rear-ended her in Freshco’s car park back in April, at that time unaware of each other’s identity.

“She’s got all the feelings and she’s really digging deep to avoid Carl and to not go down that path,” Sally Carman-Duttine tells us. “He knows that’s just going to be a disaster or it’s going to cause a lot of heartbreak.”

Carl had made no secret that he wants to be with Abi, and has persisted with his quest to win over his brother’s wife despite Kevin’s ongoing treatment for testicular cancer.

“I think he loves that sort of danger and excitement and I think there’s a definite element of thrill at the prospect of them being caught,” Sally explains. “I think the more we get to know Carl, the more we see he lives in the moment and does what he wants to do.”

Whilst the pair have come close to kissing on more than one occasion, Abi has been the one to put a stop to things, determined to remain faithful to Kevin and willing for Carl to leave the street.

Next week, Kevin becomes suspicious when he picks up Abi’s phone and spots a message from Carl, who appears to be making a move on her.

Carl’s message suggests he’d like to get to know her better—something Kevin finds hard to ignore.

Over at the garage, Carl is busy fabricating yet another dodgy MOT certificate, after getting into a scheme to use his brother’s garage to shift stolen cars.

Abi, deciding enough is enough with the flirtations, heads over and warns him to stay away from her, knowing that Kevin has seen the message.

When Kevin later arrives at work, Abi draws his attention to a car Carl has recently worked on, pointing out a number of issues with the quality of the repairs.

However, when Kevin checks the garage’s CCTV footage for himself, he’s stunned to witness Abi fiddling with the car.

“She tampers with a car and makes it look like Carl hasn’t done his job properly, simply to get rid of him because she knows she’s at the point of no return now,” Sally tells us.

“Her feelings are very strong and to be around him now, it’s just a matter of time. So she’s just like, he needs to go back to Germany.

She tampers with the car to get him sacked so he’s no longer in the garage and no longer a problem for her. It’s a desperate attempt to save her marriage.”

What will Kevin do?

3) Kevin receives big news

Later in the week, Kevin is quietly seething over recent events, as both he and Abi worry over the imminent oncology appointment to get his latest results.

When a breakdown job comes in, Abi has no choice but to deal with it, and Kevin heads off to the hospital appointment on his own.

Back at the garage, Abi returns to find Carl lounging around and is furious. But Carl is unfazed and makes it clear he still has feelings for her, insisting he knows she feels the same way.

Abi hits back and insists that she loves Kevin, and is content with the life they’ve built together.

As Kevin nervously arrives at the hospital to meet the consultant, he braces himself for whatever news is about to come his way.

Has Kevin’s treatment been working? And how will Abi react if it’s not good news?

“She’d have to just resign herself and make peace with the fact that if he’s still ill then she’s going to stay and help him get better,” Sally adds. “It’s the very least she can do after what he’s done for her.”

“But if he was to come back and be okay, that would be a whole different ball game… I think it would be a green light to perhaps put some distance between her and Kev to decide what she actually wants.”

4) Dee-Dee betrays James’s wishes for Laila

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) makes a devious move, as she goes behind brother James’s (Jason Callender) back and makes a big decision about daughter Laila.

Despite Dee-Dee having chosen to give up her daughter to James—after initially planning to adopt her out—James’s unforeseen return to the UK after his split with boyfriend Danny has seen Dee-Dee begin to bond with her daughter.

After a tough year, Dee-Dee tells James and dad Ed (Trevor Michael Georges) next week that she’s been glad to have the support of her church. James bristles at the mention, and the conversation becomes tense when James firmly states that Laila will be raised without religion.

Unwilling to let it drop, Dee-Dee later arranges to meet with Billy (Daniel Brocklebank) and explains that she would like him to baptise Laila. Billy is sympathetic, but tells her that he can’t go ahead without James’s permission.

Despite Billy’s warning, Dee-Dee starts thinking about what to do next.

Later in the week, Dee-Dee assures James that she respects his wishes and won’t pursue the christening idea.

But when she asks Alya (Sair Khan) to be Laila’s godmother, it becomes obvious that Dee-Dee is planning to go ahead with it regardless—and Alya quickly starts to realise exactly what she’s up to.

Will Dee-Dee get away with her plan?

5 Steve sees a future with Cassie

Meanwhile, with Steve (Simon Gregson) and Cassie’s (Claire Sweeney) relationship now out in the open, Cassie suggest to Steve that it could be a good idea for them to meet up with Steve’s best mate Tim (Joe Duttine) and his wife Sally (Sally Dynevor) for lunch at Speed Daal.

Things get off to a shaky start as Sally throws a few subtle digs Cassie’s way, whilst Tim does his best to keep things civil between them.

But when Steve’s ex-wife Tracy (Kate Ford) turns up midway through, the atmosphere threatens to shift again.

Tracy was not happy to learn that Steve had finally got it together with her sworn enemy, and has retaliated by upping her demands in the planned divorce proceedings, now determined to get 50% of Steve’s share in the cab firm.

But as she lays eyes on the pair in Speed Daal, the question is whether she will be able to keep her anger in check…

As the meal goes on, Sally and Tim start to soften slightly towards Cassie. Could this be the start of a beautiful friendship?

Later, Steve admits to Cassie that he’s beginning to imagine himself falling for her.

Cassie’s taken aback—but how will she react to Steve laying his cards on the table?

6) Maria and Liam fret over Gary

Over at Victoria Court, Gary’s (Mikey North) unexplained absence is still being felt by Maria (Samia Longchambon) and Liam (Charlie Wrenshall).

After rowing with Maria over his encounters with Lou (Farrel Hegarty), who had also begun blackmailing him, Gary explained that he was going to stay with his mum for a bit. But when Gary didn’t return, Maria received a text to say that he was staying with a mate before being hit with a wall of silence.

Unbeknownst to anyone, Gary’s life is in the balance as he lies comatose in Weatherfield General after a mysterious attack.

As Liam’s 16th birthday comes around this week, he reveals to Maria whilst opening his gifts that he’s still heard nothing from Gary, and worries that something bad has happened.

Maria tries to put a brave face on, but begins to fear Liam could be right.

“Maria and Gary are going through a bit of a rough patch at the minute and initially she’s upset that he’s left but doesn’t think too much into it,” Samia Longchambon explains.

“As soon as Gary misses Liam’s birthday, she has a gut feeling that something isn’t right and fears something awful might have happened to him.”

When they later gather for Liam’s birthday tea, Gary’s condition in the hospital rapidly deteriorates.

As a nurse rushes to Gary’s side, will he pull through?

7) Bernie holds an intervention

Also next week, Brody (Ryan Mulvey) is still struggling to come to terms with the life-changing news that Kit (Jacob Roberts) is his biological father.

Angry at mum Lou for keeping it a secret for the past 16 years and refusing to have anything to do with her, Brody’s newfound grandma Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) offered to put Brody up at No.7 until things blew over.

Bernie encourages Brody to reach out and make amends with his mum, but Brody shuts the conversation down, insisting that as far as he’s concerned, Lou is dead to him.

Unwilling to let things lie, Bernie takes matters into her own hands and brings Lou to the house, urging Brody to at least listen to what she has to say.

Will Brody hear his mum out?