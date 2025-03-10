Neighbours drops huge 40th Anniversary week promo

Neighbours has released a huge promo for its 40th Anniversary week of episodes, teasing a death, Darcy’s return, betrayal and heartbreak.

Beginning Monday 17th March, Neighbours‘ 40th anniversary celebrations will see Leo (Tim Kano) and Krista (Majella Davis) attempt to tie the knot, Darcy (Mark Raffety) return after 20 years, and Max (Ben Jackson) and friends get caught up in a dangerous fire.

Then, Chelsea (Viva Bianca) finally returns to Erinsborough after months away, with a baby in tow! But is it Paul’s (Stefan Dennis)?

Plus, as Nell’s (Ayisha Salem-Towner) “The Story of Erinsborough” exhibition gets underway, Harold (Ian Smith) is shocked by a woman who turns up looking identical to his late wife Madge (Anne Charleston).

Now, a brand new promo has given us an in-depth look at the dramatic events of next week. Read on to find out what’s in store, and keep scrolling to watch the full 70-second promo.

The promo begins with the voice of Paul Robinson, telling us: “Over one big week, all the classic twists and turns you love, celebrating 40 years of Neighbours.”

With the Melbourne skyline in the background, we see Krista on her way to her wedding.

As we’ve previously revealed, Krista will make a monumental mistake the night before her wedding as she sleeps with Seb (Ramian Newton), after Fallon (Kate Connick) tricks her into thinking Leo has cheated on her.

When Fallon then reveals that she lied, Krista will spend the morning distraught, as she tries to decide whether to confess to Leo or go ahead with the day.

The promo is interspersed with beautiful shots of Queensland’s Whitsundays – a honeymoon destination, perhaps? But will it be the honeymoon of dreams or nightmares?

We’ve already teased that one resident won’t make it to the end of the 40th anniversary week, but the promo has now revealed that someone will end the week face down in Lassiters Lake!

As Krista closes her eyes and considers whether she can really go through with her big day, Leo nervously waits at the alter, at their beautiful marina ceremony.

Back on Ramsay Street, Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) is elated to see Max, who disappeared a few weeks ago. Max claimed to be laying low to protect his friends and family, but in reality he had been taken captive by Carter (Linc Hassler), the man he revenge roofied back in Brisbane.

Now he’s escaped Carter’s clutches, but for how long?

Carter’s henchman Lachie (Jack Hayes) is waiting in the wings, Molokov cocktail in hand, ready to finish Max off!

The promo also shows Harold looking at a photo of Madge on their wedding day, shortly after he comes face to face with Agnes Adair (Anne Charleston), the woman with more than a passing resemblance to his late wife.

Agnes’s appearance marks the beginning of Harold’s exit from Erinsborough, as Ian Smith filmed his final scenes for Neighbours late last year.

We see Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou), tears in her eyes, hugging Susan (Jackie Woodburne).

With Terese about to discover that Paul may have fathered an eighth child, what will the bombshell revelation mean for their relationship, just a few short months since they reunited?

The promo also gives us some glimpses of Nell’s “The Story of Erinsborough” exhibition, which brings some of the show’s most iconic storylines and characters to life in manga-style displays.

Toadie (Ryan Moloney) is back to celebrate his daughter’s big moment.

“We couldn’t let your first exhibition go without some kind of fanfare,” he tells her.

We then see JJ and Harold come face to face with “Madge” for the first time.

JJ will cross paths with Madge-lookalike Agnes as she explores Nell’s exhibition, and he soon takes her to visit Eirene Rising.

“No, it can’t be,” Harold surmises as he meets Agnes. “You’re dead!”

Harold, it wouldn’t be the first time you’ve seen your late wife since her death…

The promo also gives us our first look at the return of Darcy Tyler, who left Erinsborough back in 2005.

It also reveals his new living arrangements – with Terese and Nell having moved into the penthouse with Paul, Darcy is her new tenant at No. 22!

“Darcy, you moved in without telling us?” asks Susan, as she and Karl (Alan Fletcher) realise that Susan’s troubled nephew is their new neighbour once again.

“Yeah, it happened really quickly,” Darcy explains. But why is he back?

A brief shot of Chelsea teases the monumental drama that’s in store for Paul and Terese, as she turns their lives upside down.

“Why would you make up such a horrible lie?” asks Krista of Fallon, as Fallon reveals that she and Leo didn’t sleep together after all.

Is Fallon’s lie about to ruin Krista and Leo’s lives forever? The promo shows Krista sitting alone on the beach, suggesting that perhaps she and Leo make it to their honeymoon destination – but how long can the truth stay hidden?

Meanwhile, Leo catches up with Seb, and as he grabs him, he asks, “Give me one good reason why I shouldn’t end you right now.”

