9 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 25th to 28th March

Next week on Coronation Street, Jenny hides her windfall from Daisy, romance is on the cards for Todd, Sean’s prison plan goes awry, and who has Rob shot?

1) Who gets shot in Rob’s final showdown?

Tracy (Kate Ford) found herself in a precarious situation as this week came to a close, with escaped convict and former beau Rob Donovan (Marc Baylis) holding her at gunpoint in the living room of No.1.

Rob had been on the run following his escape from hospital after donating a kidney to sister Carla (Alison King).

The added drama of being pushed down a stairwell by Carla, after he had her kidnapped by corrupt prison officer Mandy (Rebecca Atkinson), saw an already fragile Rob nursing further injuries.

Several weeks on, Rob is in a bad way but is doing all he can to try and escape the country, having already convinced Tracy to head out to the ginnel and pick up a fake passport from an associate.

Next week as we return to No.1, Rob insists that Tracy call Carla and summon her to the Barlow house immediately, with the promise of a business proposition.

When a puzzled Carla shows up, she’s stunned to find a weakened Rob in agonising pain, holding a gun.

Is Rob planning to take his revenge on Carla, or does he want to say a final goodbye before going on the run and taking Tracy with him?

It doesn’t take long before word reaches Lisa (Vicky Myers) that there’s a hostage situation at No.1, and she wastes no time in rushing over in an attempt to stop Carla from coming to harm.

As Lisa enters through the back door, she attempts to talk Rob down as she points out that killing a hostage would add years onto his sentence.

Rob orders Lisa to lock the door and sit on the sofa next to Carla, but what does he have planned?

A short while later, a shot rings out… but who is the casualty?

There’s a tense wait in the hospital waiting room later on as loved ones await news on the victim. Has Rob taken another life?

2) A new love for Todd?

Elsewhere, could romance be on the cards for Todd (Gareth Pierce) as a handsome stranger comes into his orbit?

Hoping to help terminally ill aunt Julie (Katy Cavanagh-Jupe) live the final days of her life to the fullest, Todd arranges for his mum Eileen (Sue Cleaver) to take Julie to a cocktail bar in town.

As the pair get glammed up, Julie opts to skip taking her medication.

Later, as Julie and Eileen head down Victoria Street towards the tram station, Julie is overcome by a searing pain and leans on the wall next to Victoria Court, directly next to some scaffolding. Suddenly, a piece of the scaffolding falls, narrowly missing Julie.

The site manager, Theo (James Cartwright), offers his profuse apologies, but believes Julie’s milking it a bit as she hobbles away in pain with Eileen.

Commenting to George (Tony Maudsley) that Julie’s clearly faking it, George quickly points out that she actually has cancer, leaving Theo mortified.

It’s at this point that Todd comes onto the scene, and Theo immediately catches his eye.

“He’s definitely attracted physically to Theo,” Gareth Pierce recently told EverySoap and other media during a press call. “He’s a handsome, muscular, quite alpha guy. He’s there in his builder gear—Todd doesn’t know the difference between a scaffolder and a builder—so, there’s a certain frisson!”

“But what happens then is that you’ve got Theo trying to apologise because he’s got the wrong end of the stick and wants to go and buy some flowers for Julie.

“With Todd there’s a banter and some humour there that shows some level of connection, but obviously at that stage, Todd has no idea if Theo is even gay.”

Todd turns on all his charm as he shows Theo the way to Preston’s Petals, and he’s delighted when Theo later agrees to meet him for a drink.

“I think that there’s a sense that what’s beginning as banter back and forth starts to occasionally feel a little bit like flirtation,” Gareth continues. “Todd’s trying to work out, am I reading something into this or not?”

“But then when Todd tries to ascertain whether this is a date, Theo tenses up and leaves quite abruptly. So, again, it’s still unclear from that.”

Todd is left disappointed that Theo doesn’t seem interested, but Julie is soon coming up with a plan to get the two together again. Making out that No.11 has got a leaky roof, she asks Theo to call over at the house again later that day. But when Theo arrives, there’s only Todd there home alone, who had been told to expect a special delivery.

The two quickly realise that they’ve been hoodwinked.

Unfortunately, Theo doesn’t take to the situation he’s found himself in too well, and bluntly tells Todd that he’s not gay before asking both him and his crazy aunt to leave him alone.

