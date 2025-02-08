8 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 10th to 14th February

Next week on Coronation Street, the arsonist’s identity is revealed, David considers another dodgy job, two new characters arrive, Kevin gets his diagnosis, and will Rob let Carla down?

1) The arsonist is revealed

As both David (Jack P Shepherd) and Leanne (Jane Danson) remain under suspicion for starting the fire at No.8, some damning new evidence quickly brings the perpetrator to light.

Last week, after realising a jerry can was missing from Webster’s Autocentre, Kevin (Michael Le Vell) checked the CCTV and spotted a hoody-wearing figure searching the garage.

It brought some relief to Kevin, realising that his PTSD-suffering wife Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) couldn’t have been responsible, as he pointed out to Debbie (Sue Devaney) that she knows exactly where the cans are kept and thus wouldn’t have needed to search.

It was no secret that David was desperately seeking a way to pay back the money he stole from local drug lord Harvey (Will Mellor), and briefly commented sarcastically to Shona (Julia Goulding) and Max (Paddy Bever) that he could just burn the house down for the insurance money.

“Don’t even joke about that,” Shona warned him.

“Who said I was joking!” David retorted.

So when the Platt house went up in flames last week—leaving Max fighting for his life after he, Shona and Nick (Ben Price) battled through the flames to see if Lily was still in there—Shona couldn’t help but wonder whether David had gone through with his throwaway idea.

David’s claim to innocence wasn’t helped when Sarah (Tina O’Brien) discovered that he had been searching on his phone for ways to burn down a house, though he insisted that the thought had only briefly crossed his mind.

When Sarah subsequently told Nick, the two confronted David before Nick eventually shopped his brother to the police, leading to David’s arrest.

As the week’s episodes came to a close, Leanne was also hauled down to the police station, after they were informed that she had woken up from her bender to find a box of matches in her pocket.

Next week, when Kevin shows the CCTV footage from the garage to both Nick and Shona, Shona is quietly horrified as she spots something.

Over at the police station, Adam (Sam Robertson) pressures Kit (Jacob Roberts) to release David, pointing out that they don’t yet have any firm evidence to suggest that he started the fire.

It seems the focus is soon shifting onto Leanne however, with Nick apologising to David for accusing him. Meanwhile, Leanne protests her innocence as Kit interviews her.

Later in the week, Craig lets slip that Leanne has not yet been charged as some new evidence has been found, which is awaiting forensic testing. But when Kit finally receives the results from the forensics, he’s shocked by what they reveal…

2) Will David take on another dodgy job?

David was of course reluctant to reveal his real whereabouts at the time of the fire, having been acting as a getaway driver on a job for former prison mate Andy (Andrew Goth) to earn some cash.

Meeting up with Andy again this week, David receives £2000 for his assistance in the robbery.

It’s a drop in the ocean compared to what they owe Harvey, so when Andy reveals that he’s got a far bigger job lined up which will bring an even bigger pay packet, David is tempted.

Later in the week, it’s clear that there’s doubts on both sides as Andy tries to talk David through the upcoming job. But when Nick later comes to David with a proposition, what will he decide?

3) Will Rob let Carla down?

Over at Highfield Prison, preparations are being made for Rob (Marc Baylis) to donate his kidney to sister Carla (Alison King).

It’s become clear that Rob has an ulterior motive though, with him being visibly thrown to learn last week that he wouldn’t be required to attend the hospital to go through the initial compatibility tests, but would instead have them done in prison.

Using a phone concealed in his cell, Rob told an unseen person they would have to find a Plan B.

Rob’s plans begin to become clear next week when prison officer Mandy (Rebecca Atkinson) goes to collect Rob from his cell.

She confirms whether he still wants to go ahead… before passionately kissing him!

Soon enough, Carla receives word that Rob has been rushed to Weatherfield General having had an allergic reaction to some antibiotics.

Carla heads to visit her brother, where Mandy tells her that the consultant would like to talk with her. Once the coast is clear, Mandy uncuffs Rob… are they planning to go on the run?

Later in the week, Carla’s stunned when she receives word that not only has Rob been found to be a suitable donor, but they will be able to have the operation the very next day!

Visiting Rob, who is back in the prison at this point, she’s unsure of how he’ll react when she tells him that the operation can go ahead tomorrow…

The next day, as Carla waits to be taken to theatre, one of the doctors informs her that there’s been a delay.

Will Rob back out, or will Lisa (Vicky Myers) have something to say about it…?

4) Gemma makes a friend

Over at the corner shop, Aadi (Adam Hussein) finds himself having a tough time next week, as new arrival Lou Michaelis (Farrel Hegarty) takes him to task over the price of pull-up nappies.

Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) is highly amused by the exchange, with she and Lou recognising each other from dropping their kids off at Bessie Street primary school.

When Lou later calls in at the Rovers, she invites Gemma to join her for a drink.

