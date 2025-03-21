9 Emmerdale Spoilers for Next Week – 25th to 28th March

Next week on Emmerdale, Chas confronts Ella over her addiction theory, Manpreet’s dirty little secret is outed, Steph considers drastic action, and Marlon deceives April again.

Note: Emmerdale will not be airing on Monday due to football. There will instead be an hour-long episode on Tuesday.

1) Ella vows to take down Chas

Ella (Paula Lane) found herself under suspicion this week, when Chas (Lucy Pargeter) mysteriously collapsed and hit her head on the bar at The Woolpack.

When John (Oliver Farnworth) discovered Chas and rushed her to the hospital, it was discovered that she had high levels of opioids in her system, having been on codeine since injuring her back in the limo crash.

Liam (Jonny McPherson) knew it was impossible for Chas to have taken too many, but when he learned that Ella had been spotted by Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) in the back room following her run-in with Chas, Liam confronted his ex, accusing her of drugging Chas.

Ella vehemently denied the accusation, but when Liam discovered Chas’s engagement ring in Ella’s bag, which she did admit to taking, it was all the proof he apparently needed.

The police were called and Ella was dragged in for questioning over the supposed poisoning, but Chas later told her that she’d drop the complaint on the condition that Ella left the village. Fired from her job at the surgery, it seemed there was little to keep Ella in Emmerdale.

However, Ella is not going to leave without a fight, having finally found a home after spending years moving from place to place as people discovered her horrific past. Adamant that she is innocent, Ella suggested to a dubious Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) that Chas had only dropped the complaint to cover her own back after becoming dependent on the painkillers.

“Liam deserves better, and I’m gonna make damn sure he realises,” Ella told Manpreet. “I’m gonna make sure that everyone sees Chas Dingle for who she really is.”

Next week, Ella is on a mission to prove her innocence as she defies all calls for her to leave the village. Ella is now determined that Chas has deliberately tried to frame her, and goes as far as to suggest to Liam that Chas is likely addicted to her painkillers.

Liam scoffs at Ella’s accusation, but it’s enough to plant a seed of doubt in the GP’s mind as he goes rooting through Chas’s cupboards looking for the pills, just to ensure that the correct amount are there.

Chas is less than impressed when she catches Liam in the act, and furiously heads off to confront Ella. Ella refuses to back down on her theory however, that Chas managed to overdose due to an addiction.

Liam and Chas are at a complete loss, as an agitated Ella continues to interfere in their relationship.

How far is Ella going to go to prove her point… and if she really is innocent, then who has put her in the frame?

2) Manpreet is outed

Relations between Ella and housemate Manpreet take a further nosedive later in the week, when Manpreet gives a distraught Ella her marching orders, demanding she move out of the house with immediate effect.

Manpreet is forgetting one little thing however, that she recently confided in Ella about the OnlyFollowers account she had set up, sharing adult content of herself online.

As such, Ella has the perfect method of retaliation as she hits out at Manpreet in the cafe, revealing her dirty little secret to everyone present!

3) Kammy impresses Cain

Elsewhere, friendship and more appears to be blossoming between Sarah (Katie Hill) and newcomer Kammy (Shebz Miah). There was an immediate spark between the pair when Sarah caught Kammy in possession of the quad bike stolen from Butlers, but rather than grass him up she instead wanted in on his little racket.

Charity (Emma Atkins) quickly turned into protective gran mode when she came home to find Sarah cuddling up to a perfect stranger on the sofa. But much to her frustration, it doesn’t appear that Kammy is going anywhere anytime soon, when he’s offered a trial working at the garage next week.

Grandad Cain (Jeff Hordley) is equally dubious about Sarah’s new acquaintance, but ends up being pleasantly surprised by Kammy’s work.

Whilst Sarah is enjoying some carefree time with Kammy after a difficult few weeks, Vinny (Bradley Johnson) is concerned that Sarah is yet to tell Kammy about her life-limiting Fanconi anaemia.

Will Sarah choose to disclose her condition to Kammy, or will she prefer to just live life to her fullest for now…?

4) Will Jai uncover the truth about Anthony?

Up at the depot, Jai (Chris Bisson) remains like a dog with a bone as he continues to stick his nose into the Miligan family affairs. Jai would like nothing more than to see arch-rival Caleb (Will Ash) toppled from his perch, as he begrudgingly continues to work under him after being tricked into investing in the new business as a supposed partner.

Whilst Jai’s been getting on with the job, he’s become further frustrated at the absences of both Caleb and immediate superior Steph (Georgia Jay), feeling that they’re not pulling their weight. The pair have of course been occupied with the shock revelation that Steph is actually the biological daughter of her grandfather Anthony (Nicholas Day), who had abused Steph’s mum Ruby (Beth Cordingly) as a teen.

