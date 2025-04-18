Next week on Neighbours, Chelsea exposes two massive secrets with life-changing consequences, Leo goes on the run, Jane’s mum arrives, Paul proposes, and Remi sabotages Cara’s new career.

Here’s everything coming up on Neighbours next week, from Monday 21st to Thursday 24th April.

1) Leo’s on the run

The end of this week’s episodes saw Leo (Tim Kano) take Abigail (Nikita Kato) and go on the run, after learning that the expert witness who may have been his ticket to freedom had switched to side with the prosecution.

Returning to the drama next week, Krista (Majella Davis), Aaron (Matt Wilson) and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) are shocked to discover Leo has taken off with Abby and become a fugitive.

Paul (Stefan Dennis) is determined to hide this from Detective Fox (Tom Wren) in the hope they can bring him back before the police discover that Leo has broken the conditions of his bail.

Before long, Paul has the realisation that he could be about to lose another son for good and breaks down to Terese.

Meanwhile, Aaron and Krista put their heads together to think of places Leo could currently be hiding out.

Thankfully, Krista later clocks Isla (Hana Abe-Tucker) playing a game on her iPad with Abby and gets the toddler to ask Abby for her location.

Now armed with the address of Leo’s hideout, Krista sneaks off to find Abby and her husband before she loses them once and for all… will she make it in time?

2) Nell succumbs to her guilt

When Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) finds out Leo has done a runner to avoid jail time, she’s pushed to her limits after weeks of torturing herself over her dark secret.

She calls JJ (Riley Bryant) to tell him that she’s going to hold her hands up and tell Terese the truth – she was responsible for Seb’s demise.

But the pair are oblivious to the fact that Chelsea (Viva Bianca) has heard everything via Thomas’s baby monitor. What will she decide to do with the information?

3) Darcy revels in his success

Darcy (Mark Raffety) gears up for the open session for his new health centre venture, after being inspired to host the event by his new girlfriend, Chelsea.

He’s confident it will be a good turnout after he secured plenty of interest from the residents of Eirni Rising, making the most of his new position job-sharing with Karl (Alan Fletcher).

However, Terese stages an intervention after hearing Karl’s concerns that Darcy has been overstepping the mark by soliciting support from his new patients.

Terese arranges a more appealing outing for the residents to attend instead, leaving Darcy’s session at risk of being eerily quiet.

Darcy, fearing that the session will now be a total flop, think that he’s out of options.

Elsewhere, Karl convinces fellow doctor Remi (Naomi Rukavina) to attend the session so she can report back on the goings on.

Despite Karl’s best efforts, Darcy’s information session ends up being a success after Chelsea manages to boost numbers for her new man!

Darcy and Chelsea celebrate their teamwork in the bedroom and mark their new relationship, while Karl is frustrated when Remi returns without any concerns about Darcy’s dealings – is it all legitimate after all?

4) Cara commits to a new life as a cop

Meanwhile, Cara (Sara West) is intent on convincing Remi that her goal of becoming a cop is the right decision, despite her wife’s reservations.

Cara’s personal investigation into Leo’s case resulted in retaliation from Seb’s dealer Jordan (Diana Laichyk), and saw Remi being attacked and hospitalised after Jordan mistook Remi for Cara after spotting her in the same car.

While Andrew (Lloyd Will) initially told Cara to stop her vigilante mission, he soon realised that she could put her detective skills to use by joining the police force. Next week, Cara asks Andrew for help to get Remi on side, but the tactic falls short.

Meanwhile, Remi manages to convince Paul to update Cara’s job role and remove the compliance aspect, knowing that dobbing on her colleagues was what pushed Cara over the edge.

Remi’s convinced Cara will return to her role, until she discovers Cara has already resigned from Lassiters.

She’s convinced that Lassiters is not her future, and being a cop is!

5) Paul drops Nell in it

Upon hearing Nell’s confession, Chelsea rushes to find Paul, determined to be the one to give him the news.

Whilst a distraught Nell shares her heavy secret with her stepmother, Detective Rafe is busy informing Paul there’s a warrant out for Leo’s arrest. As Paul panics, Chelsea arrives to share her revelation with him – Nell killed Seb!

Once Nell explains her part in Seb’s death to Terese, they head to the police station, hopeful that sharing this will get Leo back.

But when they arrive, they are confused to find Paul, Chelsea and Rafe already there.

The penny drops for Terese as it becomes clear Paul’s broken her trust and exposed Nell’s secret to Detective Rafe before even talking to her.

Terese rages at Paul for betraying Nell and tells him there’s no coming back from this!

Are Paul and Terese over once and for all?

6) Krista prepares to flee with Leo

Elsewhere, Leo can’t believe his eyes when Krista appears at his hiding place, just as they are about to leave for Rio de Janeiro.