Paul, arriving at Krista’s apartment on the morning of the wedding, finds Krista in a state, as he tells her: “I hope all I’m seeing here is pre-wedding jitters.”

Can he calm her down and convince her to go ahead with her wedding?

Meanwhile, Leo receives some bad news back at No. 24, as he throws his phone down on the table.

After Fallon tells Seb that she’s fessed up to Krista about her lies, Seb isn’t happy – while Fallon’s conscience may have gotten the better of her, Seb still has every intention of destroying Krista and Leo’s big day.

“Just because you had an attack of the guilts doesn’t mean you just stuff everything up for me.”

At the marina, Leo nervously awaits his bride, as Aaron tries to reassure him.

“Talk about wringing out the suspense,” says returnee Melanie (Lucinda Cowden), as she sits with Karl and Toadie.

Back at her apartment, Krista is in the middle of getting ready for her big day, but she still doesn’t know what she’s going to do.

“Our entire marriage will be based on a lie,” she tells her half-sister, whose lies have destroyed everything for her.

As we see Krista making her way to her wedding by boat, it’s still unclear whether she’ll confess before saying ‘I do.’

Then, the promo shows Paul and Terese arriving back on Ramsay Street after the wedding, and coming face to face with Chelsea and her newborn baby.

As they hear the baby crying, their heads are turned, and they see Chelsea with Cara (Sara West), Remi (Naomi Rukavina), and a newborn baby named Thomas.

“Hello, Paul,” says Chelsea.

“Is it mine?” Paul asks.

Then, Andrew (Lloyd Will) tells Max that Queensland police have intel suggesting that Carter is on his way back to Melbourne.

As Sadie (Emerald Chan), Byron (Xavier Molyneux) and Nicolette (Hannah Monson) lift the shutters of Fitzgerald Motors, they find Max hiding within, lying low to avoid being found by Carter and Lachie.

Unfortunately, Lachie has spotted them.

“He’s coming for me,” says Max.

The promo then shows the moment that Lachie throws a Molotov cocktail through the garage window, as Roxy (Zima Anderson) ducks out of the way.

As petrol on the ground ignites, the garage immediately goes up in flames, with Sadie, Max, Roxy, Nicolette and Byron all trapped inside.

With all of the entrances locked shut – Lachie presumably having locked them in – will they all make it out alive?

Then, the promo takes us back to Lassiters Lake, where a body has been found floating in the water.

A shoe.

A body, with a distinctive cardigan. Sebastian?

Jane (Annie Jones) appears to be the one to make the grizzly discovery, which comes at the beginning of the following week.

As Nicolette struggles to open the garage shutters, the flames get ever closer. Will she make it out alive?

Leo and Krista put their heads in their hands. Intriguingly, Leo is wearing a wedding ring – has the wedding gone ahead after all?

But will Krista’s guilt get too much for her as they head on their honeymoon?

The promo also shows the return of Wendy (Candice Leask), as she comforts Sadie.

We also see Max and Holly lying together beside the No. 32 spa. Will the 40th anniversary week see a new romance blossom?

The promo gives another glimpse of the week after the 40th anniversary, as Fallon sees a shocking sight beyond the police’s ‘Do not cross’ line.

Krista is seen in the Lassiters lift, clutching her stomach. Is there another huge surprise in store?

As Leo looks anguished on a boat, we hear his voice: “I love her so much.”

But will love be enough?

Neighbours‘ 40th Anniversary week kicks off Monday 17th March.

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 10th March (Episode 9204 / 301)

A danger lurks over Erinsborough, following Holly’s investigation.

Susan’s marred by rising insecurities over her job.

Byron makes a surprise declaration.

Tuesday 11th March (Episode 9205 / 302)

Max recruits Holly to help execute his next move.

Paul returns with a proposition for Terese.

Nell and Paul continue to clash heads.

Wednesday 12th March (Episode 9206 / 303)

Fallon ramps up her devious plans.

Terese is given an ultimatum.

Max is in growing danger.

Thursday 13th March (Episode 9207 / 304)

Fallon’s meddling takes effect.

Krista’s dealt a shocking blow.

Remi embarks on a mysterious plan.

Monday 17th March (Episode 9208 / 305)

Everyone gathers for a wedding… But will it go to plan?

JJ encounters a familiar face.

A jaw dropping return sends shockwaves through Erinsborough

Tuesday 18th March (Episode 9209 / 306)

Paul and Terese’s world is destabilised.

Harold is rocked by a newcomer’s presence.

The neighbours are trapped in fiery peril.

Wednesday 19th March (Episode 9210 / 307)

One resident faces an agonising choice.

Paul and Terese grapple with a life-changing possibility.

A sinister event turns neighbours against each other, while bringing others closer.

Thursday 20th March (Episode 9211 / 308)

A blast from the past hits Ramsay Street.

Terese fears for her relationship.

Leo’s pushed to his limit.