Steph was finally told the truth after growing increasingly suspicious about Anthony’s sudden disappearance from the village. In reality, Ruby had killed a badly beaten Anthony at the depot, and so began a conspiracy within a select group of residents as they worked to cover up his death.

Jai is already aware that any mention of the absent Anthony is making Caleb uneasy, and next week his suspicions increase as he notices the same thing with Steph, who is still struggling to come to terms with the life-changing news that she only found out a couple of weeks ago.

Jai approaches ex-wife Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) to see if she knows anything about Anthony’s disappearance. Whilst unaware of what actually went down, a thrown Laurel is keen to cover up her own involvement in injuring Anthony on the day he was last seen, so tries to warn Jai off.

Later seeing Steph in a particularly vulnerable state, Jai attempts to use it to his advantage as he tries to coax further information from her. Convinced that he’s finally onto something, Jai presses her for further information about her grandfather.

But the pair are interrupted just in time by the return of Caleb, who after realising what’s going on, manages to cook up an impromptu story about Anthony’s disappearance in the hope of putting Jai off the scent.

Will Jai believe Caleb, or keep on digging…?

5) Steph considers taking drastic action

Steph’s deeper feelings about her paternity soon come to light, when she confides in Ruby that all she can see in the mirror now is Anthony staring back at her.

Ruby does her best to console her daughter, and remind her that Caleb will always be her father in every way that matters, and hopes that she has put her mind at rest.

But little do Ruby and Caleb realise that Steph is already looking up plastic surgeons online, determined to get rid of all traces of Anthony for good.

6) Caleb disappears

Hoping to reaffirm their family bond, Caleb and Ruby plan a family outing for the following day.

However, their plans go awry when Caleb pops out on a quick errand to the depot, only to not return…

Whilst they wait, Ruby and Steph talk and begin to feel as though they’re finally connecting, after all these years of having a strained relationship.

It’s a real turning point for the pair, but the question still remains… what has happened to Caleb?

7) Marlon deceives April again

Over at Smithy Cottage, relations between April (Amelia Flanagan) and her dad Marlon (Mark Charnock) seem to be getting back on track following a traumatic few months, but is Marlon about to undo all their progress?

The pair shared a tender moment together last week as Marlon convinced April to head down to the village stream with him to scatter Rebecca’s ashes—April’s stillborn baby that she gave birth to whilst living on the streets.

Until that point April had refused to have anything to do with her baby’s funeral, but this moment had enabled April to finally open up and begin to grieve for her loss.

April had also recently had a visit from Dylan (Fred Kettle), who she’d befriended on the streets, and asked him to stay. But keen to remove all reminders of her time as a runaway, a protective Marlon had planted ketamine stolen from the adjoining veterinary surgery in Dylan’s coat pocket, making it look as though Dylan had betrayed April’s trust in him.

Marlon was devastated when Dylan was later found having overdosed, and vowed to make it up to him by offering to pay for him to go to rehab.

Dylan accepted his offer, and went on to apologise to April, after suggesting Marlon keep his deception a secret from her, not wanting April to lose even more faith in her family.

But Marlon seems to be taking another step backwards next week, when he hides a letter that has arrived for April from Dylan in the rehab facility.

“I think from one moment to the next, he’s just tiptoeing around eggshells,” Mark Charnock told EverySoap and other press recently. “He’s just constantly on high alert, scared, worried, like any parent would be.”

Paddy (Dominic Brunt) is aghast when he realises what Marlon has done, and urges him to tell April the truth before it’s too late to salvage the situation.

But will Marlon be able to bring himself to tell April, and potentially be back on his daughter’s bad side?

8) April feels on the outer

Meanwhile, April tries to return to some normalcy as she attends a gathering with Arthur (Alfie Clarke) and a bunch of friends over at Mulberry Cottage.

But her experiences in recent months have clearly changed April’s outlook on everything, and she soon realises that this has set her apart from her mates.

Things take a surprising turn later on, and when Marlon and Rhona turn up at the most awkward moment, they’re left wondering how they are going to handle April going forward.

“They’re trying so hard not to push her away and bring her in at the same time,” Mark continues. “It’s this endless magnet thing of one way or the other, back and forth.”

“There’s a lot more to come. It’s going to be really rocky, uneven terrain for a good while yet, but you wouldn’t expect anything else really given what they’ve been through.”

9) Brenda has some good news

Also next week, there’s a surprise for Brenda (Lesley Dunlop) when Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) points out that she’s been named as a winner of a competition in one of the magazines.

Whilst it should be a high point after a tough few months following her split from Eric (Chris Chittell), Brenda seems uninterested in the grand prize.

Nicola can’t believe it when Brenda eventually tells her that she’s going to turn down the prize, but as the cogs start whirring, is Nicola about to come up with a cunning plan…?