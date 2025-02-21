7 Emmerdale Spoilers for Next Week – 24th to 28th February

Next week on Emmerdale, the village mourns those they’ve lost, Lydia becomes Kim’s spy, Joe’s in danger, and April makes a brave decision.

1) The village mourns

The village is overcome with grief next week as they come to terms with the devastating limo crash.

Suzy (Martelle Edinborough), Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) and Amy (Natalie Ann Jamieson) all lost their lives after Charity (Emma Atkins) lost control of the limo, as she swerved to avoid a disorientated Noah (Jack Downham), leaving the car stranded on a frozen lake, threatening to sink at any moment.

Suzy died instantly from a head injury sustained during the crash, with the rest of the group forced to leave her body in the limo before it eventually sunk into the lake.

Later, Leyla died en-route to hospital from severe blood loss after being impaled by a piece of glass, devastating son Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant) who was on shift at Hotten General and found his mum in the morgue.

It was touch and go for some time for Amy, who had fallen through the ice into the water below as she traversed the lake.

As she struggled to break free from the depths, the hole having already frozen back over above her, she was horrified to come face to face with the body of Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter), who was believed to have left the village back in September.

Just as Amy was beginning to lose consciousness, Tracy (Amy Walsh) broke through the ice and managed to drag her out of the lake.

On arrival at hospital, Amy was found to be suffering from extreme hypothermia and began to have a seizure in front of husband Matty (Ash Palmisciano) and mum Kerry (Laura Norton). Amy initially pulled through, and later regained consciousness as she desperately tried to convey the message to Matty that she’d seen Nate’s body in the water.

Matty didn’t understand what she was trying to say however, and after telling Matty that she loved him, Amy immediately went into cardiac arrest and passed away.

As Cain (Jeff Hordley) broke the news about Amy to her 13-year-old son Kyle (Huey Quinn), Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) returned to the lake where the limo, and girlfriend Suzy’s body, was being recovered.

Nate’s body however, so far remains undiscovered. As the week came to a close and the police left the lake, a shadowy figure was seen watching everything.

Next week, the mourning villagers gather in the village hall as Charles (Kevin Mathurin) leads a vigil for Suzy, Leyla and Amy.

Later in the week, Jacob is continuing to struggle with a sense of guilt, knowing that the last time he spoke to his mum was during an argument after she suspected him of taking drugs.

As Jacob sat with grandfather Eric at the hospital, he listened to the last voicemail that Leyla had sent him, as she prepared to leave for her limo trip, where she reiterated that she loved him and that she was going to live life to the fullest.

With so many feeling the effects of the deaths, and with more secrets yet to be discovered, will the village ever be the same again?

2) Will Noah uncover Joe’s scheme?

Meanwhile, the reason for Noah’s state on that fateful evening still remains a mystery to him, with doctors stating that he appeared to have been drugged.

As Noah struggled to remember what happened, he began to have flashbacks of being in a private hospital with two people standing over him, one of which was obvious to viewers as being Noah’s half-brother Joe (Ned Porteous).

Joe was conversing with someone who was presumed to be a doctor, who was preparing to inject Noah with something.

Noah found the memories confusing, given that he was in an almost identical setting at Hotten General with Joe standing next to him at the time.

As it becomes increasingly clear to us that Joe is up to some dangerous antics, seemingly as a last resort after failing to convince Noah to move to Dubai with him, his motives remain unclear.

Next week, as Noah suddenly begins to remember more details of what happened to him, will there be something that incriminates Joe… and expose his part in the limo crash deaths to the whole village?

3) Lydia turns spy!

Kim (Claire King) already has her suspicions about her step-grandson and has bugged his room, but is unaware that Joe is onto her, after Charity ‘borrowed’ Kim’s laptop and found the recordings.

Incriminating audio files revealing Joe’s affair with Dawn (Olivia Bromley) have already been deliberately corrupted, leaving Kim none the wiser.