“That, I think, is actually quite humiliating,” Gareth adds. “You’ve got a slightly more open Todd going into the dating scene or the potential of a relationship. But it makes him more vulnerable to injury. So, yeah, that moment is like, ‘Oh, Julie, what were you thinking trying to do this? Because now I feel about two foot tall!’”

Todd goes back to the drawing board and pulls out his dating app once again. But as he begins scrolling through, he’s stunned when he finds himself on Theo’s profile!

“Well, yeah, it certainly confirms he’s not straight,” Gareth points out. “There’s probably floods of relief in that moment, it wasn’t just Todd getting the wrong end of the stick, so to speak.”

“And so although it’s the app that confirms that Theo might be interested and that there might be that physical attraction, the fact that they’ve met out in the real world prior to that and had that chemistry on a human level, then that actually is quite exciting.”

Could there be hope yet for Todd and Theo to become the next couple on the street?

3) Jenny hides a secret from Daisy

Over at the Rovers, Jenny (Sally Ann Matthews) finds herself with an unexpected windfall, when she learns that former husband Gregory—father to Daisy (Charlotte Jordan)—had invested some shares in Jenny’s name years ago. With £60,000 on its way, Jenny decides to treat Rita (Barbara Knox) to a spa voucher.

Meanwhile, Daisy is still stressing about being able to repay the money they stole from Carla.

The pair had hoped to pay Carla back with funds from Daniel (Rob Mallard), who had taken money from son Bertie’s (Rufus Morgan-Smith) trust fund in order to buy into the Rovers as an investment.

But Shona (Julia Goulding) soon commandeered that money after she blackmailed Daisy, which she in turn used to pay off local gangster Harvey, whose money husband David (Jack P Shepherd) had stolen. Are you keeping up with this?

Whilst Daisy is still worrying about the threat of Carla going to the police if they can’t find the cash any time soon, Jenny decides to keep tight-lipped about her upcoming windfall.

With Rita having turned down Jenny’s spa voucher, she later offers it to Daisy instead, making out that she wanted to treat her after such a difficult time.

Whilst Daisy is touched, considering everything that’s happened between them recently, Jenny can’t help but feel a pang of guilt.

Jenny could soon be feeling a lot more guilty however, when Daisy discovers the truth from elsewhere about Jenny’s injection of cash. But instead of confronting Jenny, Daisy decides to wait it out, wondering how long it will take before Jenny spills… if at all!

When Jenny eventually tries to do the right thing by offering Carla the £60,000 as part-payment for the money they owe her, Carla is distinctly unimpressed.

She tells Jenny that she should instead head straight down to the bank and use the cash to take out a business loan—that way she can pay off the whole debt in one go.

What will Jenny decide to do?

4) Steve and Cassie make up

Meanwhile, there’s some good news for Cassie (Claire Sweeney) as her crush Steve (Simon Gregson) finally decides to forgive her over the recent Ken (William Roache) scandal.

Steve had joined the rest of the Barlow household in taking Cassie to task after it was discovered she had been spiking Ken’s tea and using his credit card.

But Cassie’s delighted when Steve apologises for his harsh treatment of her lately, and asks her over for a cuppa whilst he house sits at No.4 for Sally (Sally Dynevor) and Tim (Joe Duttine).

The sparks are soon flying between the pair once again, and as things get steamy, Cassie suggests they could go for a skinny dip in Sally and Tim’s beloved hot tub…

5) Bertie’s in grave danger

At the same time, Jenny is minding Bertie when she is momentarily distracted by a call from the bank. Realising that Bertie has disappeared, Jenny frantically starts searching the street, unaware that the 6-year-old has slipped into the garden of No.4 chasing his football. Bertie spots his ball floating in the empty hot tub.

As Steve and Cassie come out of the back door for their saucy dip, they’re horrified to find Bertie in the water!

Thankfully it appears they got to him in the nick of time, and Steve alerts Jenny who comes racing into No.4.

Daisy is soon admonishing Jenny as they rush Bertie to the hospital to be checked over, and points out that Bertie could easily have drowned due to her negligence.

It wouldn’t be the first time, Daisy harshly reminds her, since Jenny’s infant son Tom (Daisy’s half-brother) died in a paddling pool back in 2013.