Krista tells him she is coming too, not willing to lose him and Abigail forever, but Leo thinks it’s too big a sacrifice to make.

Yet Krista won’t give in and is adamant she’s ready to flee with them – they are her family. Leo’s heartened by her dedication to them and gives in to her plea, letting her join them on the run.

In the nick of time, Paul gets hold of Leo to tell him that Nell’s confessed to pushing Seb so he’ll be saved from jail!

With Leo now in the clear, he, Krista and Abigail return to Erinsborough. When Leo sees a distraught Nell, he tries his best to comfort her and says they’ll get through this together.

After an adrenaline-filled couple of days, Leo’s emotions finally take hold at the relief that he won’t face life in prison.

7) Susan and Chelsea clash

Back on Ramsay Street, Darcy is determined to try and get Karl and Susan on side with his choice of girlfriend, despite Chelsea’s reputation from her actions the last time she was in town.

Trying to make the point that Chelsea also deserves a second chance, he arranges dinner for the four of them at No. 22, but Chelsea and Susan soon find themselves at odds over their views of Nell.

Chelsea defends Paul for dobbing Nell in to protect his son, but Susan is fully on Nell’s side and tensions rise.

Keen to intervene, Darcy pulls Susan aside to state how important this new relationship is for him. Although Susan has reservations about her nephew jumping into things too quickly, she softens her tone.

Yet Chelsea starts to struggle with how intense Darcy is being so soon into their dating and shares her concerns with Remi – does he see their relationship as something more serious than she does?

8) Chelsea becomes privy to another shocking revelation

With Nell struggling under the burden of what she did, Jane (Annie Jones), Karl, Susan and Terese rally to support her in the wake of her confession.

JJ and Terese try their best to offer reassurance when she fears she’ll be imprisoned for her actions. Meanwhile, Terese continues to reject Paul, who is adamant he did what he did to protect Leo.

JJ remains angry at his aunt for giving Paul the opportunity to tell the police before Nell and making her situation worse. When Terese vents to Karl and Susan about Paul, they take her side but make the point that Paul was justified in doing what he did for Leo.

Terese realises they are right, but she’s outraged when Darcy offers his opinion that Chelsea also had good intentions.

Terese has been fearful that Darcy will go back on his agreement since he began dating Chelsea, but Darcy assures Terese he’ll continue to keep an eye on Chelsea for her, not realising that Chelsea is listening in on their conversation!

Chelsea confronts Darcy and he confesses to the set-up with Terese, while trying to assure her that his intentions with her are now real. Yet Chelsea isn’t convinced and ends their relationship there and then.

Meanwhile, Cara takes JJ to visit Nell at the penthouse, where Paul is apologising to Nell for going to the police. Cara is next up on Paul’s apology train, where he says sorry for punishing her actions with the compliance role, now able to see her point of view.

They’re interrupted when Chelsea bursts into the Penthouse to announce to Paul that Terese asked Darcy to conspire against her!

9) Paul proposes

Paul is furious with Terese for going behind his back when she knew the damage this could cause to his future relationship with his son.

Paul confides in Leo about his predicament, who implies that Terese could be unsettled and decided to take the path she did because of her history of partners cheating on her.

He convinces his dad to take a stand and show Terese just how important she is to him, despite Thomas’s presence in his life.

Paul invites Terese to partake in a game of outdoor chess, a game they love to play together. He uses the moment to pop the question to Terese for the third time in their on-again-off-again relationship.

Will Terese take the risk and remarry Paul?

10) Krista’s dreams come true

Elsewhere, a newly invigorated Leo invites Krista to join him and Abby for brunch.

Following this, Krista tells Aaron she’s desperate to start the life with Leo they’d planned for once they were married, but she doesn’t want to push her luck while things are going so smoothly.

Later, Leo turns up at Krista’s apartment to make a huge announcement – he wants them to move in together and become a real family.

Krista couldn’t be happier that her dreams are once again becoming a reality, after all of the turbulence of the last few months.

11) Jane’s mum moves to town

Over at Eirene Rising, Susan and Karl do their best to comfort Darcy after his breakup with Chelsea, just as a mysterious new resident by the name of Amanda Harris rocks up.

Susan sees Amanda unpack a picture of her and Jane and realises the connection – she’s Jane’s mum! Amanda was last seen in Erinsborough way back in 1987, with Briony Behets reprising the role she hasn’t played for nearly four decades.

Back then, Amanda had moved to Hong Kong, and returned to Erinsborough to reconnect with daughter Jane after two years away.

Yet shy Jane had blossomed while her mum was out of the country, after her infamous makeover which saw Charlene (Kylie Minogue) transform her from dowdy, bookworm “Plain Jane Superbrain” into a much more confident and stylish character.