Next week Kim receives a visitor who lays out their own suspicions of Joe. Whilst Kim maintains Joe’s innocence, she can’t help have a little seed of doubt planted in her mind again. After lulling Joe into a false sense of security, Kim decides to up her game by recruiting an accomplice.

Enter a bemused Lydia (Karen Blick), whose job as Kim’s cleaner will enable her to be a perfect spy around Home Farm.

Kim’s determined to crack Joe’s secrets, but little does she realise as daughter-in-law Dawn enters that she’s staring one of those secrets right in the face.

4) Joe’s life is in danger

Joe later finds himself in peril with Ross (Michael Parr) also hot on his trail.

When he comes across Joe having a dizzy spell, as he continues battling an unknown illness, Ross takes the opportunity to threaten him, before then dragging him to an empty barn…

Ross is determined to get the truth out of Joe, but when his attempts fail, Ross leaves Joe alone and trapped.

With no-one aware of Joe’s whereabouts as his condition worsens, will Joe be taking his secrets to the grave?

5) What is Manpreet hiding?

Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) also displays some odd behaviour next week, when she acts coy about texts she’s receiving on her phone.

As the villagers gather for the vigil, Manpreet’s phone alerts her to the messages.

Whilst see sneaks a quick peek, she’s very careful to ensure no-one can see what is on her screen.

Who, or what, is Manpreet keeping secret?

6) April makes a brave decision

Elsewhere, relations remain strained at Smithy Cottage between April (Amelia Flanagan) and her dad Marlon (Mark Charnock) following her return.

April had run away on Christmas Day after discovering she was pregnant, and tragically went on to deliver a stillborn baby girl in a toilet cubicle after several weeks of living rough in Leeds.

Taken to hospital after being discovered bleeding on a park bench, April’s reunion with Marlon and stepmum Rhona (Zoe Henry) wasn’t exactly the homecoming they’d hoped for as she continued to lash out towards her dad.

Next week, Rhona is able to support a grateful April as she struggles coming to terms with everything that happened, and April later reveals that she’s ready to officially register the stillbirth.

Both Marlon and Rhona are surprised when April subsequently states that she wants to go back to school the very next day.

Uncertain of whether she’s ready, they have no option but to let April do things at the pace she wants.

But as April returns to Hotten Academy, she soon finds that her private tragedy has become a subject of gossip, when she overhears some of the girls talking whilst in the toilets.

With April left feeling even more isolated than ever, will she be able to get the help she needs to get through this?

7) Will Ruby’s secret be blown open?

Also next week, things are almost at breaking point amongst the co-conspirators into Anthony’s (Nicholas Day) death, particularly after Caleb (Will Ash) discovered that brother Cain (Jeff Hordley) had slept with his wife Ruby (Beth Cordingly).

Caleb had attempted to fit Cain up for Anthony’s disappearance in revenge, planting the tooth that was initially mislaid during the clean-up in the boot of Cain’s car.

Aaron (Danny Miller) had seen everything however, and removed the tooth again before the police arrived to search the vehicle.

With Aaron having been the one to give Anthony a severe beating before his death, before Ruby came along and finished the job, Aaron’s boyfriend John (Oliver Farnworth) had stepped in to dispose of the body.

It wasn’t until later that they learned that Aaron hadn’t been the one to actually kill Anthony, after Ruby confessed all to Aaron.

With Ruby, Caleb, Aaron, John, Cain and Chas (Lucy Pargeter) now all in the know, there’s shock next week when a crisis meeting is called and the group learn of how Caleb had attempted to frame Cain.

Any descension in the ranks could see them all go down, and as the group continue to argue amongst themselves, one decides that enough is enough and they should perhaps go to the police.

The rest know that this could open up a whole can of worms for them all, but will they be persuaded to rethink?

Meanwhile, Steph (Georgia Jay) is still in the dark about her grandfather’s disappearance, or indeed the fact the terrible secret that he was actually her biological father following his abuse of Ruby as a teen.

But Steph remains determined that her parents are hiding something from her, and as she sees Ruby talking with Cain, her suspicions arise once again…