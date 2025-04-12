11 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 14th to 18th April

Next week on Coronation Street, Abi struggles to resist temptation, Todd kisses Sarah, Lou makes another enemy, and Sean hits a new low.

1) Abi struggles with Carl’s presence

When Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) engaged in a bit of flirty banter in Freshco’s car park last week, following a minor collision when a man swiped her parking space, little did she realise that she’d soon be coming face-to-face with the handsome stranger again.

Regaling the story to her family in the bistro, Abi was mortified when she returned from the ladies to find the man standing next to Kevin (Michael Le Vell) and Debbie (Sue Devaney), who revealed that he was their little brother Carl (Jonathan Howard)!

“It was gutting because he’d awakened something in her,” Sally Carman-Duttine tells us. “I think with Abi, with her being an addict, there was that rush, that adrenaline that she hasn’t had for a very long time. It completely turned her from red to blue.”

Despite the family connection, Abi’s newfound brother-in-law hasn’t stopped with the secret flirting, and Abi is finding it hard to resist his charm.

“She wants to shut it down because it would just devastate everything,” Sally continues. “She’s been given this whole life with Kevin, the kids are secure, she’s got a child now who’s safe and she’s all sorted. Her life is calm and loving, and that is something she’s craved for.”

“But a massive part of who Abi is is dangerous. There’s the addiction element; she thrives on risk-taking and danger. That part of her life, which was dormant, has now come up. There’s like an animal inside her and she’s absolutely fighting this with everything she’s got.”

“He is really cheeky,” Sally adds. “He’s sort of playing her and she knows he is, but as much as she hates him, this attraction is much stronger than that.”

With Carl now sticking around, Abi is struggling with his constant presence, and asks him if he would mind giving her some alone time with Kevin this afternoon following his latest chemo session.

Carl offers to take Kevin to the hospital, but when Abi later begins to wonder where they’ve got to, she calls Kevin’s mobile. Carl answers, and informs her that he and Kevin are back from the hospital and having a drink in the Rovers.

Furious, Abi storms over to the pub and rails at Carl, accusing him of deliberately sabotaging her special afternoon with Kevin.

But as Kevin returns from the gents to find his wife and brother mid-argument, he asks what’s going on…

Later in the week, the family join Debbie at the hotel for a wedding menu tasting session, unaware of her potential dementia diagnosis. Having already attended her appointment at the memory clinic, Debbie tells the family that life is for living, and she intends to do just that.

But will she be able to tell them what’s actually going on?

As the side effects of his chemo take hold, Kevin is forced to return home, leaving Abi with Carl. Carl eventually confides in Abi that he is facing finanical struggles, and his business in Germany is on the verge of going bust.

Carl needs to head back to sort things out, but feels bad about leaving Kevin during his illness. Abi assures him that Kevin will understand, though has her own reasons for wanting Carl out of the way.

“She’s absolutely like, ‘You need to go back’,” Sally shares. “It’s her last attempt to say, ‘I need you out of my life.’ She’s thinking of the kids, she’s thinking also of what she’s got with Kevin and what they’ve got really works.”

“They do love each other but she’d forgotten what it was like to feel alive. So she just wants Carl to go in the hope that that feeling will disappear.”

When Carl eventually admits his predicament to Kevin, his big brother is gutted, wishing he could help in some way. What will Carl decide to do?

2) Theo has another shock for Todd

The mystery of why Todd’s (Gareth Pierce) new love interest Theo (James Cartwright) had been blowing hot and cold was revealed last week, when Theo came into the undertakers in the company of his wife, Danielle (Natalie Anderson)!

Todd was understandably furious about the revelation, but there’s a further shock to come which could make things even more complicated.

Next week, Todd reveals to Sarah (Tina O’Brien) that he hasn’t had any sleep, after terminally-ill aunt Julie (Katy Cavanagh-Jupe) was up all night in pain. Sarah offers Todd a spare key to her flat in order to let himself in and get some rest whenever he needs to.

A short time later, Theo and Danielle return to the undertakers as they continue to prepare for Danielle’s mother’s funeral, but Todd is stunned when he sees that they have two teenage children, Miles (Lewis William Magee) and Millie (Kaitlyn Earley), in tow!

