Home and Away Spoilers – Eliza plans to leave Alf to die

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, as Alf starts to suffer chest pains with no one else around, will Eliza leave him to die?

It’s another day with another life on the line next week, as Summer Bay stalwart Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) is the third resident in the space of a fortnight to suffer a terrifying health scare.

Summer Bay House’s new foster child, Eliza (Martha Kate Morgan), has already put the lives of Harper (Jessica Redmayne) and her baby in danger last week, after she unexpectedly went into labour whilst they were out walking.

Eliza was transfixed by the sight of Harper struggling through labour, whilst knowing that it had already been decided for her to have a caesarean due to the dangers involved in her giving birth naturally.

Wishing to see what would happen, Eliza only pretended to call an ambulance from Harper’s phone, and hid the fact that Tane (Ethan Browne) was trying to get through to her.

In the end, Tane and Levi (Tristan Gorey) were able to track the pair down and Levi safely delivered baby Archie, with Eliza standing back and filming every moment on her phone.

Completely unfazed by the experience, Eliza later showed the video to a shocked Roo (Georgie Parker).

Roo had previously dismissed Marilyn’s concerns about Eliza being alone in the bush with Harper, with Maz worried that Eliza may harm her somehow, but she’s finally begun to wonder whether she was onto something.

Next week, Tane spends a special day taking baby Archie on a grand tour of Summer Bay, starting with the beach where they share a quiet moment as he gazes across the ocean towards New Zealand.

Chuffed to have the little one to himself for the day, Tane wastes no time parading him around the Surf Club, where Mali (Kyle Shilling), John (Shane Withington), and Alf all get the official meet-and-greet.

Word quickly gets back to Eliza that Archie’s out and about, and she turns up at the club with Roo in tow. But things go south fast—Eliza makes a beeline for the baby and asks if she can hold him, only for Tane to stop her in her tracks.

Eliza’s not impressed, and proceeds to pull out her phone and show Tane the footage of Harper giving birth.

Tane is horrified, and as Alf quickly orders Eliza outside, Roo is left to try and defend her actions.

Tane makes it clear that Roo needs to keep Eliza away from his family. Roo admits that Eliza should have asked permission, but thought she was creating a memory that they’d like to keep.

But Tane isn’t placated, as he points out that Eliza knew full well the danger that Harper faced, and that they could have lost both her and the baby.

“So what does she think she was filming?” Tane asks. “A birth, or a death?”

On their return to the house, Eliza announces that she wants to go and see Harper, but Alf and Roo have other ideas, telling her that Alf needs some help with some jobs around the caravan park.

However, unlike the time she was being punished for taking Alf’s fishing knife, this time Eliza is going to be paid the going rate. Plus, she’ll be allowed her phone back too.

Eliza reluctantly agrees and resolves to go and see Harper later, but then scoffs as she overhears Alf and Roo talking about how bribery seems to have done the trick.

As they watch Eliza at work, Alf and Roo are pleased to have provided her with what seems to be a suitable distraction from Harper and the baby.

But later that day, things take a turn. Alf starts feeling a bit off with some chest pains, and asks Eliza to nip into the bait shop to grab his heart pills.

It’s been less than a year since Alf’s last heart scare, which saw him rushed to Northern Districts Hospital where a panicked Bree (Juliet Godwin) promptly froze, forcing Levi (Tristan Gorey) to step in and administer the lifesaving medication.

Eliza heads inside and finds the pills in the drawer of Alf’s desk… but instead of taking them to Alf, she quietly slips them into her pocket. When she returns, she insists she couldn’t find them anywhere.

As Alf’s discomfort starts to build into something more serious, Eliza sticks to her story that she’s looked everywhere for his medication, deliberately withholding them from him.

Whilst Roo and John are over at the surf club wondering where Alf has got to, little do they realise that Alf is in agony back at the bait shop, clutching his chest and yelling at Eliza to fetch his phone.

But Eliza doesn’t exactly spring into action. Instead, she lingers, watching him struggle before finally pretending to hunt for the phone.

When a kindly customer, Marty (Paul Ayre), enters the bait shop and notices Alf clearly in distress, Eliza dismisses his concerns—telling him that she’s just grabbing her ‘grandad’s’ medication and that her mum is on the way.

Eliza eventually returns to Alf and calmly tells him that the phone is dead so she can’t call for help.

Alf begs Eliza to go and fetch help from one of the caravan park residents, but after further time has passed, she returns to say that there’s no one in the vans—they must have gone to the beach.

The clock is ticking as Alf continues to deteriorate, but with seemingly no help forthcoming, will Eliza really let Alf die?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 9th June (Episode 8471)

A life is on the line. Cash questions Gage. Justin snaps.

Tuesday 10th June (Episode 8472)

Tane is pushed away, Gage worries that Lacey has betrayed him. Sonny wants payback.

Wednesday 11th June (Episode 8473)

Leah issues a stern warning. Lacey plays Gage. Tane pushes back.

Thursday 12th June (Episode 8474)

Mali won’t accept help. Tane shows off Summer Bay’s newest resident. Alf needs Eliza’s help.

Friday 13th June (Episode 8475)

Alf’s ticker is against the clock. Eliza is out of control. Mali is slammed by Kirby’s article. Mackenzie gets her hopes up.