Neighbours has released 69 new photos revealing what’s in store in its huge 40th anniversary week of episodes, including the return of Chelsea, and… is that Madge Bishop?!

The 40th celebrations may be slightly overshadowed by the recent news that Neighbours will come to an end in December 2025, but with another 10 months of episodes ahead of us, there’s still lots to look forward to.

Neighbours’ 40th anniversary week begins on Monday 17th March, and a dramatic set of episodes will see Krista (Majella Davis) and Leo’s (Tim Kano) wedding day under threat, Chelsea (Viva Bianca) return with her newborn baby, the arrival of a very familiar face, and a fire which leaves countless lives on the line.

Now, 69 new photos give us an in-depth look at what’s in store in the dramatic week – though plenty is still being kept under wraps!

Monday 17th March (Episode 9208 / 305)

Everyone gathers for a wedding… But will it go to plan?

JJ encounters a familiar face.

A jaw-dropping return sends shockwaves through Erinsborough.

As we previously revealed, a cheating scandal will rock Leo and Krista’s wedding day, as Krista sleeps with Seb (Rarmian Newton) after her half-sister Fallon (Kate Connick) tricks her into believing Leo has cheated on her.

As Krista wakes up on the morning of her nuptials, deeply regretting the night before, will she keep her night with Seb a secret, or fess up to Leo and jeopardise her wedding?

The guests are all ready and waiting, Leo is in place, but with Fallon and Seb still hanging around, will Krista make it down the aisle?

The joyous occasion also sees the return of Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and Melanie (Lucinda Armstrong Hall).

Meanwhile, as “The Story of Erinsborough” gets underway – a celebration of the suburb, carefully curated by Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner), featuring tributes to some of the most famous storylines from the past four decades – JJ (Riley Bryant) bumps into a very familiar face.

How can Madge Bishop (Anne Charleston) possibly be back?!

Plus, as she prepares to watch Leo and Krista tie the knot, Cara (Sara West) gets a phone call that could change everything.

Previously released teasers for the week before revealed that “Remi embarks on a mysterious plan,” and it seems that she’s managed to track down Chelsea just in time for the 40th anniversary week!

In Tuesday’s episode, Remi (Naomi Rukavina) and Cara bring Chelsea (Viva Bianca) to Ramsay Street with her newborn baby in tow.

And, of course, they arrive just as a loved-up Paul (Stefan Dennis) and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) pull up outside No. 22.

In an instant, Paul realises what’s going on. Is he the father of Chelsea’s newborn baby?

Tuesday 18th March (Episode 9209 / 306)

Paul and Terese’s world is destabilised.

Harold is rocked by a newcomer’s presence.

The neighbours are trapped in fiery peril.

In the second episode of the anniversary week, JJ brings his new friend Agnes for a tour of Eirene Rising, and Harold (Ian Smith) comes face to face with the woman who bears a striking resemblance to his late wife Madge.

Late last year, Ian Smith announced that he would be stepping away from the role of Harold Bishop for health reasons. It was revealed that as part of Harold’s exit storyline, he would encounter a woman who looked very much like his late wife, as Anne Charleston returned to the show for a brief stint.

Anne Charleston played Madge from 1986 until 2001, when the character was killed off.

While she’s reprised the role on two occasions to play Madge’s ghost, this time Anne will be playing a brand new character, though producers are keeping tight-lipped over her true identity.

Back on Ramsay Street, Paul and Terese come to terms with the fact that Chelsea’s back, and that Paul may have another child!

Plus, Lachie (Jack Hayes), one of the men working for Max’s (Ben Jackson) enemy Carter (Linc Hassler), is hanging around on Power Road.

Having tracked Max down, he’s ready to make a move that could end his and his friends’ lives forever.

Wednesday 19th March (Episode 9210 / 307)

One resident faces an agonising choice.

Paul and Terese grapple with a life-changing possibility.

A sinister event turns neighbours against each other, while bringing others closer.

As Jeffrey Swan (Tim Potter) arrives at No. 30, a DNA test will prove whether he or Paul is the father of Chelsea’s newborn, as Paul and Terese grapple with the possibility that their lives are about to be turned upside down.

Elsewhere, Lachie sets the garage alight in an ultimate act of revenge, leaving Max, Byron (Xavier Molyneux), Nicolette (Hannah Monson), Roxy (Zima Anderson) and Sadie (Emerald Chan) to fight for survival.

Will they all make it out of the locked garage alive?

Thursday 20th March (Episode 9211 / 308)

A blast from the past hits Ramsay Street.

Terese fears for her relationship.

Leo’s pushed to his limit.

As the results of the DNA test are revealed, lives are changed forever, while Leo is pushed to the limit after the dramatic events of his wedding day.

How far will Leo go to get Seb out of his life once and for all?

“I think he’d go pretty far and do whatever it takes,” Tim Kano reveals. “[Leo’s] finally happy, he’s found someone who he loves so much, and who he’d love to be the mother for his daughter as well. It’s the big family unit that he’s been looking for.

“So I think he would really, really do whatever it takes [to protect that]. And that’s the best part of being a Robinson, is that you do go to [those kinds of] depths, you push the limits.”

Plus, another ‘blast from the past’ hits the street.

While the new photos don’t reveal the returnee’s identity, it was previously announced that Darcy Tyler (Mark Raffety) would be returning as part of the 40th anniversary.

“Susan’s nephew will make a shock return to Erinsborough as part of the show’s 40th anniversary celebrations,” the show teased in a social media post in early January. “But has dastardly Darcy changed his ways? Or is he set to cause more misery for his old neighbours? We cannot wait to find out…”

Dr Darcy is Susan’s (Jackie Woodburne) nephew, and he moved to Erinsborough in late 2000 after taking on a job at Erinsborough Hospital. The dastardly doc was a Ramsay Street regular from November 2000 until June 2003, but returned in both 2004 and 2005.

He initially moved into No. 28 with the Kennedys, and his storylines saw him try to steal Karl’s (Alan Fletcher) GP surgery, forge a relationship with Dee Bliss (Madeleine West) before embarking on an affair with Tess, and struggle with spiralling debt which resulted in him stealing from the Kennedys.

Darcy later returned to Erinsborough Hospital as an orderly, and discovered that Karl wasn’t actually the father of Izzy’s (Natalie Bassingthwaighte) baby, as she was claiming.

Producers haven’t yet confirmed what brings Darcy back to Erinsborough, but the return of the often evil doctor is sure to send shockwaves through the Kennedy family.

