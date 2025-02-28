8 Emmerdale Spoilers for Next Week – 3rd to 7th March

Next week on Emmerdale, Jack struggles as Leyla and Amy are laid to rest, April returns to the streets, Sarah discovers she’s pregnant, and is this the end for Cain and Moira?

1) Jacob drowns his sorrows

Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant) continues to struggle following the tragic death of mum Leyla (Roxy Shahidi), and continuing to work at the hospital whilst trying to grieve is taking its toll.

After earlier suffering a panic attack whilst on shift, Jacob later tries to wind down by going for another drink with mate Rich (Joshua John) at The Hide, much to the concern of Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) and Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy).

Rich came under scrutiny recently after admitting that a bag of coke, found in Jacob’s bag, actually belonged to him. There were also initial suspicions that he had attempted to spike Belle, after Noah (Jack Downham) had drunk the beer intended for her and was later hospitalised.

But despite his own vice, Rich is worried about Jacob as he continues to drink in order to bury his pain.

“Obviously, they have a lot in common, doing the same job,” Joe-Warren Plant explained to EverySoap and other press last week. “But with the pressures that that brings, it all opens people up to kind of coping mechanisms that can go down the wrong path. I think both of them probably struggle with that, in a sense. And I think Jacob can be easily led.”

“I think Rich is a good friend to Jacob, but they’re not exactly built on the same morals. You know, Jacob’s had his moments, but he’s always quite a nice and a fairly behaved lad. He’s had a lot going on.

“And to kind of let off steam, he’s been taking it down the wrong path, and I think his friends do have a little bit to play in that role as well.”

2) Is Sarah pregnant?

When things later escalate, girlfriend Sarah (Katie Hill) calls around and tries to talk to an inebriated Jacob. But as Sarah tries to bring Jacob to his senses, she’s cruelly rejected as he tells her to stay away from him.

“I think he’s too proud of an individual,” Joe-Warren continues. “He opens up now and again, but he just bottles it all up. I don’t think he really likes asking for help, he wants to do it all on his own.

“He thinks he’s got what it takes, but he needs to realise that it’s okay to let people in and to allow others to kind of aid him in his journey.”

Upset as she leaves Farrers Barn, Sarah nervously glances inside her bag at a newly bought pregnancy test…

The next day, Sarah takes the pregnancy test, and is stunned when it comes back with a positive result.

How is she going to tell Jacob, and how would he even react if he learnt he was to be a father?

“It would obviously come as a shock to the system,” Joe-Warren ponders.”I think if you asked him if he was ready to be a dad, he’d probably say no. But with everything that’s going on, it might be the turning point that Jacob actually needs in his life.”

“He likes to see himself as a mature adult, but he’s still not quite there. And I think if a baby was to come about, it might be the kick that Jacob needs actually to get himself into a better position mentally. I think he would be a great dad, to be honest.”

Later in the week, Charity (Emma Atkins) can see that her granddaughter is subdued, so asks what’s wrong. Will Sarah confess to Charity that she could be about to become a great-grandmother?

3) The village attends Leyla’s funeral

The villagers later prepare for Leyla’s funeral, dressed up in their finery knowing that Leyla would want a glam send-off.

Earlier in the week, Jacob had asked Leyla’s ex-husband Liam (Jonny McPherson) if he would be willing to read a eulogy that Leyla had prepared in advance.

As Liam delivers the heartfelt eulogy, it becomes clear to Jacob that his mum had written it for him, and he’s overwhelmed with emotion.

Otherwise occupied with her own bombshell, Sarah arrives during the eulogy, and as the service moves to the churchyard for Leyla’s burial, Sarah is at Jacob’s side.

Later, in The Woolpack, Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker), Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) and Laurel all tell Jacob how proud Leyla was of him.

By the time Sarah attempts to talk to Jacob herself, all the fussing over him means that he’s all talked out. Jacob walks off, leaving Sarah to deal with the pregnancy news alone.

4) Amy is also laid to rest

Elsewhere, other villagers gather for Amy’s (Natalie Ann Jamieson) intimate funeral, tucked away in a woodland setting.

Whilst grieving, husband Matty (Ash Palmisciano) is also struggling with his anger towards stepdad Cain (Jeff Hordley), after learning that he’d cheated on mum Moira (Natalie J Robb).

Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) steps in and reminds a seething Matty that today is about saying goodbye to his wife, and he steps up to deliver an emotional eulogy.

5) Secrets are revealed

As has been noticed by viewers, Mary (Louise Jameson) has been behaving rather oddly since Suzy’s (Martelle Edinborough) death, leading to suspicions that there may be more to her grief than just losing a friend.