However, Jane’s newfound confidence only led to further clashes for the pair, as Amanda became jealous of her daughter.

Back in the present day, Darcy introduces himself to a very flirtatious Amanda, who soon distracts him from his troubles with Chelsea.

Susan’s left in a difficult position when Amanda asks her to keep her move to Eirini Rising confidential from her family. She tells Susan she’s waiting for Jane to reach out to her first, as she wants to see how much Jane and the kids actually care about her…

Susan feels she has no other choice but to keep it to herself, while worrying about the repercussions for her and Jane’s friendship when she inevitably finds out!

12) Terese gives Paul her answer

Elsewhere, it’s a no from Terese after Paul proposes, even though he insists he isn’t just doing it because of Chelsea. Terese remains adamant he’s doing it for the wrong reasons – it’s his way of trying to resolve all of their recent issues.

Later, Chelsea spots Paul looking sad with the ring and gathers that he was rejected, leaving her wondering if there’s hope for her yet…

Later, she admires the family photos of her, Paul and Thomas, hoping for a real future with the father of her child. It seems Chelsea isn’t as reformed as she’s been claiming…

When Terese vents to Remi about Paul’s proposal, Remi sees it in a more positive light, suggesting that Paul was trying to give her his ultimate reassurance that he only wants to be with her.

This encourages Terese to go to Paul and assure him she will be proud to be his wife once again – but only when the time is right. However, she makes her position clear that she can never trust Chelsea after everything she’s done.

Paul is pleased to hear there is real hope for their future, despite still facing an uphill battle with Chelsea.

13) Cara discovers her wife’s betrayal

Cara is still buzzing about the prospect of joining the police academy, despite Remi still not being on board.

As Cara fills in the application form, she worries when she comes to the section on medical history, fearing that mentioning her recent hysterectomy may rule her out of selection.

Nicolette and Chelsea don’t think it will hurt to omit it from the form, but Remi feels strongly that Cara should be open. Eventually, Cara decides not to mention it, but Remi finds a way to amend the form behind her wife’s back…

Cara sends the application without checking it over again – clearly not learning from the time Dex amended her IT assignment behind her back – while Aaron offers to support her in getting in shape before her physical assessment.

Later, Cara goes over what she submitted and is baffled to see that her injuries are included. Cara realises Remi went behind her back and she’s left fuming at her wife’s actions. Has Remi jeopardised Cara’s new career before it’s even begun?

14) Wendy re-evaluates her new career

Meanwhile, Wendy (Candice Leask) avoids Andrew and Sadie’s (Emerald Chan) questions about her supply teaching stint the day before.

When they push her to share, she finally admits that the pupils played a prank and named her ‘Windy Fartwell’.

Her enthusiasm for her new career at rock bottom, Wendy is faced with a dilemma when Nicolette (Hannah Monson) suggests she could always work with her at Harold’s.

Will Wendy give up on her teaching dream and make a return to hospitality?

15) Sadie accidentally reveals her scars to all

With Taye (Lakota Johnson) the newest resident of the No. 32 sharehouse, his new housemates start planning a housewarming party for him.

Yet Sadie rejects the invite, and Byron soon finds out it’s because it coincides with the day she can stop wearing the dressings which have covered the burns she suffered during garage fire.

Still struggling, Sadie explains that she’s not ready to reveal her body at a pool party. Byron asks to be there for her when she takes them off for good, and she agrees.

As the housewarming party gets underway, Max (Ben Jackson) reminds Taye that he needs to send over the bond and rent ASAP. Taye offers his reassurance he will get to it, but it’s clear that he’s struggling for cash.

When he overhears that Byron had a stint of being an escort, he gets an idea – could it be a fun way to make some extra cash?

Meanwhile, the gang are missing Byron and Sadie’s presence and drunkenly decide to take the party over to No. 26 instead.

Unfortunately, they barge through the door of the Rodwell house, just as Sadie removes her bandages and reveals her scars for the first time.

What should have been a private moment leaves Sadie devastated that they were all there to watch, as she shouts at everyone to get out. Will Sadie ever be able to come to terms with the changes to her body?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 21st April (Episode 9228 / 325)

Paul and Krista work together against the clock.

Nell crumbles under her guilt.

Cara commits to a new trajectory.

Tuesday 22nd April (Episode 9229 / 326)

Futures are in jeopardy as a race against time continues.

Terese accuses Paul of betrayal.

A new couple find themselves on different pages.

Wednesday 23rd April (Episode 9230 / 327)

Susan is thrown by an unannounced arrival.

A couple commits to a new beginning.

A resident overhears a grim secret.

Paul makes a shock move.

Thursday 24th April (Episode 9231 / 328)

Terese makes a decision about her future.

An act of sabotage leaves Cara furious.

Wendy hides her humiliation.

A well-intentioned gesture causes distress.