Will Bertie be okay?

6) Sean and Dylan’s plan goes awry

Sean (Antony Cotton) bows to the pressure next week, as he manages to get a phone smuggled into Greenford STC, using inmate tutor Daniel as an unknowing carrier!

Whilst visiting son Dylan (Liam Mccheyne) in the facility last week, Sean was confronted by Dylan’s so-called mate Brody, who threatened to make Dylan’s life a living hell if Sean didn’t agree to get a burner phone sent in for him.

Sean went on to tell Dylan about the ultimatum, who urged his dad not to do anything and he would sort it out himself with Brody. Brody wasn’t willing to compromise however, and taught Dylan a lesson by trashing his room.

Realising the danger that Dylan could be in, Sean feels he has no option to comply with Brody’s demands.

Finding his opportunity, Sean manages to slip a glasses case containing the phone into Daniel’s bag before he heads off to work. Sean makes a call to Dylan and strongly hints that he needs to find a moment to look in Daniel’s bag during the class. Dylan understands the cryptic message, and thanks his dad.

Later on, Daniel is distracted during their session in the STC when Brody starts up an altercation with another lad.

Dylan sneaks over to Daniel’s desk and looks in the bag, only to be caught by Daniel red-handed…

How will Dylan talk his way out of this one?

7) Is Dee-Dee going into early labour?

Also next week, Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) is uncertain after meeting the prospective adoptive parents for her unborn baby.

Recent episodes have seen Dee-Dee’s brother James (Jason Callender) pay a visit to the street and ask Dee-Dee if she would consider letting him and his partner Danny adopt the baby.

Dee-Dee was shocked at the idea that the baby could stay in the family however, given her wish to distance herself from the child of her evil ex-fiancé Joel (Calum Lill) who was killed last year.

Dee-Dee confides in Sarah (Tina O’Brien) that she has barely slept, worrying about whether she’s making the right decision for her baby, feeling that the couple she met with don’t feel suitable to her.

Sarah reminds her that there’s a loving couple in the form of James and Danny who could well be the right fit, but how will Dee-Dee react to the suggestion?

Later in the week, Dee-Dee has agreed to meet up with James for lunch when she suddenly starts experiencing abdominal pain. James is shocked as Dee-Dee suffers another contraction and quickly helps his sister to Weatherfield General.

Dee-Dee is relieved when the midwife explains to her that she was suffering from Braxton Hicks contractions, and there isn’t any danger of the baby coming just yet.

When she later talks with James again, he reveals to her that he and Danny had previously come close to adopting a little boy, but were heartbroken when it fell through.

Hearing her brother’s story gives Dee-Dee food for thought… will she reconsider her own baby’s future?

8) Debbie accuses Mick

Elsewhere, Mick (Joe Layton) isn’t backing down as he continues to pursue Debbie (Sue Devaney) over an unpaid invoice.

After being called to the Chariot Square Hotel over a power cut, Mick informed Debbie that it was a planned outage and that the energy company will have emailed her with warning.

Debbie denied ever having received such an email, and balked at the £300 callout fee Mick then said that she owed him.

Debbie refused and instead handed over £150, but when Mick hands Debbie an invoice for the remaining balance next week, Debbie makes it clear she’s no intention of paying it.

When Debbie later realises that her purse is missing, she immediately puts the blame onto Mick and accuses him of stealing it. As Debbie’s partner Ronnie (Vinta Morgan) squares up to Mick, are things about to kick off?

9) Jack gets in trouble at school

If the threat of violence between Ronnie and Mick wasn’t enough, later in the week Debbie receives a call to say that nephew Jack (Kyran Bowes) needs picking up from Weatherfield High, having been suspended for fighting.

Debbie thankfully manages to talk headteacher Mrs Crawshaw (Carla Mendonça) around and gets the suspension revoked.

Returning home, Debbie tells Jack that they shouldn’t mention the incident to his dad Kevin (Michael Le Vell), who has enough to deal with at the moment as he faces the start of chemotherapy.

But with Debbie already beginning to show signs of forgetting things—as a long-running dementia storyline kicks off which will eventually lead to her departure—will Debbie manage to keep the secret? And what was the reason for the usually mild-mannered Jack to be fighting in the first place?