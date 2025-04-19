Next week on EastEnders, Phil discovers Nigel’s dark plan, Nicola panics as she tries to hide Shireen’s body, Kojo reveals his dream, and Avani finds herself friendless.

Here’s everything in store in Walford from Monday 21st to Thursday 24th April.

1) Nigel feels smothered

This week’s episodes saw Nigel’s (Paul Bradley) young-onset dementia symptoms worsen once again, as he entered the pharmacy, believing it was the old video shop where he used to work.

Nigel was worried that he was late for his shift, and lashed out at the pharmacist when she explained that the shop hadn’t been a video store for years.

Jean (Gillian Wright) found a confused Nigel and took him back to Phil’s (Steve McFadden) house at No. 55 Victoria Road, and while Phil covered for his friend, it was clear that Jean was concerned and didn’t fully believe their explanation for Nigel’s state.

With Nigel clearly deteriorating, next week sees Phil do his best to protect his friend. However, as the residents prepare for the forthcoming Easter egg hunt on Easter Monday, Nigel feels smothered by Phil’s overprotective nature.

When Yolande (Angela Wynter) suggests that Nigel suit up as the Easter bunny, he spots an opportunity to prove to Phil that he’s still got his faculties.

However, it ends up having the opposite effect, when Nigel confuses Hope (Isabelle Smith) for his daughter Clare, as he did with Lexi (Isabella Brown) a few weeks back.

His mistake leads to a confrontation with Harvey (Ross Boatman), and afterwards, Jean, Harvey and Ian (Adam Woodyatt) all question Phil on Nigel’s wellbeing.

Backed into a corner, he finally reveals all on his dementia diagnosis.

2) Teddy presses on with his new project

A few weeks ago, we discovered that Nicola (Laura Doddington) was the one responsible for the disappearance of Shireen, Harry’s (Elijah Holloway) ex-girlfriend, who vanished four years ago.

Harry was the prime suspect in Shireen’s disappearance, but the police never managed to gather enough evidence to charge him.

Shireen’s brother Asad (Aslan Amjad) then turned up in Walford, accusing Teddy (Roland Manookian) of being the one responsible.

While Nicola later told Sharon (Letitia Dean) and Zack (James Farrar) that Teddy did indeed kill Shireen, we soon discovered that Nicola was actually to blame – having paid a man named Benji (Carl Prekopp) to do her dirty work.

Nicola was taken aback to learn that Teddy was teaming up with Junior (Micah Balfour) to work on a new construction project in Dartford, as that just so happens to be the same part of London where Shireen’s body is buried.

She did her best to dissuade Teddy from working on the project, encouraging him to focus his efforts on his family, but Teddy decided to press on with the lucrative opportunity in secret.

Next week, Nicola overhears Teddy taking a clandestine call from Junior about the project. Teddy is forced to admit that he’s still involved and refuses to pull out, despite Nicola’s best efforts.

He later recruits new arrival Ross (Alex Walkinshaw) to join the build, and things begin to progress at pace.

When Nicola arrives to offer Teddy her support, she’s shocked as she discovers the location of the site – the exact same place where Shireen’s body is buried!

3) Avani finds herself friendless

Avani (Aaliyah James) has been doing her best to support friend Lily (Lillia Turner) after Martin’s (James Bye) death with her own unique brand of comfort – mainly by smoking weed and drinking together.

Last week, when Amy (Ellie Dadd) held a party at No. 27, Avani’s dealers made an unexpected appearance, aggressively trying to peddle their wares on the partygoers.

Avani was forced to get Amy to call Jack (Scott Maslen) and order the dealers out of the house, and despite her best efforts to convince Amy that she didn’t invite the dealers, and had thrown away the weed she’d brought to the party, Amy wanted nothing to do with her.

Next week, she finds herself friendless as Amy and Lily ignore her texts after Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) encourages her daughter to spend time with her friends.

With the pair ignoring her, Prirya instead encourages Avani to have lunch with Barney (Lewis Bridgeman) at McKlunky’s, where the pair manage to make amends.

4) Kojo reveals his dream

When Teddy gives the Knight family an update on the rebuild of The Vic, everyone is overjoyed at the prospect of moving back home – that is, apart from Kojo (Dayo Koleosho), who doesn’t seem thrilled at the prospect…

On Tuesday, Kojo reveals to his family that he wants to move out and live on his own!

George (Colin Salmon) isn’t convinced that it’s a good idea, despite Gina’s (Francesca Henry) best efforts to convince her dad to let Kojo have his independence.

