Home and Away Spoilers – The River Boys stakeout Cash to find Lacey

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, the River Boys are watching Cash as Lacey remains under police protection, and Mali makes a big decision about the board shop.

The River Boys start ramping up the pressure next week, in the wake of leader Gage’s (Tom Wilson) arrest for his brutal attack against Theo (Matt Evans).

Theo was strapped down and crushed under his own car, after Gage discovered that he was having a secret romance with his girlfriend Lacey (Sophea Pennington).

Though acting as though she was remaining loyal to Gage, Lacey secretly made the decision to make a statement against him. With her words corroborating Theo’s version of events, it was enough for Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) to arrest Gage.

Next week, neighbourhood watch coordinator John (Shane Withington) is concerned about the constant River Boy presence on Saxon Avenue, who seem to be keeping a keen eye on Cash’s place.

When Remi (Adam Rowland) and Bree (Juliet Godwin) later question Cash about the River Boys, he explains that Gage’s legal team have now found out about the statement Lacey gave against him.

As a result, Lacey has now been placed under police protection and has gone into hiding. The gang are staking out Cash’s house in the hope that he might lead them straight to her (the competence of Yabbie Creek’s police officers obviously precedes them).

Meanwhile, with no word from Lacey as he remains in hospital, Theo’s mind is racing. He’s imagining the worst and refusing to take part in his physio sessions. But little does he realise at this point that overprotective aunt Leah (Ada Nicodemou) has already warned Lacey off contacting him.

While Lacey hides out, she’s struggling too–powerless to do anything while Theo remains seriously injured in hospital. Levi (Tristan Gorey) is brought in to assess Theo, but Theo resists the rehab exercises, overwhelmed by anxiety.

Theo admits he can’t focus on recovery until he knows Lacey’s safe and Levi understands, noting that with his mental state so strained, progress will be slow.

When word reaches Leah and Justin (James Stewart), Leah finally admits to a stunned Justin that she told Lacey to stay away from Theo.

Hoping to ease Theo’s mind, they decide to tell him the truth. But the gesture backfires when Theo blasts Leah for her interference.

Justin later calls by the police station hoping for reassurances about Theo’s safety, and at the same time he asks about Lacey.

Whilst Cash can only divulge that that Lacey is safe, Lacey herself decides to emerge from the interview room where she’s been camped out, and asks Justin how Theo is doing.

Cash reminds Lacey that even Justin knowing her location is a risk, and when she later receives a threatening voicemail from one of the River Boys, it’s clear that they’re still watching.

At the hospital, Cash reassures Theo that both he and Lacey are under police protection. Cash later allows Lacey to call Theo, ending things between them. Whilst it breaks her heart to do so, she believes it’s necessary for their safety.

A short while later, Cash personally oversees the placement of police officers outside Theo’s hospital room, and Lacey’s relocation to a new safe house. Cash acts as a decoy along the way knowing that the River Boys are still following him.

Theo is devastated by the latest development and blames Leah for pushing Lacey away.

In an emotional outburst, he orders Leah and Justin to get out and not come back. Bree gently steps in, supporting Theo’s wishes and asking them to give him space.

As he returns home, Cash gets a call confirming that Lacey has made it to the safe house without any issue.

Stepping out of his car, Cash looks back at the River Boy ute that has been shadowing him.

But instead of remaining parked up as usual, they turn around at the end of the cul-de-sac, and drive away.

Cash cannot help but be concerned, explaining to Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) that at least having them on his tail meant he knew where they were.

The question now is why the River Boys have been called off… and what their next move may be…

Elsewhere, Mali (Kyle Shilling) is continuing to struggle on his own at the board shop this week after losing both his staff members in the space of a few weeks.

Girlfriend Abigail (Hailey Pinto) was the first to walk away, not wishing to jeopardise their relationship by being in each others pockets 24/7. Although Mali agreed it was for the best, the lack of notice did leave him in a bit of a pickle.

Luckily Kirby (Angelina Thomson) was still with him to help pick up the slack, or at least she would have been if her mind had been on the job. At the start of relaunching her solo singing career, Mali was frustrated to see Kirby constantly in her notepad jotting down lyrics.

When a music journo, Sebastian (Jonny Hawkins) came to write a ‘day in the life’ article on Kirby, Mali was forced to take over Kirby’s duties as she schmoozed Sebastian and posed for photos.

Already feeling that Kirby was taking advantage for him, the last straw came for Mali when he heard Kirby claim credit for designing some of the boards, as well as describing her job as unfulfilling and merely a stopgap.

Mali fired Kirby on the spot, and although the two soon made up, Mali stopped short of rehiring her.

Things took another downward turn last week when Sebastian’s article about Kirby was finally published. Kirby was horrified to find that Mali had been painted as harsh and oppressive boss with “zero appreciation for the arts or his staff.”

As Mali stewed about the article, and the damage it could do to his business, Abby was forced to admit that its contents weren’t a complete lie. Some of the criticisms were fair in Abby’s eyes—he did fire Kirby without any warning, and was particularly rude to her in the process.

Next week, Mali is still smarting about the article, and neither Abby nor Mackenzie can talk any sense into him. He’s especially frosty with Abby–she didn’t back him when it counted, so her offer of help at the shop now isn’t exactly welcome.

John (Shane Withington) can’t help but point out that getting rid of his only employee without a backup plan in place perhaps wasn’t the best move.

Mackenzie finally calls Mali out for what’s really going on—a bruised ego. It takes a while to sink in, but Mali eventually messages Abby, and the two patch things up.

Later in the week, Mali’s hit with another issue–no one’s applying for the advertised job at the board shop. Kirby shows up to apologise, feeling partly to blame for the situation.

Mali insists it’s fine–business is great, he’s got job applicants lined up, and he couldn’t care less about a few anonymous comments online. But Abby overhears and knows full well that Mali is lying through his teeth.

After she confronts him, Mali tells Abby that Kirby needs to focus on her music at the moment, rather than worrying about his own problems.

Abby soon comes clean with Kirby, who wastes no time heading down to the beach in search of anyone who might want a job. But after Mali finds her mid-mission, he breaks the news–he’s made the decision to scale things back and revert to being a one-man operation.

He wants to focus more on the creative side of things, so will continue designing the boards and just do a handful of lessons on the side.

Kirby’s disheartened, still feeling responsible, but Abigail stands by him. At the end of the day, it’s his business, and his call.

Will Mali’s newly scaled-back business plan prove successful?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 16th June (Episode 8476)

Mali and Abigail reconcile. Cogs turn for Tane. Can Roo see Eliza for who she really is?

Tuesday 17th June (Episode 8477)

Roo’s heart breaks. Theo worries for Lacey. Eliza delivers a final blow.

Wednesday 18th June (Episode 8478)

Theo’s given a flicker of hope. Leah’s in overprotective mode. Romance sparks at the safe house.

Thursday 19th June (Episode 8479)

The River Boys are tailing Cash. Remi cuts the romance short. Theo explodes at Leah.

Friday 20th June (Episode 8480)

Mali changes tack. Justin and Leah play the blame game. Cash feels the pressure.