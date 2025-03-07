9 Emmerdale Spoilers for Next Week – 10th to 14th March

Next week on Emmerdale, Marlon’s efforts to get rid of Dylan backfire, Steph threatens to go to the police over Anthony, Sarah is dealt a devastating blow, and Manpreet struggles with her secret.

1) April is heartbroken by Dylan’s apparent betrayal

Marlon (Mark Charnock) and Rhona (Zoë Henry) ended up with an unexpected houseguest this week, as daughter April (Amelia Flanagan) invited Dylan (Fred Kettle) to the village.

April had met Dylan whilst out on the streets, and he and fellow rough-sleeper Becca (Becca Ashton) had taken her under their wing.

When Becca died as she tried to prevent April’s wallet from being stolen, it was April’s turn to support Dylan as he struggled to numb his pain.

April returned to the squat last week to find Dylan, only for Marlon to follow her there and warn Dylan away from her.

There was a moment of understanding from Marlon however when Dylan convinced April to go home with her dad, and when April invited him to stay over at the house, Marlon and Rhona didn’t feel they could turn him away and risk alienating April further.

Next week, with Dylan a regular user of spice, a disapproving Ross (Michael Parr) tries to convince April that Dylan needs professional help in order to withdraw from it, more than she can give.

But things suddenly take a turn, when Rhona discovers that a vial of ketamine has been stolen from the drugs cabinet inside the adjoining veterinary surgery.

All fingers are soon pointing to Dylan who pleads his innocence, but when the vial is subsequently found in Dylan’s coat pocket, April is devastated by her friend’s betrayal.

All is not as it seems however, when a guilty Marlon later confesses to Rhona that he had been the one to plant the vial in Dylan’s coat—desperate to remove Dylan from April’s life whilst not becoming the bad guy.

2) Marlon tries to make amends following Dylan’s overdose

Following the confrontation with Dylan, Rhona and Marlon are later horrified to receive word that Dylan has overdosed.

Marlon heads to Hotten General and is distraught to find Dylan in critical condition, knowing that he is responsible for putting him in such a bad place.

When Dylan later regains consciousness, the truth soon comes out as Marlon pleads with the teen to hear him out.

Marlon assures Dylan that he’s going to tell April the truth about planting the drugs on him, and explains that whilst he deeply regrets his actions, he only did it out of desperation to protect his daughter.

Marlon hopes to make it up to Dylan by offering to pay for him to go into a private rehab facility.

Although Dylan is keen to leave the hospital, Marlon’s pleased when he finally convinces Dylan to stay put and accept his offer of rehab.

Marlon is then deeply touched when Dylan implores him not to tell April the truth about his planting the vials on him, knowing that it would only upset her further.

Later in the week, Marlon arrives at the hospital ready to take Dylan to the rehab facility, but he’s thrown when Dylan asks whether he can return to Emmerdale with him and see April first.

Back at Smithy Cottage, April rails at Dylan over his apparent betrayal of their friendship, but Marlon is on tenterhooks when Dylan then wants to tell her something very important…

Is he about to land Marlon in it and fracture their already fragile relationship for good?

3) Marlon and Rhona farewell their granddaughter

There’s further heartbreak later in the week when Marlon and Rhona hold a funeral for Rebecca, the stillborn baby April had tragically given birth to whilst on the streets.

Although the pair have gently tried to coax April into saying a proper goodbye, fearing she’d regret not doing so, April has so far refused to have anything to do with her baby other than registering the stillbirth.

Marlon and Rhona attend the funeral alone, but both agree that April at least needs to be there for the scattering of Rebecca’s ashes. They attempt to carefully broach the subject but April remains steadfast in her decision, she’s going to have nothing to do with it.

Will they manage to convince April to change her mind before it’s too late?

4) Steph’s suspicions grow further

Elsewhere in the village, Steph (Georgia Jay) edges closer to discovering the truth about what happened to grandfather Anthony (Nicholas Day).

Steph remains blissfully unaware of the circumstances surrounding Anthony’s disappearance, which saw him exposed as not only a predator who had abused daughter Ruby (Beth Cordingly) in her teens, but also as Steph’s biological father, making her a product of incest.

After being attacked by Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) with a candlestick, held at gunpoint by son-in-law Caleb (Will Ash), and beaten up by Aaron (Danny Miller), Anthony finally met his end at the hands of Ruby, who suffocated her father as he lay bloodied on the floor of the depot.

Returning to find Anthony dead, Aaron initially believed that he had been responsible, with boyfriend John (Oliver Farnworth) stepping in to dispose of the body.

Caleb and Ruby have subsequently spent the past few weeks covering their involvement in Anthony’s disappearance, with Steph certain that they’re hiding something from her.

Steph’s unease only deepens next week when she answers a call from one of her grandad’s friends, who had been expecting him to visit for a wedding anniversary celebration.

Steph’s growing doubts about Ruby are also fuelled as she notices her mother’s increasingly tense and evasive behaviour.

Determined to uncover the truth, Steph secretly searches through her dad’s office at the depot, hoping to find anything that might reveal Anthony’s whereabouts—only to be caught in the act by Caleb.

Despite the confrontation, Steph refuses to back down, convinced more than ever that her parents are hiding something about Anthony’s fate.

Steph later puts Caleb to the test by claiming that Anthony has turned up alive and well in France, and Caleb struggles to hide his reaction and act surprised.

Knowing that Steph is trying to trip her dad up, a shocked Aaron warns Caleb that her investigation needs to be shut down.

Despite their differences, Caleb reluctantly recruits Ross to try and convince Steph to stop her digging.

