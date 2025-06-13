Next week on Emmerdale, Paddy and Mandy are shocked as Bear lashes out, Robert is confronted by John, Charity discovers Sarah’s devastating secret, and Vinny shuts out Kammy.

1) Bear struggles with his anger

Bear’s (Joshua Richards) erratic behaviour continues to cause concern for Paddy (Dominic Brunt) and Mandy (Lisa Riley) next week, as his anger begins to spill over.

This week saw an increasingly forgetful Bear inadvertently put 4-year-old granddaughter Eve (Bella James) in danger after he left his sleeping pills out on the kitchen table.

As Paddy and Mandy—who have been kept up at night by Bear’s insomnia-fuelled movie viewings—fell asleep on the sofa, a bored Eve found the pills and started playing with them.

Luckily, disaster was averted—but Bear didn’t grasp the gravity of the situation. When a furious Paddy confronted him on his return home, Bear downplayed the incident on realising there’d been no harm done, and promised that he’d be more careful in future.

With angry words exchanged between the pair, Paddy was still holding onto his anger the next morning, prompting Mandy to leap to Bear’s defence.

After being reminded of Bear’s recent insecurity about whether he was truly welcome in their home, Paddy gifted his dad a peace offering in the form of a classic motorbike to restore.

Next week, Paddy’s beginning to wonder if he’s done the right thing as he finds motorbike parts strewn all over the cottage. In an effort to avoid further tension, Paddy and Mandy ask Bear to meet them over at over at the garage, where they reveal that Cain (Jeff Hordley) has allowed him to use the space to fix up the bike.

Bear is delighted and soon gets to work, but it doesn’t take long before he becomes frustrated with the bike and erupts in fury…

2) Kammy comes into Bear’s firing line

Later in the week, Bear’s temper hasn’t cooled, and garage employee Kammy (Shebz Miah) finds himself bearing the brunt of it.

As Kammy tries to offer his help to Bear, the former wrestler suddenly turns on him, standing up and grabbing him by the collar as he threatens him.

Nearby, a gobsmacked Paddy witnesses the incident and immediately steps in to shut it down, left shaken by what he’s just seen.

Back at Tenants later on, Bear breezes in as if nothing’s happened, much to Paddy and Mandy’s confusion. When they question him, Bear grows defensive and storms off upstairs—leaving the pair seriously concerned that something’s not right.

Mandy urges Paddy to stop burying his head in the sand and face his fears about Bear head-on—but when he finally goes looking for his dad, both Bear and the motorbike are nowhere to be found…

Is Bear okay?

3) Aaron visits Robert in prison

Over at Mill Cottage, Aaron (Danny Miller) has a big decision to make after receiving a visiting order from ex-husband Robert (Ryan Hawley).

Six years after cutting everyone off following his imprisonment, Robert made a dramatic return to the village to interrupt Aaron’s wedding to John (Oliver Farnworth), determined to win back his ex-husband from the newfound half-brother he’d never met.

Although Robert succeeded in putting a temporary halt to proceedings, and even shared a sneaky kiss with Aaron as they talked, Aaron made it clear that he had moved on.

As Aaron returned to the ceremony and said “I do“, Robert was being bundled into the back of a police car, having breached the terms of his probation by missing his first check-in.

This week saw a letter arrive at the Mill Cottage flat from HMP Hotten, which was intercepted by John before Aaron saw it. Although John initially hid it, Aaron later caught John as he opened the visiting order.

The pair talked about John’s insecurities, and Aaron assured him that he would not be visiting Robert, binning the letter.

With Robert’s sister Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) having also received a visiting order, she begged Aaron to reconsider after learning that Robert had been beaten up in prison, but Aaron believed that Robert was trying to guilt trip them.

Next week, Aaron confirms to Vic that he will not be making the trip to the prison. Whilst disappointed, Victoria respects Aaron’s decision and agrees to go and visit Robert alone.

But when she returns, Vic’s face says it all. The visit was harrowing, and she’s shaken by the sight of her brother’s condition. She admits she’s at a loss—she doesn’t know how to help him. The guilt hits Aaron hard, leaving him wondering if he’s made the right call.

Risking the wrath of John, Aaron gives in and heads over to the prison to see Robert.

Robert again professes his love for Aaron, but Aaron stands firm—he’s with John now, and that’s where his future lies.

Heartbroken, Robert backs down and promises to stay away.

4) Robert is confronted by John

Of course it doesn’t take long for John to realise where Aaron has gone. Wasting no time, he heads straight to the prison himself, determined to confront Robert and take back some control before things get worse.

But Robert isn’t intimidated by his little bro, telling him that if their dad were still alive, he’d want nothing to do with him.

Then, Robert drops the bombshell, revealing that he and Aaron actually kissed on Aaron and John’s wedding day.

John’s fury ignites, barely keeping it together in the visiting room. He warns Robert he has no clue what he’s really capable of, leaving Robert convinced that John’s hiding something deeper.

