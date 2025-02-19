Next week on Neighbours, Taye resorts to blackmailing Fallon, keeping her growing crush on Leo a secret if she helps fix his mistake!

This week, Fallon (Kate Connick) ‘accidentally’ revealed to Leo (Tim Kano) that Seb (Rarmian Newton) and Krista (Majella Davis) had kissed before his departure, and that Krista had kept it a secret.

She made the revelation after becoming frustrated that Krista had not stuck to her word and told her fiancé herself.

Next week, things are still tense between Krista and Leo after the bombshell, despite Leo insisting from the moment Seb left that they put the past behind them and don’t speak about the reasons for his departure.

Desperate to put things right with her fiancé, Krista makes a romantic gesture to try and remind Leo how much they mean to each other. Fallon initially agrees to help her sister, but she deliberately fails to follow through with her commitment.

Despite this setback, Krista goes ahead with her plan and invites Leo to a surprise dance at Yarakobi.

Leo gradually allows himself to ease up and enjoy the occasion, which helps the couple share a romantic moment to help them get back on track.

But knowing Krista’s plan is working makes Fallon’s jealousy grow.

Later, Taye (Lakota Johnson) boldly tells Fallon how he sees the situation – Fallon clearly has feelings for Leo, while still not being over Seb, and the resentment she has always felt for her sister means it burns to see her and Leo happy together.

Despite Fallon’s denial, it’s obvious that Taye’s analysis of the situation is spot on!

A couple of weeks ago, Remi (Naomi Rukavina) agreed that Taye could stay long-term at No.30 after they discovered that their dad Ken (Charles Allen) had been the one keeping them apart over the years.

Taye confessed to admiring the life his sister had built and he wanted to be a part of it.

Taye managed to land himself a job at the piano, cementing his fresh start in Erinsborough, and all is going well next week after he negotiates a booking with a popular jazz artist.

However, a problem arises when he realises he’s messed up – the artist is now demanding a fee of triple what he had budgeted for!

Can he put things right before Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) tries to get back in the running for the job?

In a panic to keep his position, and Remi’s respect, Taye asks Fallon to help him secure the money in secret by finding a way to get the money from her sister.

When Fallon stands her ground and refuses to get involved, Taye gives her a shocking ultimatum – she needs to find a way to ask her sister or he’ll tell Krista everything she has told him!

Fallon is shocked and stung by Taye turning on her and struggles to accept it, especially as she thought they had become friends.

Taye assures her that they are, but despite his apology, he stands his ground, leaving Fallon with a dilemma.

Fallon realises she has no choice but to go for it and begrudgingly asks Krista for a loan to cover her ‘credit card debt’, loathing herself and the situation Taye got her into after trying to maintain a strong boundary with her sister and remain self sufficient.

Although Fallon shares the same mother as Krista, she has not inherited the Sinclair wealth from Krista’s dad’s side, which has been a source of resentment throughout their relationship.

Later, Fallon meets with Taye to make the transfer and tells him he’s just as bad as the other two-faced people in her life.

Taye goes into damage control to try and salvage their friendship. An apology gesture at the Piano Bar helps with Fallon’s anger and concerns, but as they talk it through, Taye becomes worried that Fallon’s growing feelings for Leo are going to get complicated for all involved.

Elsewhere, Krista has successfully managed to put things right with Leo after her own grand gesture.

At the vineyard, Leo makes a toast to their future and they return to the apartment to mark their reunion.

However, Krista’s happiness infuriates Fallon, who feels strongly that her sister has escaped the consequences of her actions.

Fallon’s bitterness reaches new heights when she realises that Krista has taken, and ruined, the white summer dress in her wardrobe.

She shows Krista her anger, leaving her sister feeling shocked and confused by her outburst.

Fallon feels better around a supportive Leo and she decides to reveal to him that the dress had a special place in her past as it was supposed to be her wedding dress, until the guy she wanted to marry broke her heart.

Leo provides a sympathetic ear and showers her with compliments after hearing of how she was left heartbroken, not knowing that the guy in question is Seb.

While looking deeply into his eyes, Fallon realises that Taye is right and she is attracted to her sister’s fiancé.

After hearing about the significance of the dress from Leo, Krista apologises to Fallon and explains that she would have never have borrowed it if she’d known.

But Krista’s apology fails to stop Fallon’s frustration towards her, especially as her feelings for Leo grow.

Could a new sibling love triangle be on the cards?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 24th February (Episode 9196 / 293)

Max is determined to protect his friends.

Jane navigates the fallout.

A fun night out takes a sinister turn.

Tuesday 25th February (Episode 9197 / 294)

Ramsay Street fears for one of their own.

Max’s past comes back to bite.

Cara makes a heartbreaking decision.

Krista pushes through with a grand gesture.

Taye lays down an ultimatum.

Wednesday 26th February (Episode 9198 / 295)

An emotional outburst leaves Krista concerned.

Fallon’s emerging feelings threaten the status quo.

Taye and Remi connect.

Vera’s suspicions are piqued.

Thursday 27th February (Episode 9199 / 296)

Jane attempts to get to the bottom of the Eirini Rising and school thefts.

Sadie attempts to regain some normality in her life.