Determined to prove that he’s got what it takes, Kojo decides to get himself a job, and lands a trial shift at The Arches with Harry.

What could possibly go wrong?

On Thursday, it seems George had nothing to worry about – as an excited Kojo prepares for his trial shift, it’s a huge success!

Kojo and Harry make an unexpectedly great team and Kojo manages to secure himself a permanent role – alongside an invite to Nicola’s birthday party!

5) Nigel’s revelation shocks Phil

At the end of Monday’s episode, Phil – who recently tried to take his own life at the garage while suffering from depression – discovers that Nigel plans on ending his life if his memory continues to deteriorate.

On Tuesday, as the pair discuss the revelation at No. 55, Nigel tries to explain himself, but Phil refuses to listen and leaves, angry at his friend for even considering such a thing.

With Jean now filled in on Nigel’s diagnosis, she arrives at Phil’s house and the pair share a heart-to-heart about his diagnosis, but Nigel keeps quiet about his plans to end his life.

Meanwhile, Phil heads to No. 25, now solely home to the Knights after Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) and Bianca (Patsy Palmer) exited Albert Square in emotional scenes at the end of Thursday’s episode.

He turns to Linda (Kellie Bright), who encourages him to support Nigel despite his controversial plan.

Encouraged by their conversation, Phil heads back home to make amends with his old friend, but he’s shocked when he finds the house empty and a goodbye letter on the table – it seems Nigel is planning to leave Walford!

6) Nicola asks Ravi for help

On Tuesday, when Teddy informs Nicola that construction will begin on the Dartford site that very week, Nicola panics – how long until the construction workers discover the buried body?

Nicola summons Benji, the man who she hired to kill Shireen, to Harry’s Barn.

It seems that Benji isn’t able to help, as when Nicola finds herself out of options, she summons Ravi (Aaron Thiara) and tells him she has a job for him…

On Wednesday, Nicola celebrates her birthday, but despite Teddy, Harry and Barney pulling out all the stops to celebrate, she’s clearly got more important things on her mind.

Summoning Ravi to Walford East, she offers him £10,000 to help her hide the evidence.

As she heads to The Arches, she lies to Harry about what she’s up to as she manages to secure a customer’s van for her scheme.

Will Ravi be able to hide the evidence before it’s too late?

7) Phil tries to talk Nigel out of his plan

On Wednesday, Phil tries to find Nigel after he left without saying goodbye, and his fears grow when both Yolande and Jaean confirm that they haven’t seen him.

Linda joins in with the search, and they eventually manage to find Nigel. He and Phil are able to make amends, before Nigel reluctantly agrees to return to No. 55.

While he and Phil may have made up, it hasn’t made any difference to Nigel’s plans – he breaks down as he insists that he wants to have the option of ending his life before the dementia takes hold.

Phil isn’t able to change Nigel’s mind, but as Phil later heads to the café, a conversation with Yolande gives him food for thought, and he comes up with a plan.

Will he manage to talk Nigel around?

8) Phil continues to wind Nigel up

Despite Nigel having opened up to him, Phil can’t keep his controlling nature in check, and Nigel continues to be overwhelmed by his overzealous approach to care as we head into Thursday’s episode.

Later, Phil tells Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) that Nigel can’t continue working in the café – the one bit of normalcy that has kept Nigel feeling useful.

How will Nigel react to Phil overstepping the mark?

9) Elsewhere…

Also coming up next week, Zack is deflated when Barney refuses to let him help diffuse the situation with Tommy (Sonny Kendall) and Joel (Max Murray), after the pair mocked him and filmed Barney’s first workout at The Boxing Den last week.

Things soon go from bad to worse for Zack – who viewers now know is Barney’s biological dad – but what happens…?

Later, Barney frets as Avani accepts his invitation to his mum’s birthday party.

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 21st April (Episode 7105)

Nigel spies an opportunity to prove himself.

A request from Junior leaves Teddy with few options.

Priya does her best to lift Avani’s spirits.

Tuesday 22nd April (Episode 7106)

Phil seeks out Linda’s advice.

Nicola attempts to take hold of a situation.

Kojo is determined to prove himself.

Wednesday 23rd April (Episode 7107)

Nigel and Phil have a heart-to-heart.

Thursday 24th April (Episode 7108)

Teddy pulls out all the stops for a special occasion.

Phil struggles to contend with his new responsibilities.

Kojo excitedly prepares for a new challenge.