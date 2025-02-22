8 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 24th to 27th February

Next week on Coronation Street, Daisy reveals the identity of her baby’s father, Ken collapses at home, Dylan is sent down, and will Julie open up to Eileen?

Due to football coverage, Corrie will be airing on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday evening.

1) Has Cassie killed Ken?

At No.1, Cassie (Claire Sweeney) is continuing to rip off Ken (William Roache) by using his bank cards to order things online.

Having already been slipping antihistamines into his tea in recent months to keep him feeling sleepy, and therefore willing to continue employing her as his carer, Cassie has recently taken to gaslighting Ken.

Caught out as various items have shown up at the house and on his statements, Cassie has claimed that Ken must have forgotten he’d ordered them.

Next week, Cassie is happy to receive notice that her brand new iPad is out for delivery, but is quick to hide the text from Steve (Simon Gregson) as he enters the room.

When Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) tells Cassie that she’s heading into town, Cassie asks if she’d be able to pick her up some antihistamines as her hayfever is playing up, but is she simply up to her old tricks again?

Cassie continues her splurge later in the week when she orders two expensive juicers, presumably planning to flog one as she did recently with an order of two air fryers.

Cassie’s delighted when crush Steve invites her to lunch at the bistro, but it seems as though her world could be about to come crashing down.

When Cassie later nips out, Ken closes his eyes for a nap in his chair… but once the coast is clear, his eyes ping back open again. Is Ken onto Cassie?!

Whether Ken manages to confirm any suspicions he may have we cannot say, but when he later reaches for his phone, he suddenly collapses in pain as he clutches his chest!

Has Cassie gone too far and killed her Kenny?!

2) Daisy reveals her baby daddy

Over at the Rovers, Jenny (Sally Ann Matthews) has taken the bold step of secretly announcing to Daniel (Rob Mallard) that he is the father of Daisy’s unborn child—despite Daisy’s refusal to tell her whether the tests showed it to be Daniel, or actually Kit (Jacob Roberts).

Jenny panicked after hearing Daisy debate whether she should leave Weatherfield, as despite Daniel talking about their future together as a couple, she worried that he only wanted to get back with her on the assumption that he was the father of her child.

Daniel was therefore delighted with Jenny’s revelation, though what he will do with this information remains to be seen.

Next week, Daisy tells Jenny that she’s now seriously considering leaving after being offered a job as an au pair in Paris. It’ll be the perfect opportunity to put all her dramas behind her, but how will Jenny react?

Daisy later finally decides to bite the bullet and reveal to someone who the father of her baby is—will it be Daniel’s, or has Jenny made a massive mistake?

As Daisy thinks about how her future will pan out, she heads to the hospital for her 12-week scan. But as the sonographer gets to work, it all becomes too much for Daisy as she gathers up her things and makes a bolt for the door!

3) Dylan is sent down!

Elsewhere, Dylan (Liam McCheyne) prepares to learn his fate as he attends court over his involvement in Mason’s (Luca Toolan) death.

Desperate to try and save Mason as he was brutally attacked by brothers Matty and Logan in the precinct, Dylan had rushed up to his flat to retrieve the zombie knife he had hidden away.

Dylan returned in the hope of scaring the brothers away, but after Logan grabbed hold of the weapon, the ensuing struggle saw Mason fatally stabbed.

Having already been charged with possession of a bladed article last year, after Mason set him up, Dylan planned to go on the run, but dad Sean (Antony Cotton) reluctantly called the police on his son in order to force him to face up to his responsibilities.

Next week, Dylan is not hopeful of his chances of freedom after being charged for a second time in the space of a year, telling Sean that he’s certain to get sent down.

Overhearing the conversation, Mason’s former girlfriend Betsy (Sydney Martin) tries to persuade Dylan to be positive.

If the worse comes to the worse, Betsy assures Dylan that she will come to visit him. But there’s an unexpected development between the pair when Betsy then leans in for a kiss, and Dylan reciprocates.

As Dylan faces the court, he manages to put his foot in it as he becomes emotional and tells the judge that he’d only meant to scare Matty and Logan with the knife.

The judge is onto his ‘confession’ like a shot, pointing out to the prosecution that he should actually be up on the far more serious charge of threatening someone with a bladed article!

Sean and Dylan are horrified as solicitor Adam (Sam Robertson) informs them that the new charge could carry a harsher sentence of up to two years imprisonment.

When the judge finally delivers her verdict, it’s confirmed to a devastated Dylan that he will be receiving a custodial sentence at the secure training centre… but how long for?

4) Dylan draws unwanted attention in the STC

Dylan soon sees a familiar face at the STC, when Daniel checks up on him whilst there conducting one of his tutoring sessions. The brief exchange between Dylan and Daniel draws the attention of fellow inmate Brody (Ryan Mulvey), who soon questions Dylan about his apparent acquaintance with the tutor.