Mary’s feelings towards Suzy have been known ever since there was an obvious spark between them on New Year’s Eve 2023.

Mary had reservations about pursuing anything though due to the age gap, and it seemed she’d lost her chance when Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) subsequently returned to the village and rekindled her and Suzy’s relationship.

On the morning of the limo crash, Mary had blown a kiss to Suzy as she hoped everything went well for the planned event.

Later, in the limo, Suzy appeared distracted, which didn’t go unnoticed by Vanessa. When Vanessa kissed Suzy and told her that she loved her, Suzy was thrown and was unable to say it back.

Although the pair had planned to talk later, they never got the opportunity, with Suzy dying on impact when the limo later came off the road.

Next week, Mary does her best to comfort Vanessa, but it’s clear that something is haunting her. As we then flash back to Valentine’s Day, we finally get a glimpse as to why Mary is feeling so guilty…

She isn’t the only one hiding something however, as we later learn that Tracy’s got her own memory to look back on from that day…

Elsewhere, Manpreet’s strange behaviour continues as she receives more secretive messages on her phone.

She was already on edge after receiving notifications during last week’s vigil that Paddy (Dominic Brunt) nearly saw, but when Liam picks up her phone next week by accident, Manpreet immediately panics.

As she quickly grabs the phone back, Chas (Lucy Pargeter) is left wondering what has got the village GP so hot and bothered…

6) April returns to the streets

Over at Smithy Cottage, Marlon (Mark Charnock) is still walking on eggshells around April (Amelia Flanagan).

Whilst he’s trying to give his daughter the space she needs following her return home—after she ran away and spent several weeks on the streets before eventually giving birth to a stillborn baby—Marlon is at the same time terrified to let her out of his sight in case she runs away again.

When he’s woken up by a noise in the middle of the night, Marlon sneaks down to the kitchen only to find April in there, who’s fuming to realise that Marlon still doesn’t trust her. Marlon’s flustered attempts to explain himself only fuel her anger further.

April later slips out of the village and back to the streets of Leeds. Heading to the derelict squat where she’d spent all those weeks in hiding, April finds Dylan (Fred Kettle) there, who had looked out for her alongside the late Becca (Becca Ashton).

But as the two share an emotional reunion, it turns out that April isn’t alone… Marlon has followed her! And he’s soon jumping to conclusions when he sees Dylan with April, and pushes Dylan up against the wall.

Tensions between father and daughter are high as April berates Marlon, pointing out that she owes Dylan for looking out for her, and that Marlon has no idea what she had gone through in those weeks. When Dylan encourages April to go back home to her family, Marlon can’t help but show his gratitude.

Back at home, there’s a glimmer of hope for Marlon when April softens towards him, after he promises to try and give her the space she desperately needs.

7) Dylan arrives in Emmerdale

However, the next day Marlon is stunned when Dylan subsequently rocks up in the village. April is quick to defend her friend, telling Marlon that he’s only there on her invitation.

While Dylan is uncertain about the drama surrounding his unexpected arrival, April tries to convince him that being in a place like Emmerdale could offer him a better life than his current one, holed up in derelict buildings.

Marlon and April argue over what they see as best for Dylan. Afraid of losing his daughter all over again, Marlon reluctantly agrees to speak to Rhona (Zoe Henry) about letting Dylan stay the night with them.

But can Marlon and Rhona be sure they’re doing the right thing by helping Dylan?

8) Heartbreak as Cain and Moira split

Whilst dealing with the devastation of daughter-in-law Amy’s death, Moira has been forced to come to terms with Cain’s admission to sleeping with Ruby while she was undergoing surgery.

Despite their best efforts, Cain son Kyle (Huey Quinn) found out about his dalliance, so is currently blanking Cain whilst also dealing with the loss of his mum.

Although Cain is clinging to the hope that Moira will forgive him, given they’ve both had a chequered history throughout their 11-year marriage, he’s left distraught when Moira announces that she wants him to move out, and is calling it quits.

Both Cain and Moira are devastated that it’s come to this, but at this moment in time Moira cannot any other way of dealing with Cain’s betrayal when she was at her most vulnerable.

There is some good news however, when Moira attends her latest hospital appointment and is informed that she’s been finally given the all-clear following her surgery.

But she’s soon brought back down to earth with a bump when she and Cain face telling Kyle and Isaac (Bobby Dunsmuir) that they are splitting up.

Is this really the end for Cain and Moira?