The pair only have time to exchange a few words whilst Danielle and the kids are out of earshot, but as Theo follows Todd back to Sarah’s flat, he begs for a chance to explain.

3) Sarah gets drawn into Theo’s lies

The two seem to come to an understanding, with Todd admitting that whilst Theo is unable to make any commitment at the moment, he still really likes him and wants to continue seeing him.

When Theo later nips out to Speed Daal, he leaves his phone in the flat which promptly goes off with a text from Danielle. Panicking, Todd begs Sarah to go and find Theo at Speed Daal in order to give him his phone.

But Sarah’s intervention only leads to more confusion, leading Danielle to believe that Todd and Sarah are a couple!

4) Todd kisses Sarah!

Later in the week, Sarah is due to meet Kit (Jacob Roberts) for a date in the bistro, and has a drink with Todd whilst she waits.

Of course, who should then turn up but Danielle. Aware that Danielle thinks he and Sarah are an item, Todd feels he has to invite Danielle to join them for a drink… with Sarah forced to play along!

Things become particularly awkward when Theo arrives, with the four now inadvertently attending a double date together. Purposely winding Theo up, Todd plants a kiss on Sarah, much to the bemusement of Kit who has just arrived…

Sarah is mortified when she realises that Kit has seen her, and is left with some explaining to do!

5) A desperate Sean hits a new low

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Sean (Antony Cotton) finds himself facing further demands from STC inmate Brody (Ryan Mulvey), who is promising to make life hell for Sean’s son Dylan (Liam McCheyne) unless he complies.

Sean has already been forced to smuggle a burner phone for Brody into the STC, slipping it into STC tutor Daniel’s (Rob Mallard) bag in order for Dylan to retrieve whilst in class.

Next week, Brody forces Dylan to carry out an errand for him, leaving him alone in Dylan’s room where he soon finds his list of phone numbers written down.

Noting Sean’s number, Brody later gives him a call and demands £500 in cash!

Not having that sort of money to hand, yet desperate to protect his son, Sean has to think fast to try and raise the funds. When he asks Glenda (Jodie Prenger) if she’s able to lend him £500, she can’t help but wonder whether he’s in any sort of trouble.

Later, in the factory, there’s shock when George (Tony Maudsley) and Eileen (Sue Cleaver) discover that the money from a collection jar set up for Julie’s bucket list fund has been swiped!

A short time later, Sean rushes down Victoria Street and texts Brody, telling him that he’s got the cash and is heading to the arranged meeting point to meet Brody’s contact. But has Sean really stooped so low as to steal from his dying housemate?

6) Daniel discovers Sean’s deceit

On Friday, desperate to put an end to the hold that Brody has over him, Sean finds himself confessing to Daniel about planting the burner phone in his bag. He begs a furious Daniel to try and retrieve it, as it would contain evidence proving what a nasty piece of work Brody is.

But with the news that Sean had put his job at risk by planting the phone, will Daniel be willing to help?

7) Daisy discovers Jenny’s plan

Over at the Rovers, Daisy (Charlotte Jordan) is devastated when Jenny (Sally Ann Matthews) finally reveals to her that Carla (Alison King) is putting the pub up for sale, having run out of patience in waiting for the pair to repay the money they stole from her.

Jenny is hoping to buy the pub herself, using a £60k windfall she’s recently received to help gain a business loan, but she’s opting to not tell Daisy this.

Jenny is unaware that Daisy already knows about the windfall however, and has cooked up a scheme with mum Christina (Amy Robbins) to try and scam Jenny out of the money, believing they should be entitled to it as it came from shares set up by Daisy’s father Gregory.

Hitting the beverages as she takes in the news of the pub being put up for sale, a tipsy Daisy can’t help but make some barbed comments towards Carla when she later comes into the pub.

Christina then overhears Carla telling Jenny that she’d be much better off buying the pub off her without Daisy’s involvement, calling her a spoiled madam.

Christina later relays the conversation to Daisy in private, revealing that Jenny is planning to buy the pub, and the pair double down on their vow to take her down…

8) Dee-Dee vows to fight

Elsewhere, Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) is determined to make Weatherfield General accountable for the life-threatening issues she faced during her labour, which led to her having an emergency hysterectomy.

Dee-Dee had tried to tell various staff that something wasn’t right, and it wasn’t until she passed out that midwife Zoe (Natalie Blair) realised that she was suffering from a postpartum haemorrhage.

