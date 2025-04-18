Next week on Emmerdale, Billy thinks he knows who Dawn is having an affair with, Kim has an offer for Caleb, Victoria discovers John’s lie, and Liam is attacked.

Please note that Emmerdale will not air on Monday 21st. An hour-long episode will air on Tuesday instead.

1) Has Billy rumbled Dawn’s secret?

Dawn (Olivia Bromley) finally took the plunge and ended her marriage to Billy (Jay Kontzle) this week, having succumbed to the idea of starting a full-blown relationship with lover Joe Tate (Ned Porteous).

Billy still has no idea that Dawn had been seeing their housemate behind his back, at the moment believing Dawn’s claim that she simply didn’t love him any more.

But a comment from Mackenzie (Lawrence Boyd) next week could bring Billy close to discovering the truth, when he suggests that Dawn might have left him as she was having an affair.

However, the two head down the wrong track, when Mack names Home Farm’s head of security Ross (Michael Parr) as the likely suspect!

When Billy later tries to take a glance at Dawn’s phone, he finds she has changed the passcode on it, immediately arousing his suspicions.

When Joe manages to feed Billy’s theory further, there seems to be no doubt in Billy’s mind as he squares up to Ross, confronting him over the supposed affair with his wife.

The two quickly get into a scuffle, which is only broken up by the appearance of a shocked Dawn.

As Billy rails at the pair over their infidelity, he’s mortified to then realise that Clemmie (Mabel Addison) has heard everything!

Billy tries to make things up to Clemmie but she isn’t receptive to his apologises, refusing to speak to him. Billy’s devastated as he comes to realise that his theory was wrong, and ends up lamenting the situation to Joe of all people.

As Billy breaks down, Joe comforts him, guilt beginning to eat away at him knowing that he’s the true cause of Billy’s pain.

Later that day, Billy decides to move out of Home Farm. Dawn feels wretched, but Joe assures her it’s for the best.

2) Clemmie and Lucas learn the truth

The following day, Billy seeks out Ross to apologise for their confrontation. Ross understands, and encourages him not to let his issues with Dawn come between him and the kids, leaving Billy with a lot to think about.

Taking Ross’s advice to heart, Billy later turns up at Home Farm with flowers for Dawn. He offers a sincere apology for the affair accusation, but Dawn is overcome with guilt. Both are dreading the moment they’ll have to tell the children about their split.

When Clemmie and Lucas (Noah Ryan Aspinall) return home, Clemmie remains cautious around Billy, while Lucas innocently asks if he’ll be staying over again.

Realising they can’t avoid it any longer, Billy and Dawn sit the children down to explain their decision to separate.

It’s an emotional moment for the whole family, and Billy struggles with the heartbreaking reality of leaving the children behind.

Later, with a heavy heart, Billy leaves Home Farm for the last time. Kim (Claire King), seeing his pain, kindly offers him a place to stay in the holiday cottage until he can find somewhere permanent.

3) Kim makes Caleb an offer

Things had already hit the fan last week when Caleb (William Ash) finally discovered the truth about his recent assault, where an apparently random knife attack saw him lose a kidney.

Nephew Joe had in fact orchestrated the incident, in an elaborate scheme to harvest his uncle’s kidney at a private clinic to save his own life.

When Caleb discovered that his nephew was sporting a similar wound to his own, and taking medication used for post-kidney ops, it didn’t take long to join the dots.

But as Caleb violently confronted his nephew, Joe turned the tables by revealing that he’d worked out the truth about Anthony’s disappearance, sure that one of the Miligan-Fox family had killed him.

At a stalemate, Caleb begrudgingly had no choice but to keep quiet about the transplant in order to maintain Joe’s silence, but was determined to be rid of Joe for good.

Luring Joe to the depot, Caleb revved up his car and accelerated towards him, only for Cain (Jeff Hordley) to step in and pull him away at the last second, not wanting Caleb to end up in prison.

Next week, Caleb and Ruby (Beth Cordingly) hold their breath when they’re approached by DI Roberts (Isobel Middleton), who has been heading up the investigation into Anthony’s disappearance.

The pair are relieved when they realise that the detective is actually there to talk about a recent break-in at the depot, rather than Anthony. But as DI Roberts departs, Joe takes the chance to smugly rub it in, prompting Caleb to lash out. Cain steps in quickly once again, but the tension leaves him uneasy about where things are heading.

Later, Kim is taken aback to find Cain waiting for her at Home Farm—he’s determined to end the escalating conflict between Caleb and Joe. As the rivals work together to weigh up their next steps, Joe shows up, and Kim wastes no time laying down some harsh truths, hoping to stop both him and Caleb from landing in prison.

Later that day, a cautious Caleb and Ruby have been summoned to Home Farm, where Joe and Cain are already waiting. Kim prepares herself to bring this feud to an end.

As tempers flare and the conversation spirals, Kim puts forward a peace offering—offering Caleb the land surrounding his depot, a piece of the Tate estate that, if things had been different, could have been his birthright as Frank’s son.

She’s firm that it’s a one-time deal, and Caleb is left to seriously consider her proposal.

The deal seemingly done, Kim is furious with her grandson for forcing her into this situation.