But when Steph manages to get access to Caleb’s safe and finds the gun hidden inside, she’s certain that she’s made a breakthrough, believing that it must have something to do with Anthony’s disappearance…

5) Steph threatens to go to the police

When Caleb and Ruby later return, Steph confronts them over the firearm, refusing to believe that it hasn’t been used on Anthony.

Thinking on his feet in an effort to divert her, Caleb claims that it had actually been intended for Cain, after he had found out about him sleeping with Ruby. Unconvinced, Steph storms up to Butlers, determined to get the truth about this supposed encounter from Cain—but will he support his brother’s story?

Caleb tries to calm a terrified Ruby, but is left reeling when Ross later tells him that Steph is planning to go to the police and tell them about her parents’ involvement in Anthony’s disappearance.

Will Caleb and Ruby be able to talk Steph down, or will they finally be forced to admit the horrific truth and change their daughter’s life forever?

6) Sarah’s dealt a devastating blow

Sarah (Katie Hill) was left reeling this week after she took a pregnancy test which returned a positive result.

Unable to find the right time to tell boyfriend Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant), as he pushed her away whilst struggling with his grief over mum Leyla’s (Roxy Shahidi) tragic death, Sarah confided in grandmother Charity (Emma Atkins).

Sarah had mixed feelings about the news, particularly since her being diagnosed with Fanconi anaemia as a child means that she’s not expected to live past the age of 40.

Next week, Charity accompanies Sarah as she heads to see village GP Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker), who decides to run some further tests in order to be certain.

Unfortunately for Sarah, Manpreet is forced to break the news that her test had given a false positive—she’s not pregnant after all.

Charity and Manpreet are surprised by Sarah’s struggle to process the news, and she goes on to admit that this could have been her one and only chance to start a family.

7) Manpreet struggles with her secret

Meanwhile, Manpreet is dealing with a big issue of her own at the moment, as she faces an anonymous blackmailer.

This week, in flashbacks from the day of the limo crash, it was revealed that, shortly before her death, Leyla had discovered three big secrets about some of her fellow villagers. Manpreet was one of those villagers, who Leyla discovered had been posting saucy content on an adult subscription site!

Manpreet was later put on edge when, following Leyla’s death, she received a text message from an unknown number, warning her that they know about her “dirty little secret”. With an unseen person watching nearby, it soon became clear that they had blackmail in mind.

Manpreet confided in housemate Ella (Paula Lane) about her online antics, and next week she suggests that threatening to get the police involved might act as a deterrent. Manpreet follows up on the suggestion, but is shaken when the blackmailer warns her against alerting the authorities.

Later in the week, Ella suggests that they go on a picnic to take Manpreet’s mind off her troubles. But as they sit eating their sandwiches, another text message comes in, which implies that they’re being watched…

8) Mary breaks down over her guilt

Elsewhere, Mary (Louise Jameson) is struggling with her guilt following the death of Suzy (Martelle Edinborough), after it was revealed in another of Leyla’s flashbacks that the pair had shared a kiss.

Mary had been holding a soft spot for Suzy for over a year, but had not acted on her feelings for worry of judgement about the age difference. When Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) subsequently returned to the village and reignited her own relationship with Suzy, Mary was gutted that she had lost her chance.

However, shortly before she died, Suzy revealed to Mary that her feelings were not one-sided. Feeling that her relationship had reached a stalemate, Suzy revealed that she would leave “second-best” Vanessa in a heartbeat if Mary agreed to be with her.

As Suzy vowed to leave Vanessa either way, regardless of Mary’s answer, the pair shared a tender kiss before being interrupted by a stunned Leyla.

Following Suzy’s death, Vanessa confided in Mary that she had planned to propose, with Mary forced to keep quiet about the fact that Suzy was planning to leave her.

Next week, after the pair attend Suzy’s funeral away from the village, Mary feels another pang of guilt as she overhears Vanessa singing her praises to Charity and Tracy (Amy Walsh), talking about her unflinching support during their recent trauma.

Mary’s simmering guilt eventually becomes too much for her, and she ends up breaking down and confiding in Gail (Rachael Gill-Davis) in the Woolpack kitchen about how her feelings for Suzy had turned out to be far more than a case of unrequited love.

There’s a further complication however when Vanessa later finds a message on Suzy’s phone, in which she admits to having recently kissed someone else!

Mary is blindsided as a distraught Vanessa shows her the message, as she awkwardly tries to reassure her.

Later in the week, Vanessa confides in Rhona that she’s not going to give up until she finds out the truth… will Mary’s secret be rumbled?

9) Tracy faces further temptation

The third secret Leyla discovered was Tracy’s, who was revealed to have been stealing from the till whilst working for Eric (Chris Chittell) at the village shop. Slipping some cash into her top whilst Leyla’s back was turned, Tracy failed to realise that Leyla had seen everything in her compact mirror as she removed some lipstick from her teeth.

Amy was forced to admit that, whilst keeping a brave face over the past few months, she had not actually heard from ex-husband Nate (Jurell Carter) since his departure from the village. Unbeknownst to Tracy, Nate’s body is currently hidden in the very same lake that the limo crashed into, leading her to believe that he has been ghosting her since September.

The lack of financial support from Nate has meant that Tracy has struggled to make ends meet with young daughter Frankie, and so she’s resorted to stealing. Leyla was stunned when Tracy admitted that the amount she’d taken from Eric’s business over the past few months had been over £2000.

Leyla took Tracy’s secret to her grave, and next week Tracy continues to hide her financial struggles from sister Vanessa.

When she then receives a summons from Eric to meet at The Woolpack, Tracy’s heart sinks… has she been discovered?

Later in the week, Tracy faces further temptation. Will she continue abusing Eric’s trust in her?