Dee-Dee is firmly in the belief that the colour of her skin had played a part in the attitude she received during her treatment, and friend Alya (Sair Khan) has vowed to support her in making a complaint to the hospital.

Next week, Dee-Dee talks with a representative of PALS (the Patient Advice and Liaison Service) who assure her that they’re investigating her complaint and are confident that Zoe was to blame for the incident.

As Dee-Dee leaves the hospital, she’s disgusted to find Asha (Tanisha Gorey) having a deep and meaningful with Zoe. Dee-Dee confronts Zoe, who whilst sorry for what she went through, continues to deny that any of it was her own fault.

Asha later calls to see Dee-Dee and asks if she will reconsider her complaint, pointing out that Zoe could lose her job. But Dee-Dee remains firm, asserting that she was subject to racism during her treatment.

Dee-Dee later bumps into Wes (Kevin Finn) on the street, a kindly nurse who had also been there on the day that Dee-Dee gave birth. But as the two chat, little does Dee-Dee realise that Wes is actually Zoe’s brother…

On Friday, Dee-Dee is frustrated to learn that the the hospital has completed its investigation, but have found no wrongdoing on Zoe’s part.

Later attending a support group with Alya, Dee-Dee learns that all of the women there have experienced a traumatic birth, showing that there’s clearly a much wider issue at play.

Back at the Rovers, Dee-Dee shares that Black women are four times more likely to die during childbirth, leaving the women around her stunned. She later confronts Asha, making it clear that if the hospital refuses to hold Zoe accountable, then she’ll have to take matters into her own hands.

What does Dee-Dee have planned?

9) Gemma helps Lou score a job

Over at No.5, Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) finds herself in an awkward situation when she ends up owing Lou (Farrel Hegarty) a favour.

Gemma and Chesney (Sam Aston) are trying to distance themself from Lou and husband Mick (Joe Layton) ,after discovering that he was the anonymous van driver that Chesney had waged war with. They’re unaware that Mick knows exactly who Chesney is though, who has vowed to play the long game…

When Chesney is offered an opportunity to work a food festival in London for an absent Dev (Jimmi Harkishin), he is worried about leaving Gemma home alone with the five kids.

Gemma’s grateful when Lou offers to help out with childcare so that Chesney can take the job, but soon finds herself having to return the favour when Lou spots that there’s a stylist job going in Audrey’s (Sue Nicholls) salon.

With Gemma to back her up, Lou makes out to a dubious Audrey that she’s an accomplished stylist. Audrey reluctantly agrees to give Lou a trial period, but can’t help but wonder what she’s let herself in for.

10) Lou clashes with Maria

Sure enough, it’s not long before Asha brings news to Gemma that Lou is causing havoc in the salon!

Concerned, Gemma rushes over and walks in just as a heated argument is erupting between Lou and Maria (Samia Longchambon). Things quickly escalate, and when Lou lashes out by flinging hair dye at her, Maria has had enough and fires her on the spot.

As Lou storms out, Gemma follows and finds her in a vulnerable state. Lou opens up, admitting she’s having a tough time at the moment as she’s terrified for her (previously unmentioned) son—who could that possibly be?

Later, Audrey states that she is going to give Lou another chance, pointing out how many clients she’s brought in—much to Maria’s frustration!

11) Dorin’s sticking around!

Also next week, Tyrone (Alan Halsall) is delighted when he learns that son Dorin (Henry Mellor) will be staying with them for longer than originally expected.

Tyrone’s ex Alina (Ruxandra Porojnicu) was forced to send Dorin to stay with his dad last week after her home in Romania was destroyed in a flood.

But it seems that it’s going to take much longer than anticipated for Alina to get back on her feet, and whilst it’s bad news for Alina, it means all the more time for Tyrone to bond with his son.

It’s also good news for Cassie (Claire Sweeney), who came close to losing her family entirely when Tyrone and Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) threw her out following the revelation that she’d been spiking Ken (William Roache).

With Cassie back under their roof following an intervention from Evelyn (Maureen Lipman), Tyrone admits to Fiz that he’s had a change of heart and that it will do Cassie some good to spend more time with her grandson.

Will Dorin’s presence provide some of the healing that the family needs?