Joe swears he won’t betray her again, and in response, Kim makes a powerful promise—by keeping their enemies close, they can rebuild the Tate empire to be a force to be reckoned with.

4) Victoria discovers John’s lie

Elsewhere in the village, secrets from John’s (Oliver Farnworth) past begin to unravel as Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) makes contact with one of his old army buddies.

Despite John’s reluctance to invite any old friends to his upcoming wedding to Aaron (Danny Miller), Victoria had been determined to get in touch with some of her newfound half-brother’s old comrades in preparation for his stag do, and secretly emailed his old platoon.

Next week, Victoria has managed to get in touch with one of the men, Connor, who she meets in The Woolpack. As they reflect on Connor’s memories of John, Victoria is stunned when he reveals that Aidan Moore—the best mate that John had lost in Afghanistan and whose dog tags he keeps in his van—is in fact alive!

Amongst the revelations that John had been responsible for Nate’s (Jurell Carter) death and a host of other incidents which saw him play the hero, viewers have also witnessed John visiting a comatose man.

Connor gradually shares details about their time in Afghanistan to Victoria, eventually disclosing that Aidan is currently in a coma in Hotten General.

The news hits Victoria hard, and wanting to see the truth for herself, she later finds herself at the hospital and being directed to Aidan’s room. But as she enters, the emotional weight is too much and she swiftly retreats.

Victoria later confronts her brother, dropping the bombshell that she knows the truth about Aidan.

John’s agitated as Victoria lashes out, fuming over his deception, but how will he explain himself?

5) Sarah fumes as Jacob and Kammy go head to head

Meanwhile, final preparations are being made for the dirt bike race between Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant) and Kammy (Shebz Miah).

Jacob has been determined to win ex-girlfriend Sarah back from new love Kammy, with Sarah’s grandmother Charity (Emma Atkins) also pushing him to do so, convinced that Kammy is no good for Sarah.

With Sarah seemingly not interesting in resuming her relationship with him, Jacob instead turned his attentions to his love rival, agreeing to face him in the race despite not having much experience on a dirt bike.

Vowing to go ahead despite Charity and Sam’s (James Hooton) protestations, it’s been left to Sam to train up Jacob within a few short days.

When Sarah inevitably finds out about the race, she berates Kammy, making it clear that if he follows through with it, their relationship is done.

Later, Kammy corners Jacob, accusing him of spilling the secret to Sarah and warns him that things have now turned personal. The two come to an agreement—the competition is back on.

As the day of the race arrives, Sam, Charity, and Jacob gear up for the challenge. Cain turns up unexpectedly, declaring he’s there to cheer on Kammy, much to Charity’s irritation.

Meanwhile, Sarah has confided in Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) about the situation, who suggests they go through Sarah’s romantic prospects, drawing up a list of strengths and weaknesses for each contender.

Back at the track, Cain and Charity make a wager just as the engines roar to life.

Kammy pulls ahead early on, but a sudden obstacle slows him, letting Jacob catch up.

When they reach the notorious ‘Devil’s Leap’, Jacob pauses at the edge—just long enough for Kammy to charge forward and land the jump cleanly. Jacob follows, but without enough momentum, he crashes hard.

Kammy runs to check on him, but Jacob pushes him away, seething.

As all this unfolds, Sarah storms onto the scene, visibly fuming.

Kammy crosses the finish line and basks in the win—but his triumph is cut short when he spots Sarah’s furious expression waiting for him!

Will Sarah stick to her word by ending things with Kammy?

6) Vinny has second thoughts

Over at Dale Head, life in the new digs seems anything but rosy for Vinny (Bradley Johnson) and Gabby (Rosie Bentham).

Having left Home Farm after disagreeing with Kim over son Thomas’s upbringing, Gabby had initially moved in with Vinny and the Dingles at Wishing Well Cottage.

Gabby was quickly getting on Sam’s wick though, so he hatched a cunning plan to trick Kim into thinking the couple were looking to move to Leeds.

Panicked about the thought of losing grandson Thomas, Kim quickly offered Gabby and Vinny the use of Dale Head, rent-free.

Vinny had originally only suggested moving in with Gabby in order to help out with childcare, but when he’s asked to step up to the plate next week, it seems he’s having second thoughts.

In a sudden outburst outside the cottage which takes Gabby by surprise, Vinny announces that he doesn’t want to be a dad before storming off.

Gabby is left puzzled given Vinny’s previous dedication. Will she get to the bottom of what’s going on?

7) Who’s attacked Liam?

Also next week, third time’s the charm for Liam (or not as the case may be), as he finds himself knocked out for the third time in the space of two months!

Liam had first suffered a bleed on the brain in the Valentine’s Day limo crash, before a later altercation with Ella (Paula Lane) saw him fall and hit his head on a rock.

Although Ella hadn’t intended to injure Liam as she pushed him, it seems that someone does have it in for the village doctor this time around!

Mackenzie (Lawrence Boyd) is shocked when he finds Liam unconscious on the ground at the entrance to the allotments, sporting a nasty head wound.

It’s clear that Liam has been attacked and left for dead, but who was the assailant? Could John have struck again?

Receiving a call from Mack, Chas and Aaron rush out of the pub to Liam’s side. Will he be okay?