Dylan admits that Daniel was one of his old neighbours, a fact that Brody advises Dylan to keep quiet about to avoid any conflicts with the other lads in the centre.

When some of the said inmates start causing Dylan grief, Brody steps in to break things up and suggests that Dylan stick with him until he finds his feet.

Is Brody simply looking out for a vulnerable Dylan, or does he have an alternative agenda?

5) Will Julie open up to Eileen?

Todd (Gareth Pierce) was stunned to bump into his Aunt Julie (Katy Cavanagh-Jupe) during an event at the Chariot Square Hotel last week, a decade after she was last seen in Weatherfield.

The two spent some time catching up alongside George (Tony Maudsley), but Julie was adamant that she didn’t want sister Eileen (Sue Cleaver) to know she was there. She instead wanted to surprise her the following day, claiming to have a work meeting in the morning that she wanted to focus on first.

But there was a sense that Julie was holding something back, and as she persuaded Todd to go and talk to a guy (Nick Dutton) who’d been eyeing him up all afternoon, Julie thanked George for a lovely time and quietly booked a taxi for 9am the next morning to take her to the station.

“For reasons she is keeping to herself she is frightened to meet any of her family,” Katy shares with us. “She is very good at running away and sugar coating things but there is a lot of denial going on.”

The next morning however, Julie ends up bumping into Todd again at the hotel reception, Todd having spent the night in a room with the guy from the bar.

“Seeing Todd at the hotel really brings it home,” Katy continues. “Really, kind of makes her have to face up to the reality of her life which is really, really tough.”

Julie’s plans for a quiet exit seemingly thwarted, she later finds herself back at No.11 where Eileen is elated to be reunited with her sister.

Eileen persuades Julie to join her for lunch, but as the sisters catch up there’s concern from Todd and George, who have found out the real reason Julie is back in the area.

Todd and George later try and convince Julie to be upfront with Eileen, but will she be able to bring herself to do so?

“Todd is lovely to her, she and Todd always had a great relationship and she’s not realised how loved she is,” Katy adds.

“I don’t think she’s got the highest self esteem in the world. I think she is a bit shocked that people love her as much as they do, and that they want her, and that they want to take care of her, and it sort of overwhelms her.”

“She sort of exists in her own little world, and doesn’t think anyone will care that much and I think that’s what stops her in her tracks and realise she needs to be with those people.”

6) Kevin struggles at home

At No.13, Kevin (Michael Le Vell) is at home recovering from his recent operation to have a testicle removed, after discovering that he had cancer.

Kevin’s been reluctant to burden wife Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) with any more stress given that she’s currently suffering from PTSD following Mason’s death.

Kevin’s sister Debbie (Sue Devaney) has already been a big help to the family, but when Debbie’s partner Ronnie (Vinta Morgan) also begins to step up, it begins to take its toll on Kevin.

When Ronnie calls over to take young Alfie out to the Red Rec, Kevin is saddened that he can’t go with them, with Abi insistent that he needs to take it easy.

When Kevin later comes downstairs to find Ronnie fixing a kitchen cupboard for Abi, Kevin begins to feel as though he’s completely useless.

Later in the week, Kevin receives some more bad news, but when Abi offers to rearrange her therapy session so she can spend the afternoon with him, he insists that he’ll be fine.

Kevin instead opens up to Tim (Joe Duttine) at the garage, but as Tim does his best to support his mate, Kevin’s upset turns to anger as he lashes out.

When Kevin returns home he finds Abi and Ronnie laughing together as she talks to him about her therapy sessions. As Kevin quietly retreats, will he start getting the wrong idea?

7) Is David being set up by Andy?

Elsewhere, David (Jack P Shepherd) is continuing to try and raise funds to pay off Harvey (Will Mellor). The family’s plight has already seen son Max (Paddy Bever) imprisoned, after he set fire to the family home in the hope that David and Shona (Julia Goulding) could claim on the house insurance.

Having already carried out some dodgy jobs for old prison-mate Andy (Andrew Goth), working as a getaway driver, David is secretly carrying on with his side hustle, as he lies to Shona that he’s doing some home visit barbering.

Meeting up with Andy at the precinct, Andy pays him for the latest job as David reiterates that he wants as many jobs sent his way as possible.

But as Andy goes to leave, he looks over towards a group of lads nearby, giving them a subtle nod…

What have they got in store for David?

8) Carla returns home

Also next week, after a traumatic ordeal which saw brother Rob (Marc Baylis) kidnap her and go on the run after donating his kidney, a fragile Carla (Alison King) returns home to her apartment.

Ryan (Ryan Prescott) and Betsy are there to greet her with a welcome home banner, but Carla’s disappointed that there’s no sign of Lisa (Vicky Myers).

Where is she?