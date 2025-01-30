Coronation Street announces two ‘nightmare’ new characters

Coronation Street has announced the arrival of Mick and Lou Michaelis, two ‘nightmare neighbours’ who will make life hell for anyone who dares to cross them.

Two new faces are set to hit the cobbles next month, with Lou Michaelis (Farrel Hegarty) arriving on 12th February, and partner Mick (Joe Layton) following closely behind on 14th February.

The pair will arrive on the street all guns blazing, and ITV have teased that the residents of Weatherfield will need to “watch their backs”, describing the pair as “nightmare neighbours” who will “make life hell for anyone who dares to cross them.”

Their Michaelis’ arrival will also see Coronation Street extend across the ginnel for the first ever time, with the family moving into Mawdsley Street, at the back of Chesney (Sam Aston) and Gemma’s house (Dolly-Rose Campbell).

When Lou arrives on 12th February, she immediately sparks up a friendship with Gemma, as they recognise each other from Bessie Street School, which Gemma’s quads and Lou’s two young daughters attend.

While the pair may hit it off, it looks like Mick is set to make enemies, as it’s revealed that he’s the man with the silver van who has been harassing Chesney (Sam Aston) for the past few weeks.

Fortunately, Chesney has no idea who Mick really is, but it’s surely only a matter of time before his true identity is unmasked.

Discussing the revelation that Mick is the man who’s been harassing Chesney, new arrival Joe says: “I think the audience will be shocked to realise that it’s Mick who was harassing Chesney all this time because it’s been drip fed out and from what I’ve seen, no one knew what was

happening with the man with the silver van.

“It’s been great to have that kind of depth to play with and it’s been fun. Working with Sam and Dolly-Rose has been amazing, like I said, everyone at Corrie is so welcoming and the Winter-Browns are an iconic family!”

After developing a friendship with the Winter-Browns, it’s evident that Mick and Lou are determined to create upheaval, starting with a prior connection to Kit Green (Jacob Roberts), leading to them exposing his secretive past.

Speaking of her exciting new role as Lou, Farrel Hegarty says: “I’m delighted and so grateful to be joining the cast of Coronation Street. I have genuinely been blown away by how ridiculously warm and nice everyone is.

“Lou is definitely an exciting character to play because she’s got good and bad parts to her, she’s a life force and full of beans.

“She’s a very colourful person who likes to make waves and try to cause chaos. But she also has that strong family loyalty, especially between Mick and Lou, they are thick as thieves and will stick up for each other, even when they probably shouldn’t…”

Joe Layton adds: “Coronation Street is such an institute in British television and to get to walk down the cobbles in Mick’s shoes is so exciting. To also do it alongside Farrel is awesome – we are having great fun together and connecting really well whilst developing our characters.

“It also gives the opportunity to get a look behind the curtain of this huge machine and be a small cog within the big picture of Coronation Street and to work alongside people who take such pride in their work. It’s just a really happy place, friendly and welcoming. I’m going to relish every moment of it.

Kate Brooks, Producer of Coronation Street, describes the new family as “chaotic and loud”, and explains that Mick and Lou will cause “absolute carnage for the residents of Coronation Street” as they “bulldoze their way into Weatherfield.”

“Their relationship is volatile to say the least,” Kate continues. “But at the heart of it lies a fierce sense of family loyalty, and woe betide anyone who tries to come between them.

“Although they’re the life and soul of any party, they’re equally not everyone’s cup of tea, and they soon find themselves at the root of some explosive drama.

“We’re thrilled to introduce these new characters into the mix, and the cobbles certainly won’t be quiet with this family around.”