As Robert promises he’ll be back in the village soon, John’s left feeling like everything’s slipping through his fingers.

5) Robert returns to the village

Despite his earlier promise to Aaron, the shadow of darkness Robert glimpsed in John has only steeled his determination to destroy their marriage.

On Thursday, Aaron and John are stunned when Robert walks straight back into their lives fresh out of prison. He boldly announces he’s here to reconnect with his family—and that they’re going to be seeing a lot more of him.

But is his focus on taking down John going to be Robert’s downfall?

Vic warns Robert that he needs to take some time to focus on the trauma he faced in prison if he has any chance of moving on with his life—including staying out of trouble that could land him back behind bars!

6) Charity discovers Sarah’s devastating secret

Elsewhere, there’s some good news for Sarah (Katie Hill) as she attends her egg harvesting appointment at the IVF clinic.

With grandmother Charity (Emma Atkins) finally discovering Sarah’s plans to have a baby, and listening to her reasons for doing so, she has offered to put forward the funds.

But Charity is still blissfully unaware that Sarah’s first IVF appointment had revealed she was suffering from cervical cancer, and that she is waiting surgery.

Sarah has only confided in ex-boyfriend Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant) about her diagnosis so far, after bumping into him at the hospital, and has sworn him to secrecy.

“Even when Sarah got told about the cancer diagnosis, straight away her head was ‘Okay but am I going to be OK to have a baby still?’” Katie Hill explained to EverySoap and other press last month.

“She’s obviously dealt with cancer growing up. She’s been through so much and I think she is quite good at handling things like that. As much as it hurts to hear it, she just wants to focus on having this IVF.”

“Deep down she knows that she’s not doing the right thing by not telling anyone. Because she knows if she would, they would just say, ‘Right, hold off the IVF now. Let’s sort out the cancer.’ And she doesn’t want to do that.”

Next week, Sarah is thrilled when Dr Knapp reveals that they were able to harvest a good amount of eggs during the procedure, which will now be test for viability.

But after she and Charity head home, Sarah receives a call on her phone from the hospital.

With Sarah otherwise occupied, Charity takes the call on her behalf… only to find it’s not the IVF clinic on the other end.

When Sarah returns to the living room, she’s faced with a furious and heartbroken Charity—who reveals that she knows about her cancer diagnosis!

7) Vinny pushes Kammy away

Meanwhile, Vinny (Bradley Johnson) remains in turmoil after attempting to kiss friend Kammy.

The pair were in high spirits after playing a prank on a delivery driver by stealing his van, and had been hotfooting it through the woods after being spotted by a patrol car.

But as they larked about, Vinny misread the situation and leaned in for a kiss.

The moment took Vinny by surprise as much as it did Kammy, who immediately pulled back.

When Kammy started asking if Vinny was gay, Vinny quickly reminded him he’s engaged to Gabby (Rosie Bentham) and tried to laugh it off as a joke.

Kammy took it all in stride, teasing how irresistible he must be—and joked that Vinny had now hurt his feelings by claiming he wasn’t being serious.

But as Kammy casually told Vinny he owed him lunch and walked off towards the HOP, it was clear Vinny was shaken by the moment, having never questioned his sexuality before.

When Kammy later joked about it again, Vinny aggressively shut him down.

“Don’t get so antsy, bro” Kammy reassured him. “It were nowt, we’re all good, aren’t we?”

But as Vinny continues to give frustrated Kammy the cold shoulder next week, it seems that Vinny is struggling with the friendship and newly discovered feelings.

8) Tracy refuses to forgive Vanessa

Also next week, Tracy (Amy Walsh) is not in a forgiving mood after being arrested on suspicion of killing ex-husband Nate (Jurell Carter).

All eyes turned on Tracy when the police discovered Nate’s phone hidden away in daughter Frankie’s play house, having been planted there by Nate’s real killer, John.

Desperate to prove her innocence, Tracy told the police that she had been with sister Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) for the entire day when Nate disappeared, and asked her sister to lie for her.

But pushed to corroborate Tracy’s version of events by DS Walsh (Amanda Ryan), Vanessa admitted that she couldn’t actually remember being with Tracy for the whole time.

The police later found Tracy in The Woolpack in the middle of a brawl with Ruby (Beth Cordingly), where DS Walsh confirmed in front of a mortified Vanessa that her alibi didn’t add up.

In front of the entire pub, Tracy was arrested on suspicion of killing Nate.

“Look what you’ve done,” Tracy screamed at Vanessa, who tried her best to apologise.

As Tracy worried what to do about Frankie, Vanessa offered to look after her, only for Tracy to tell her to go to hell.

Next week, Vanessa tries her best to make things up to Tracy as she approaches her in the shop.

Tracy isn’t interested in her excuses however—in her eyes her sister has betrayed her.

Will the pair ever be able to come back from this?