Later in the week, Chesney comes home with a Valentine’s treat for Gemma, and tells her that he believes he’s seen the silver van once again.

The long-running feud with the unknown driver, who has been intimidating Chesney since he blocked them in at Freshco’s car park, has recently seen Chesney questioned by the police and receiving a hefty fine for putting sugar in the van’s petrol tank.

Gemma’s excited to tell him that her new friend Lou, husband Mick (Joe Layton), and their two daughters are in fact moving into a house on Mawdsley Street, just across the ginnel from them.

In the hope they can all get to know each other better, Gemma’s arranged for her and Chesney to meet up with Mick and Lou in the pub later.

However, it soon becomes apparent to viewers that Mick is in fact the owner of the silver van—Chesney’s sworn enemy!

“I think the audience will be shocked to realise that it’s Mick who was harassing Chesney all this time,” Joe Layton tells us. “It’s been drip-fed out and from what I’ve seen, no one knew what was happening with the man with the silver van.”

“It’s been great to have that kind of depth to play with and it’s been fun. Working with Sam and Dolly-Rose has been amazing, everyone at Corrie is so welcoming and the Winter-Browns are an iconic family!”

“Lou is definitely an exciting character to play because she’s got good and bad parts to her, she’s a life force and full of beans,” Farrel Hegarty adds. “She’s a very colourful character who likes to make waves and try to cause chaos.”

“But she also has that strong family loyalty, especially between Mick and Lou, they are thick as thieves and will stick up for each other, even when they probably shouldn’t.”

“She does know [about Mick’s vendetta against Chesney] but she goes into the friendship with Gemma in a really genuine way because she wants to make friends,” Farrel continues. “Lou is irritated by Mick harassing Chesney and there’s a scene where she tells him to just let it go.”

“I think because they are coming from a place where they weren’t liked previously, Lou’s trying everything she can to make a fresh start and build friendships – but I don’t think she realises that the problem is probably her…”

5) Mason is laid to rest

At Shuttleworth’s, the time has come to lay Mason (Luca Toolan) to rest, following his tragic death a month ago.

With Mason’s brothers Logan (Harry Lowbridge) and Matty (Séamus McGoff) currently on remand for his death, the mourners only consist of those he had been close to on the street in his final months.

Girlfriend Betsy (Sydney Martin), her mum Lisa, Tim (Joe Duttine), Yasmeen (Shelley King), and Dylan all watch as George (Tony Maudsley) loads Mason’s coffin into the hearse.

Despite their chequered history with Mason, Maria (Samia Longchambon) and Liam (Charlie Wrenshall) also turn out to pay their respects, having made some sort of peace with Mason on the day he died.

Abi, whose PTSD came as a result of witnessing Mason’s final moments, watches from afar, before taking a deep breath and approaching the gathering.

Later, Abi finally seeks help from Dr Gaddas (Christine Mackie), as she talks through the hallucinations she’s been having of both Mason and late son Seb (Harry Visinoni).

Will Abi finally be able to get the support she needs?

6) Kevin’s diagnosis is confirmed

Meanwhile, it’s the moment of truth for Kevin as he heads to the hospital for his test results, after undergoing an ultrasound to determine if he has testicular cancer.

Not wishing to put any more pressure on Abi, Kevin agrees to ex-wife Sally (Sally Dynevor) accompanying him to the clinic.

Unfortunately, the consultant confirms that Kevin does indeed have cancer, and that he will need to undergo an orchidectomy to remove the affected testicle. As he struggles to take in the news, Kevin rushes out.

In the meantime, Debbie arrives at No.13 to find the smoke alarm going off. Abi has been suffering from another flashback and has left something in the oven, filling the house with smoke without her realising.

Later in the week, Kevin and Abi break the news about Kevin’s diagnosis to his son Jack (Kyran Bowes).

Abi later struggles as she attempts to cook a special Valentine’s Day meal for Kevin, but Debbie has an idea to save the day…

7) Will Bernie head to India with Dev?

There’s some bad news for Dev (Jimmi Harkishin) when he learns that his elderly aunt Gita has had a fall.

Dev tells fiancée Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) that he will have to fly out to India for a while to support his aunt and family, and that he would like her to come with him.

It’s certain to be a tough choice, given that the pair only celebrated their engagement a few weeks ago.

Dev goes on to book his flight, opting to leave the shop in Aadi’s capable hands, but what has Bernie decided?

8) Leanne encourages Cassie

Also next week, despite their ups and downs, Cassie (Claire Sweeney) is still holding a torch for Steve (Simon Gregson), and admits as much to Leanne whilst in the Rovers on Valentine’s Day.

Whilst Leanne encourages Cassie to go for it with Steve, she’s left drowning her sorrows as she looks around at all the happy couples celebrating the day, a harsh reminder of what she’s lost over the past few months.